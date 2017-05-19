  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2018 BMW M4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
  • Stout brakes and tires are capable and trustworthy
  • A well-finished interior fitted with many standard features
  • Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
  • Engine and exhaust sounds are off-putting
  • Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 BMW M4 comes in one trim level, so your big choices are whether to choose coupe or convertible and manual or dual-clutch automatic transmission. The manual gives you a level of driver engagement that you don't get with the dual-clutch; the dual-clutch is quicker-shifting and much easier to live with in congested traffic. Beyond that, our top picks on the options list are the Competition package, if only for the amazing-looking 20-inch forged wheels, and the Executive package for its LED headlights and head-up display, among other upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The 2018 BMW M4 represents an ideal marriage of sporting capability and luxury in one car. Based on the brand's 4 Series, the M4 receives comprehensive upgrades that make it equally capable of flying along a mountain road, lapping a racetrack or just comfortably commuting to work.

Essentially, the M4 is the hot-rodded version of the 4 Series coupe and convertible. It gets the typical BMW M division treatment, including a significantly more powerful twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine, stickier tires, bigger brakes and subtly more aggressive styling. The conversion to M status doesn't diminish the 4 Series' luxury quotient either. The ride is compliant enough to drive the M4 and enjoy it daily, the seats are comfortable for a road trip and the interior still boasts attractive materials and logically placed controls. And even though it's a two-door, the M4 has decently roomy rear seats and a useful trunk.

If you're looking for a sports car that's more livable day to day or you want something a little more exciting than the standard luxury coupe or convertible, you'd do well to pick the 2018 BMW M4.

2018 BMW M4 models

The 2018 BMW M4 is a two-door, four-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. We're big fans of the M4's excellent balance of performance and comfort. And while we'd recommend buying a few optional extras, the M4 is going to be a joy to drive every day regardless of how you equip it.

As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there's plenty of standard equipment. For starters, you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 hp, 406 lb-ft) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Also included is launch control, automatic rev-matching on downshifts, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension (a standard nonadaptive suspension is a no-cost option), an electronically controlled rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front sport seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings and fold-down rear seatbacks.

In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch display screen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a rearview camera, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth, navigation, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, HD radio and satellite radio, a USB audio input and a CD player.

A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package adds full LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, head-up display, and speed limit information.

Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, a power rear sunshade (coupe only), a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and wireless device charging.

On the coupe, you get your choice of either a roof made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic or a traditional steel roof with a sunroof. The M4 convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker, as well as extended leather upholstery and door trim incorporating sun-reflective technology. When equipped with the Executive package, the convertible also includes front-seat neck warmers.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2015 BMW M4 Coupe (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current BMW M4 has received some revisions, including the addition of standard adaptive suspension and an optional Competition package, which increases horsepower. Despite those changes, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW M4.

Driving

8.0
The M4 drives a lot like a sports car. It accelerates with potency, turns sharply and stops quickly. There's little reason to crave more performance, though the steering doesn't communicate much road feel to the driver. Still, this is a car that does an impressive number of things very well.

Acceleration

9.0
The turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder feels eager, alert and powerful. Sharp at low revs, has a strong midrange and is willing to rev with great throttle response at any speed. In Edmunds testing, an M4 with a manual transmission hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 116 mph.

Braking

9.0
The M4's brake pedal is firm. The powerful (optional) carbon-ceramic brakes on our test car have excellent modulation and great stopping power. There are some groans at low speeds but that's expected. In a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph to zero, the M4 took just 106 feet, an excellent result.

Steering

7.5
Steering on the M4 is well-weighted and precise, but it's lacking the feel we expect from cars in this class. That lack of feel becomes even more pronounced when you get closer to the car's elevated handling limits, but in-town steering should be sufficient for most drivers.

Handling

7.5
No surprises here: The M4 has lots of grip and excellent agility. The car's immense handling capabilities inspire lots of confidence while you're driving fast. This is especially rewarding for drivers who are attentive in managing weight transfer. We measured an impressive 0.98g around our skidpad.

Drivability

8.5
This car is a great example of cohesive integration of the primary driving controls. The manual gearbox in our test car had slick, bright and fast shifts. Drive this car every day and you'll be able to tell that its nuances were fussed over.

Comfort

7.0
Everyday use is no problem for this car. It's properly sporting but totally user-friendly. The ride is supple enough for your commute, and noise will never wear you down. Its seats in particular stand out for their ability to do it all.

Seat comfort

8.5
Outstanding front-seat comfort no matter whether you are exploring a mountain road or just cruising. The combination of leather and cloth is unusual but effective. The backseat is reasonably comfortable for adults.

Ride comfort

7.5
This is a firm-riding car, no doubt, but there's a suppleness to the dampers that rounds off the edges. Nobody will mistake its ride quality for that of a Bentley, but for a sporting vehicle it is quite good.

Noise & vibration

5.5
Some road noise is evident from the low-profile tires on optional 20-inch wheels, but there is very little engine noise at a cruise. Prod the throttle and the engine perks up nicely, augmented by the stereo. Wind noise is not an issue.

Interior

7.5
The M4 has a practical driving position and intuitive cabin. Rear-seat access and rear vision are acceptable considering this is a two-door. The interior is easy to live with on a daily basis.

Ease of use

7.0
Logical and well-laid-out cabin controls make the M4's interior easy to use. The iDrive screen is large, bright and crisp, as are the simple gauges. Climate controls consist of temperature knobs and buttons for the rest. Limited brightwork prevents distracting reflections.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
Being based on a sedan has its benefits. The door openings are easy to navigate gracefully. The stepover height is low, and the seat is higher than in a sports car. The backseat access is a bit more awkward, of course, but not bad as coupes go.

Roominess

8.0
This is a larger car than you might guess. The ample width allows plenty of shoulder and elbow room in front. Without the sunroof, headroom is no problem for 6-footers. In back, kids fit fine and adults will be OK on short trips.

Visibility

7.0
Forward and side visibility are good, thanks to the relatively upright seating position and greenhouse. As with most modern cars, there are large blind spots at the rear roof pillars, and the deck is high-ish.

Quality

7.5
Excellent fit and finish defines the M4's cabin. Cabin controls and features move smoothly and with precision. Materials are rich and appear to have been chosen to minimize distraction. The mixed-material seats are unusual but very effective.

Utility

6.5
There's enough space inside this coupe for four passengers, but cabin storage isn't very impressive. There are a few large door pockets, but the center console is shallow and the glovebox tiny. The split backseat, which folds, is nice, and should help with loading a set of golf clubs or skis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M4.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(34%)
1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Performance Vehicle
O. Cahill,12/21/2017
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
M4 with Competition Package and M Performance Exhaust is a beast. I have read many blogs and reviews but mostly everyone is lying. You have to test drive M4 and hear it in person in order appreciate the car. Unfortunately, everyone has comments but no one actually owned M4 in order to give real review. I choose M4 over Mercedes C63s AMG, Audi RS4/RS5 and Porsche 911 GTS. I test drove all 5 cars and went with M4 Competition Package. M4 is a wild car and whoever is driving M cars has different feeling. Its like do not mess with M cars. AMGs, RSs and 911s are more like settle and decent and calm but not wild. M4 has a different vibe and BMW drivers are famous for many wild things on the road such as never giving signal while changing lanes, being aggressive drivers, speeding, so on. At the end of the day, choose M4 over its competitors and you won't be sorry. It has sound, power, torque, luxury where its needed. Satisfaction guaranteed :)
2018 BMW M4 performance package and executive pack
Michelle Brauer Mathews Reece,01/28/2019
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Purchased new, the car does not handle well. The steering resembles a generic lawnmower. The vehicle is not fast and the prepaid maintenance services do not include fluid flushes or alignment. The alarm on the vehicle does not work. The blind spot sensors on the side mirrors also do not function reliably. The car can not take wide turns without the back tires sliding out of control.
Black F83 M4
Dominick Cave,01/07/2018
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Negotiate terms and get the tire care plus.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
425 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW M4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the M4 models:

BMW Assist
Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
Side and Top View Cameras
Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
Parking Assistant
Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.

More about the 2018 BMW M4

Used 2018 BMW M4 Overview

The Used 2018 BMW M4 is offered in the following submodels: M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 BMW M4?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 BMW M4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 BMW M4 Base is priced between $49,690 and$62,998 with odometer readings between 2807 and44566 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 BMW M4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M4 for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 M4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $49,690 and mileage as low as 2807 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 BMW M4.

Can't find a used 2018 BMW M4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M4 for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,514.

Find a used BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,323.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,060.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,907.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

