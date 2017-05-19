Overall rating 7.3 / 10

The 2018 BMW M4 represents an ideal marriage of sporting capability and luxury in one car. Based on the brand's 4 Series, the M4 receives comprehensive upgrades that make it equally capable of flying along a mountain road, lapping a racetrack or just comfortably commuting to work.

Essentially, the M4 is the hot-rodded version of the 4 Series coupe and convertible. It gets the typical BMW M division treatment, including a significantly more powerful twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine, stickier tires, bigger brakes and subtly more aggressive styling. The conversion to M status doesn't diminish the 4 Series' luxury quotient either. The ride is compliant enough to drive the M4 and enjoy it daily, the seats are comfortable for a road trip and the interior still boasts attractive materials and logically placed controls. And even though it's a two-door, the M4 has decently roomy rear seats and a useful trunk.

If you're looking for a sports car that's more livable day to day or you want something a little more exciting than the standard luxury coupe or convertible, you'd do well to pick the 2018 BMW M4.