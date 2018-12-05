  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 BMW M4

What’s new

  • Apple CarPlay and parking sensors are now standard equipment
  • Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
  • Stout brakes and tires are capable and trustworthy
  • A well-finished interior with many standard features
  • Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
  • Engine and exhaust sounds are off-putting
  • Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?

There aren't any typical trim levels offered with the 2019 BMW M4. That means your decision will be limited to options. The most significant choice is picking between the manual transmission or the dual-clutch automatic. You'll get better driver involvement with the manual, but the automatic gives the M4 better acceleration and fuel economy. Considering the M4's all-purpose role, the automatic might be the better call.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

Comfort and high-performance are often on opposite ends of the automotive spectrum. A soft suspension is great at soaking up ruts in the road but not on a fun mountain road. A stiffer ride instills confidence in the curves but tends to be harsh for everyday commuting. Yet the 2019 BMW M4 finds an elusive balance between the two.

There are more seemingly improbable combinations inside. The seats are excellent for holding you in place, but they won't numb your backside, even on long road trips. Cargo space is admirable, and there's plenty of room in the front of the cabin for tall drivers. What's more, the interior quality is excellent thanks to high-end materials and a logically laid-out cabin.

On the performance end of the ledger, the M4 packs a turbocharged six-cylinder engine pumping out up to 444 horsepower. The M4 also tenaciously grips the tarmac and has more powerful brakes than the standard 4 Series on which it's based. We wouldn't mind a little more passion from this car, though. The engine doesn't sound all that great, and the steering lacks the road feel older BMW M division cars used to be known for.

2019 BMW M4 models

The 2019 BMW M4 is based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. We're big fans of the M4's excellent balance of performance and comfort. And while we'd recommend buying a few optional extras, the M4 is going to be a joy to drive every day regardless of how you equip it.

As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there's plenty of standard equipment. For starters, you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Also included are launch control, automatic rev-matching on downshifts, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, parking sensors, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, an electronically controlled rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings and split-folding rear seats.

In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch display screen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), a rearview camera, a navigation system, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio.

A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust, and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package offers adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, a head-up display, and speed limit information.

Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring, a power rear sunshade, a head-up display, and wireless device charging. You also get your choice of either a roof made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic or a traditional steel roof with a sunroof.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW M4 Coupe (turbo 3.0L inline-6 | 6-speed manual | RWD) with the optional Competition package.

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.5

Driving

8.0
The M4 has urgent acceleration, powerful brakes and a great manual transmission. Its confidence-inspiring handling means you can take turns at high speeds. It's a highly capable and satisfying car to drive.

Acceleration

9.0
This engine rocks. Already powerful, the turbo 3.0-liter inline-six gets boosted to 444 horsepower with the Competition package. In our testing, the M4 ripped from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The engine maintains excellent throttle response, while its midrange packs a wallop that lasts until redline.

Braking

9.0
Carbon-ceramic brake rotors typically improve durability on the racetrack but groan and squeal at low speeds. Fortunately, this was not the case with the MR. They provided repeatable stopping power and a communicative pedal that was easy to modulate both at high speeds and in stop-and-go traffic. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph posted consistent results of about 109 feet.

Steering

7.5
The wheel is precise and nicely weighted in Comfort mode, but the other two steering settings have dubious benefit. Each mode progressively reduces assistance to the point where turning the wheel requires an absurd amount of effort. High steering effort does not supplant steering feel.

Handling

7.5
Sticky and large summer tires work with the car's manageable balance to return high cornering speeds. Though a joy on smooth roads, the M4 has trouble dealing with bumps and dips, which can trigger unnecessary stability control intervention. Three-mode adjustable dampers noticeably ramp up firmness.

Drivability

8.5
A slick shifter and communicative clutch pedal make rowing gears effortless and enjoyable. The broad engine power means you don't have to downshift often. Automatic rev-matching on downshifts is a welcome feature that's only deactivated in the too-aggressive Sport Plus throttle response setting.

Comfort

7.0
Even with a firm ride and thickly bolstered seats, the M4 is comfortable enough to drive every day. You'll just have to live with the drone from the exhaust, which can be a nuisance. Though less annoying, the climate controls need regular adjustment, too.

Seat comfort

8.5
The bucket-style seats from the Competition package have large side bolsters that help keep you in place on winding roads but don't get in the way during the commute. The bolsters might be too large for wider occupants. The fabric seat material helps hold you in place.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Competition package stiffens this already firm riding car. You have to prepare to absorb big bumps in the road, but that's what you should expect from a sports car. The damper's Comfort setting retains a livability that makes the M4 tolerable for daily driving.

Noise & vibration

5.5
The M4 has the sports car level of volume but not the sweetness of the sound. The engine sounds terrific at high rpm but makes an annoying and ugly drone at lower engine speeds where you spend most of your time driving. You can adjust the intensity of the exhaust sound, but the drone is always there.

Climate control

6.5
The climate control is powerful and quiet, though you have to make regular adjustments due to the granularity of the controls, such as the intensity of the auto setting and the temperature of the panel vents, which is set independently. You can't sync the two zones — a real head-scratcher. This could be simpler.

Interior

7.5
The M4 offers more space than most two-door sports cars, including two realistically usable rear seats. Though the long doors can make access difficult in cramped parking lots and you have to reach too far to grab the seatbelts, the visibility and driving position are excellent.

Ease of use

7.0
The cabin's traditional layout and controls are immediately understandable. The abundance of drive settings (three modes each for steering, suspension, throttle sensitivity, and stability control) requires using preset buttons on the steering wheel to store your preferred settings. It's overkill.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The large door openings become problematic in tight parking lots where you don't have room to open them far enough. The thick side bolsters on the optional seats make wedging yourself in and getting out even more difficult. The releases on the front seatbacks make for simple rear-seat access.

Driving position

9.0
The steering and seat adjustments ensure an excellent view and access to important instrumentation and controls. The steering wheel isn't too thick and is sculpted appropriately for your hands. The head-up display is easy to read and sports plenty of configuration options.

Roominess

8.0
The M4 is based on a sedan, so its interior is larger than those of more focused sports cars. There's a bunch of head-, legroom and shoulder room up front. Remarkably, the same goes for the rear seats, where headroom is the only limitation. This is a bigger interior than you might suspect.

Visibility

7.0
A relatively upright seating position combined with a tall roof and consequently big windshield make for an excellent forward view. There are no problems with the side view, and the mirrors look cool to boot. The rear view is a little scrunched but not enough to warrant concern.

Quality

7.5
What's here is put together very well, with tight and uniform gaps and pleasingly tactile controls. The cloth and leather seat combination is unique and effective, too. Still, the interior doesn't relay the premium and high-class feel of newer German sport coupes that cost the same.

Utility

6.5
The trunk and split-folding rear seats make for plenty of cargo space. Interior storage options are average at best, with a shallow center bin and somewhat compromised door pockets. Though the rear-seat space is large, you wouldn't want to install or remove a car seat with any kind of frequency.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets can hold a large sports bottle, but their angle means you need a lid. The front seats have two cupholders, a cubby and some storage under the center console. Rear passengers have a shallow tray in the center. We like the hideaway compartment to the left of the steering wheel.

Cargo space

7.0
The sedan roots translate into a large trunk that offers excess storage space for two passengers. You can release the split-folding back seats from handles in the trunk, but you still have to fold them down manually. A catch holds the cargo floor up when you're going for the flat-tire repair kit.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
Though the roomy rear seats have easily locatable lower LATCH anchors and top tether anchors, the opening between the front seatback and doorjamb falls on the tighter side. Installing a car seat is something you'd only want to do once.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW M4.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, Beast.
    Arthur Blachno,
    2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

    I just can't get enough of driving this thing. Street legal race car.

    5 out of 5 stars, A German tuned track car with daily driver ability
    AJ,
    2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

    Worth the money for the competition package.

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
    MSRP$69,150
    MPG 18 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower425 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2019 BMW M4 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite M4 safety features:

    BMW Assist
    Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
    Side and Top View Cameras
    Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
    Parking Assistant
    Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.

    BMW M4 vs. the competition

    BMW M4 vs. Audi RS 5

    Deciding between the M4 and the newer RS 5 will still likely come down to personal preference instead of an objectivity. The RS 5 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for high-performance traction as well as driving on slippery surfaces. The M4 is rear-wheel-drive only, which may be more entertaining for performance-oriented drivers. You can also get it with a manual transmission.

    Compare BMW M4 & Audi RS 5 features

    BMW M4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a recent refresh and added features but not enough to tip the scales in its favor by a significant margin. The C 63 has a power advantage and a wonderfully burly V8 engine. But when it comes to overall performance, it remains a very close battle. The Mercedes has a greater bias toward luxury, while the BMW is a bit more focused on performance. Neither of these will disappoint.

    Compare BMW M4 & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

    BMW M4 vs. Cadillac ATS-V Coupe

    The Cadillac ATS-V coupe heads into its final year of production as the only direct BMW M4 rival that offers a manual transmission. And just like the M4, it is rear-wheel-drive. Thanks to the Cadillac's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, the ATS-V can be set to be compliant and comfortable or sportingly stiff for cornering performance, and the differences between them are noticeable. Some interior and ergonomic shortcomings hold back the ATS-V.

    Compare BMW M4 & Cadillac ATS-V Coupe features

    FAQ

    Is the BMW M4 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 M4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.3 out of 10. You probably care about BMW M4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the M4 gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the M4 has 11.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW M4. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 BMW M4?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW M4:

    • Apple CarPlay and parking sensors are now standard equipment
    • Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the BMW M4 reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW M4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the M4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the M4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 BMW M4 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 BMW M4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 M4 and gave it a 7.3 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 M4 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW M4?

    The least-expensive 2019 BMW M4 is the 2019 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,150.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $69,150
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW M4?

    If you're interested in the BMW M4, the next question is, which M4 model is right for you? M4 variants include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of M4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 BMW M4

    2019 BMW M4 Overview

    The 2019 BMW M4 is offered in the following submodels: M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

    What do people think of the 2019 BMW M4?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW M4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 M4 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 M4.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW M4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 M4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

