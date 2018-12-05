2019 BMW M4
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay and parking sensors are now standard equipment
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Sharp and responsive handling doesn't sacrifice much comfort
- Stout brakes and tires are capable and trustworthy
- A well-finished interior with many standard features
- Steering is less connected than we'd expect from this class of vehicle
- Engine and exhaust sounds are off-putting
- Competitors offer more powerful and exciting engines
Which M4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.3 / 10
Comfort and high-performance are often on opposite ends of the automotive spectrum. A soft suspension is great at soaking up ruts in the road but not on a fun mountain road. A stiffer ride instills confidence in the curves but tends to be harsh for everyday commuting. Yet the 2019 BMW M4 finds an elusive balance between the two.
There are more seemingly improbable combinations inside. The seats are excellent for holding you in place, but they won't numb your backside, even on long road trips. Cargo space is admirable, and there's plenty of room in the front of the cabin for tall drivers. What's more, the interior quality is excellent thanks to high-end materials and a logically laid-out cabin.
On the performance end of the ledger, the M4 packs a turbocharged six-cylinder engine pumping out up to 444 horsepower. The M4 also tenaciously grips the tarmac and has more powerful brakes than the standard 4 Series on which it's based. We wouldn't mind a little more passion from this car, though. The engine doesn't sound all that great, and the steering lacks the road feel older BMW M division cars used to be known for.
2019 BMW M4 models
The 2019 BMW M4 is based on the company's 4 Series and offered as a coupe or a convertible. We're big fans of the M4's excellent balance of performance and comfort. And while we'd recommend buying a few optional extras, the M4 is going to be a joy to drive every day regardless of how you equip it.
As you'd probably expect with a high-end two-door such as the M4, there's plenty of standard equipment. For starters, you get a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (425 horsepower, 406 pound-feet of torque) and either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Also included are launch control, automatic rev-matching on downshifts, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, parking sensors, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, an electronically controlled rear differential, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings and split-folding rear seats.
In addition to the performance and cabin basics, the M4 has a decent amount of standard tech equipment, including an 8.8-inch display screen with BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, Apple CarPlay (subscription-based), a rearview camera, a navigation system, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio.
A few key optional packages are available for the M4 as well. The Competition package ups the M4's power rating to 444 hp and adds 20-inch wheels, revised settings for the adaptive suspension, an even sportier exhaust, and some interior trim upgrades such as M stripes on the seat belts. The Executive package offers adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, side- and top-view cameras, an automated parking system, a head-up display, and speed limit information.
Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring, a power rear sunshade, a head-up display, and wireless device charging. You also get your choice of either a roof made of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic or a traditional steel roof with a sunroof.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.0
Steering7.5
Handling7.5
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration5.5
Climate control6.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality7.5
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW M4.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just can't get enough of driving this thing. Street legal race car.
Worth the money for the competition package.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$69,150
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|425 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M4 safety features:
- BMW Assist
- Protects you with stolen-vehicle recovery and provides collision notification services for post-accident safety. It's standard equipment.
- Side and Top View Cameras
- Gives you a 360-degree view around the car while you park so you can keep your M4 scratch-free.
- Parking Assistant
- Parks the car for you, whether the spot is parallel or perpendicular.
BMW M4 vs. the competition
BMW M4 vs. Audi RS 5
Deciding between the M4 and the newer RS 5 will still likely come down to personal preference instead of an objectivity. The RS 5 comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is great for high-performance traction as well as driving on slippery surfaces. The M4 is rear-wheel-drive only, which may be more entertaining for performance-oriented drivers. You can also get it with a manual transmission.
BMW M4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class received a recent refresh and added features but not enough to tip the scales in its favor by a significant margin. The C 63 has a power advantage and a wonderfully burly V8 engine. But when it comes to overall performance, it remains a very close battle. The Mercedes has a greater bias toward luxury, while the BMW is a bit more focused on performance. Neither of these will disappoint.
BMW M4 vs. Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
The Cadillac ATS-V coupe heads into its final year of production as the only direct BMW M4 rival that offers a manual transmission. And just like the M4, it is rear-wheel-drive. Thanks to the Cadillac's Magnetic Ride Control suspension, the ATS-V can be set to be compliant and comfortable or sportingly stiff for cornering performance, and the differences between them are noticeable. Some interior and ergonomic shortcomings hold back the ATS-V.
FAQ
Is the BMW M4 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW M4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW M4:
- Apple CarPlay and parking sensors are now standard equipment
- Part of the first M4 generation introduced for 2015
Is the BMW M4 reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW M4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW M4?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW M4 is the 2019 BMW M4 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,150.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $69,150
What are the different models of BMW M4?
More about the 2019 BMW M4
2019 BMW M4 Overview
The 2019 BMW M4 is offered in the following submodels: M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW M4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW M4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 M4 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 M4.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW M4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 M4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW M4?
Which 2019 BMW M4s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW M4 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW M4.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW M4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW M4 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,201.
Find a new BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,930.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW M4?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2019 BMW M4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 ATS-V
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- BMW M4 CS 2019