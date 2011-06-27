Estimated values
2017 BMW M4 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,104
|$43,754
|$48,826
|Clean
|$38,078
|$42,624
|$47,510
|Average
|$36,026
|$40,363
|$44,877
|Rough
|$33,974
|$38,102
|$42,244
Estimated values
2017 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,242
|$41,669
|$46,501
|Clean
|$36,265
|$40,593
|$45,247
|Average
|$34,311
|$38,440
|$42,740
|Rough
|$32,356
|$36,287
|$40,232