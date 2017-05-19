2018 BMW M4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
- Stout brakes and tires are capable and trustworthy
- A well-finished interior fitted with many standard features
- Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
- Engine and exhaust sounds are off-putting
- Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
The 2018 BMW M4 represents an ideal marriage of sporting capability and luxury in one car. Based on the brand's 4 Series, the M4 receives comprehensive upgrades that make it equally capable of flying along a mountain road, lapping a racetrack or just comfortably commuting to work.
Essentially, the M4 is the hot-rodded version of the 4 Series coupe and convertible. It gets the typical BMW M division treatment, including a significantly more powerful twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine, stickier tires, bigger brakes and subtly more aggressive styling. The conversion to M status doesn't diminish the 4 Series' luxury quotient either. The ride is compliant enough to drive the M4 and enjoy it daily, the seats are comfortable for a road trip and the interior still boasts attractive materials and logically placed controls. And even though it's a two-door, the M4 has decently roomy rear seats and a useful trunk.
If you're looking for a sports car that's more livable day to day or you want something a little more exciting than the standard luxury coupe or convertible, you'd do well to pick the 2018 BMW M4.
2018 BMW M4 models
The 2018 BMW M4 is a two-door, four-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. We're big fans of the M4's excellent balance of performance and comfort. And while we'd recommend buying a few optional extras, the M4 is going to be a joy to drive every day regardless of how you equip it.
As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there's plenty of standard equipment. For starters, you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 hp, 406 lb-ft) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Also included is launch control, automatic rev-matching on downshifts, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension (a standard nonadaptive suspension is a no-cost option), an electronically controlled rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front sport seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings and fold-down rear seatbacks.
In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch display screen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, a rearview camera, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, Bluetooth, navigation, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, HD radio and satellite radio, a USB audio input and a CD player.
A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package adds full LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, head-up display, and speed limit information.
Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, a power rear sunshade (coupe only), a head-up display, Apple CarPlay and wireless device charging.
On the coupe, you get your choice of either a roof made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic or a traditional steel roof with a sunroof. The M4 convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker, as well as extended leather upholstery and door trim incorporating sun-reflective technology. When equipped with the Executive package, the convertible also includes front-seat neck warmers.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2015 BMW M4 Coupe (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current BMW M4 has received some revisions, including the addition of standard adaptive suspension and an optional Competition package, which increases horsepower. Despite those changes, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's BMW M4.
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the M4 models:
- BMW Assist
- Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
- Side and Top View Cameras
- Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
- Parking Assistant
- Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Related Used 2018 BMW M4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3