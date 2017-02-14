  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(3)
2017 BMW M4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively powerful turbocharged engine
  • Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
  • Stout brakes are capable and trustworthy
  • A well-finished interior fitted with many standard features
  • Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
  • Synthetic engine noises can be off-putting
  • Rearview camera only available in pricey options package
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 BMW M4 comes in just one trim level. But you do have to choose between the coupe or convertible and either the manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission (M-DCT). The manual makes driving an M4 engaging, but the automatic is no performance slouch and is certainly easier to live with. Beyond that, our top picks for options packages are the Executive package (parking sensors, head-up display, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and rearview camera) and the Driver Assistance Plus package (blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a side- and top-view camera system, and forward collision warning/mitigation).

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

A top choice among luxury two-doors, the 2017 BMW M4 boasts an ideal combination of sports-car-beating performance and everyday livability. With the turbocharged six-cylinder engine pumping out up to 444 horsepower, it comes as no surprise that the M4 is fast. The M4 also tenaciously grips the tarmac and has more powerful brakes than the standard 4 Series on which it's based. But despite all this stout performance, the M4 isn't an uncomfortable car.

The ride quality is firm but still totally livable. The seats are excellent for holding you in place, but they won't numb your backside, even on long road trips. The M4 has just two doors, but cargo space is still admirable, and there's plenty of room in the front of the cabin for tall drivers. What's more, the interior quality is excellent thanks to high-end materials and a logically laid-out cabin.

If you're looking for the grunt of a powerful sports car with the outward personality of a low-key coupe or convertible for your daily commute, we think you'll love the 2017 BMW M4.

2017 BMW M4 models

The 2017 BMW M4 is a two-door, four-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. Thanks to an excellent balance of performance and comfort, we're big fans of the M4. There are a few optional extras we'd recommend buying, but regardless of how you equip an M4, it's going to be a joy to drive every day.

As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there is a lot of standard equipment. For starters, you get the excellent turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 hp, 406 lb-ft); a crisp six-speed manual transmission (a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic is optional); integrated launch control; automatic rev-matching on downshifts; 18-inch alloy wheels with summer tires; an adaptive sport-tuned suspension (a standard, non-adaptive suspension is a no-cost option); an active locking differential; adaptive xenon headlights; a performance exhaust system with quad tailpipes; exclusive exterior body panels (including a "powerdome" hood and wider rear fenders); power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors; keyless entry and ignition; dual-zone automatic climate control; leather upholstery; power front sport seats with heating; driver-seat memory settings and fold-down rear seatbacks.

In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth, navigation, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, HD radio and satellite radio, a USB audio input and a CD player.

A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. New for 2017 is the Competition package, which ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp, adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, sport exhaust and some interior trim upgrades such as "M" stripes on the seat belts. Separately, the Executive package adds headlight washers, front and rear parking sensors, a head-up display, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, wireless charging of mobile devices and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. The Lighting package adds adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control. If you want some additional safety equipment, opt for the Driver Assistance Plus package, which gets you blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a side- and top-view camera system, speed limit info, forward collision warning and automatic braking for collision mitigation.

Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, automated parallel-parking assist, a power rear sunshade (coupe only) and enhanced smartphone connectivity.

On the coupe, you get your choice of either a visible carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic (CFRP) roof or a traditional steel roof that includes a sunroof. The M4 convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker, as well as extended leather upholstery and door trim incorporating sun-reflective technology. When equipped with the Executive package, the convertible also includes front-seat neck warmers.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 BMW M4 Coupe (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current BMW M4 has received some revisions, including the addition of the adaptive suspension as standard and an optional Competition package, which increases horsepower. Despite those changes, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW M4.

Driving

5.0
The M4 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly. There's little reason to crave more performance, though the steering doesn't communicate much road feel to the driver. Still, this is a car that does an impressive number of things very well.

Acceleration

5.0
The turbo 3.0-liter inline-six feels eager, alert and powerful. Sharp at low revs, has a strong midrange and is willing to rev with great throttle response at any speed. In Edmunds testing, a manual transmission M4 hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and did the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 116 mph.

Braking

4.5
The M4's brake pedal is firm. The powerful (optional) carbon-ceramic brakes on our test car have excellent modulation and great stopping power. There are some groans at low speeds but that's expected. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph to zero, the M4 took just 106 feet, an excellent result.

Steering

3.5
Steering on the M4 is well-weighted and precise, but it's lacking the feel we expect from cars in this class. That lack of feel becomes even more pronounced when you get closer to the car's elevated handling limits, but in-town steering should be sufficient for most drivers.

Handling

4.5
No surprises here: The M4 has lots of grip and excellent agility. The car's immense handling capabilities inspire plenty of confidence while you're driving fast. This is especially rewarding for drivers who are attentive in managing weight transfer. We measured an impressive 0.98g around our skidpad.

Drivability

5.0
This car is a great example of cohesive integration of the primary driving controls. The manual gearbox in our test car had slick, bright and fast shifts. Drive this car every day and you'll be able to tell that its nuances were fussed over.

Comfort

4.5
Everyday use is no problem for this car. It's properly sporting but totally user-friendly. The ride is supple enough for your commute, and noise will never wear you down. Its seats in particular stand out for their ability to do it all.

Seat comfort

5.0
Outstanding front-seat comfort no matter whether you are exploring a mountain road or just cruising. The combination of leather and cloth is unusual but effective. The backseat has reasonable comfort for adults.

Ride comfort

4.0
This is a firm-riding car, no doubt, but there's a suppleness to the dampers that rounds off the edges. Nobody will mistake its ride quality for a Bentley, but for a sporting vehicle it is quite good.

Noise & vibration

3.5
Some road noise is evident from the low-profile tires on optional 20-inch wheels, but there is very little engine noise at a cruise. Prod the throttle and the engine perks up nicely, augmented by the stereo. Wind noise is not an issue.

Interior

4.0
The M4 has a practical driving position and intuitive cabin. Rear seat access and rear visibility are acceptable considering this is a two-door. The interior is easy to live with on a daily basis.

Ease of use

4.5
Logical and well-laid-out cabin controls make the M4's interior easy to use. The iDrive screen is large, bright and crisp, as are the simple gauges. Climate controls consist of temperature knobs and buttons for the rest. Limited brightwork prevents distracting reflections.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Being based on a sedan has its benefits. The door openings are easy to navigate gracefully. The stepover height is low, and the seat is higher than in a sports car. Backseat access is a bit more awkward, of course, but not bad as coupes go.

Roominess

4.0
This is a larger car than you might guess. Ample width allows plenty of shoulder and elbow room in front, and space in back is reasonable for limited trips. Headroom is no problem for 6-footers in our no-sunroof test car.

Visibility

3.0
Forward and side visibility are good, thanks to the relatively upright seating position and greenhouse. Like most modern cars there are large blind spots at the rear roof pillars, and the deck is high-ish. At this price point, it's hard to believe a rearview camera is optional.

Quality

5.0
Excellent fit and finish defines the M4's cabin. Cabin controls and features move smoothly and with precision. Materials are rich and appear to have been chosen to minimize distraction. The mixed-material seats are unusual but very effective.

Utility

There's enough space inside this coupe for four passengers, but cabin storage isn't very impressive. There are a few large door pockets, but the center console is shallow and the glovebox tiny. The split-folding backseat is nice, though, and should help with loading a set of golf clubs or skis.

Technology

BMW's iDrive interface is one of the best in the business. There's an above-average learning curve but eventually the straightforward menus, crisp graphics and fast processing times shine through. We recommend you opt for the available head-up display as well.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW M4.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive but controls not intuitive
joe maslar,11/22/2016
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Beautiful Car and GREAT to drive. I ended up picking this mainly because I wanted a hard-top convertible with some power. This car drives great, is comfortable, and great with the top down. Overall, I'm happy with the purchase but am a little annoyed by some things that don't make sense to me, a lot related to difficult function controls. I've only had it about a month so part of this might be just adjusting to BMW ways. First of all, it isn't possible to put this car into PARK without turning off the car. So weird and annoying if you want to be SURE that it is in PARK. It switches to park automatically if turning off the car in Drive or Reverse, but otherwise you can only put it into NEUTRAL and set the parking brake if you want to sit idle, or turn it off and turn it back on. Also, the lack of touch for the screen interface is inefficient for entering addresses, and the finger spelling on the console control knob is not a good replacement--much easier to tap out a number on a screen than trace each individual number/letter. Also, the volume control is only on the dash or on the right side of the steering wheel--this means if you have your hand on the console knob controlling your nav/media, driving with your left hand, you have to move your right hand from the console knob to the dash or the steering wheel. The car has options for comfort suspension for daily driving but there isn't a way to make that a default--it always goes back to the more rigid SPORT option so that you have to reselect each time you start the car for COMFORT. There are other little things like the toggle for the hard-top requires you to pull BACK to put the top UP/Forward, and push Forward to put the top down/back -- just not intuitive. LOTS of media options but difficult to sort out. Anyway, I'll stop with these things since overall it's a very nice car with AMAZING driving profile, which is what most people might be looking for and the little things might not matter. It's my primary car so the daily use things are a little annoying to me. As far as hard-topped convertible with power, I think this is the only good choice. I was considering going Mercedes C63 Coupe but didn't test-drive it since I still wanted the convertible.
M4 the great
Mr A...,10/25/2016
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Great Experience
Jeffrey,06/29/2020
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Everyone from the front counter to the salesmen to finance was great friendly and ansered any question I had regarding the purchase of my new vehicle.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the M4 models:

BMW Assist
Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
Rearview and Top-Down Cameras
Gives you a 360-degree view of the outside of the car so you can watch the details. You'll want them to help keep your M4 scratch-free.
Driver Assistance Plus Package
Adds in-traffic safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and frontal collision warning and mitigation.

More about the 2017 BMW M4

Used 2017 BMW M4 Overview

The Used 2017 BMW M4 is offered in the following submodels: M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW M4?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW M4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW M4 Base is priced between $44,900 and$48,000 with odometer readings between 27429 and36911 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW M4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW M4 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 M4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $44,900 and mileage as low as 27429 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW M4.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW M4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M4 for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,970.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,973.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M4 for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,535.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,319.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 BMW M4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M4 lease specials

