2017 BMW M4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Impressively powerful turbocharged engine
- Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
- Stout brakes are capable and trustworthy
- A well-finished interior fitted with many standard features
- Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
- Synthetic engine noises can be off-putting
- Rearview camera only available in pricey options package
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.5 / 5
A top choice among luxury two-doors, the 2017 BMW M4 boasts an ideal combination of sports-car-beating performance and everyday livability. With the turbocharged six-cylinder engine pumping out up to 444 horsepower, it comes as no surprise that the M4 is fast. The M4 also tenaciously grips the tarmac and has more powerful brakes than the standard 4 Series on which it's based. But despite all this stout performance, the M4 isn't an uncomfortable car.
The ride quality is firm but still totally livable. The seats are excellent for holding you in place, but they won't numb your backside, even on long road trips. The M4 has just two doors, but cargo space is still admirable, and there's plenty of room in the front of the cabin for tall drivers. What's more, the interior quality is excellent thanks to high-end materials and a logically laid-out cabin.
If you're looking for the grunt of a powerful sports car with the outward personality of a low-key coupe or convertible for your daily commute, we think you'll love the 2017 BMW M4.
2017 BMW M4 models
The 2017 BMW M4 is a two-door, four-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. Thanks to an excellent balance of performance and comfort, we're big fans of the M4. There are a few optional extras we'd recommend buying, but regardless of how you equip an M4, it's going to be a joy to drive every day.
As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there is a lot of standard equipment. For starters, you get the excellent turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 hp, 406 lb-ft); a crisp six-speed manual transmission (a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic is optional); integrated launch control; automatic rev-matching on downshifts; 18-inch alloy wheels with summer tires; an adaptive sport-tuned suspension (a standard, non-adaptive suspension is a no-cost option); an active locking differential; adaptive xenon headlights; a performance exhaust system with quad tailpipes; exclusive exterior body panels (including a "powerdome" hood and wider rear fenders); power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors; keyless entry and ignition; dual-zone automatic climate control; leather upholstery; power front sport seats with heating; driver-seat memory settings and fold-down rear seatbacks.
In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth, navigation, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, HD radio and satellite radio, a USB audio input and a CD player.
A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. New for 2017 is the Competition package, which ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp, adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, sport exhaust and some interior trim upgrades such as "M" stripes on the seat belts. Separately, the Executive package adds headlight washers, front and rear parking sensors, a head-up display, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, wireless charging of mobile devices and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. The Lighting package adds adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control. If you want some additional safety equipment, opt for the Driver Assistance Plus package, which gets you blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a side- and top-view camera system, speed limit info, forward collision warning and automatic braking for collision mitigation.
Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, automated parallel-parking assist, a power rear sunshade (coupe only) and enhanced smartphone connectivity.
On the coupe, you get your choice of either a visible carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic (CFRP) roof or a traditional steel roof that includes a sunroof. The M4 convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker, as well as extended leather upholstery and door trim incorporating sun-reflective technology. When equipped with the Executive package, the convertible also includes front-seat neck warmers.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW M4 Coupe (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current BMW M4 has received some revisions, including the addition of the adaptive suspension as standard and an optional Competition package, which increases horsepower. Despite those changes, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW M4.
Driving5.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.0
Utility
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.5 / 5
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the M4 models:
- BMW Assist
- Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
- Rearview and Top-Down Cameras
- Gives you a 360-degree view of the outside of the car so you can watch the details. You'll want them to help keep your M4 scratch-free.
- Driver Assistance Plus Package
- Adds in-traffic safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and frontal collision warning and mitigation.
