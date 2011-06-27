  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M4
  4. Used 2016 BMW M4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2016 BMW M4 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively powerful turbocharged engine
  • sharp and responsive handling
  • stout brakes
  • agreeable ride quality
  • roomy and well-equipped interior.
  • Synthetic engine noises can be off-putting.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
BMW M4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Estimate
$34,641 - $41,179
Used M4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 BMW M4 is a two-door version of the M3 sedan with a sleeker body. From track-day heroism to the daily commute, the M4 represents an ideal all-around coupe or convertible for enthusiasts.

Vehicle overview

A handful of automakers build high-performance luxury coupes and convertibles, but seldom do the results rise to the level of the 2016 BMW M4. Based on the 4 Series (which is the two-door version of the 3 Series sedan), the M treatment starts with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that puts out a robust 425 horsepower. The engine's power is transferred to the rear wheels via a slick-shifting six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (M-DCT). The resulting 0-60-mph acceleration is close to just 4 seconds flat.

When you see a 2016 BMW M4 in your rearview, there's no doubt that it means business.

Other M4 upgrades include 18-inch staggered-width alloy wheels, special aluminum suspension components, an active rear differential and optional carbon-ceramic brakes. Custom body panels like the bulging aluminum hood and front fenders and the coupe's carbon-fiber-reinforced roof shave precious pounds. Inside, the M4 looks very much like the standard 4 Series, but it boasts nicer materials, sportier carbon-fiber trim and plenty of M logos to get you in a racy mood. Given that the regular 4 Series can also be had with a turbocharged inline-6, it's natural to wonder how much different the M4 really is, but it becomes clear once you're in the driver seat of this purpose-built beast. It accelerates ferociously, corners tenaciously and brakes so hard that you'll be thinking it has thrown out some boat anchors.

So, yes, the M4 is quite awesome. Interestingly, so is the new race-ready Ford Shelby GT350 coupe. While not a luxury-branded vehicle, it boasts a high-revving naturally aspirated 526-hp V8 engine that's more viscerally engaging than the M4's clinical turbo-6. The Lexus RC F coupe might be worth a look given its high-quality interior, but it's slower and not as nimble as the M4. Normally, Mercedes-Benz would have something to offer, but the new AMG C-Class coupe will be a 2017 model. If you can do without a backseat, the rakishly styled 2016 Chevrolet Corvette will deliver outstanding bang for the buck. All things considered, though, it's fair to say that the BMW M4 is still sitting quite comfortably atop the 2016 small luxury performance car podium.

2016 BMW M4 models

The 2016 BMW M4 is a two-door, four-passenger high-performance car that's based on the company's 4 Series and offered in coupe and convertible body styles.

Standard equipment on the M4 includes 18-inch alloy wheels with summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension, an active locking differential, adaptive xenon headlights, a performance exhaust system with quad tailpipes, a sport body kit, exclusive exterior body panels (including a "powerdome" hood and wider rear fenders), power-folding auto-dimming heated side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings and fold-down rear seatbacks that also include a center cargo pass-through in case the rear seats are occupied.

The 2016 M4's well-equipped cabin makes the base model a compelling proposition, while its extra-cost interior options crank up the luxury quotient.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8.8-inch central display screen, a navigation system, a suite of smartphone and online applications under the BMW ConnectedDrive banner, BMW's iDrive electronics interface and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with HD radio, satellite radio, a USB audio input, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player.

An optional Executive package adds headlight washers, front and rear parking sensors, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel and a rearview camera. The Lighting package further adds adaptive LED headlights and automatic high-beam control. The Driver Assistance package gets you blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, a side- and top-view camera system, speed limit info, frontal collision warning and automatic braking for collision mitigation.

Some items within the bundled packages are available as stand-alone options. Other options include 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, adaptive suspension dampers, automated parallel-parking assist, a power rear sunshade (coupe only) and enhanced smartphone connectivity.

On the coupe, you get your choice of either a visible carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic (CFRP) roof or a traditional steel roof that includes a sunroof. The M4 convertible has a power-retractable hardtop with a wind blocker, as well as extended leather upholstery and door trim incorporating sun-reflective technology. When equipped with the Executive package (see above), the convertible also includes front-seat neck warmers.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 BMW M4 gets keyless entry and ignition, Harman Kardon surround-sound audio and satellite radio as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The M4 is fitted with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that puts out 425 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. Two transmissions are available: a standard six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed automated manual (M-DCT) with integrated launch control. Both transmissions feature automatic rev-matching on downshifts.

Standard quad tailpipes give a strong hint as to the 2016 M4's performance potential.

When equipped with M-DCT, the M4 will deliver a 0-60-mph time of about 4 seconds flat, according to BMW. At our test track, an M4 coupe with the manual transmission sprinted to 60 in 4.4 seconds.

Automatic engine stop-start (which shuts off the engine to save fuel while the car is stopped, such as when at a red light) is standard. EPA fuel-economy estimates for the M4 coupe with the manual transmission are 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway). We recorded an impressive 25 mpg on our diverse 120-mile Edmunds test loop. Opting for the automatic lowers efficiency to 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway). Although it weighs about 500 pounds more than the coupe, EPA estimates for the M4 convertible indicate identical fuel mileage numbers.

Safety

Every 2016 BMW M4 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, active front knee protection and rollover protection (convertible). The BMW Assist system for the M4 includes both emergency services (SOS button and automatic collision notification) and remote services (stolen-vehicle recovery and remote lock/unlock).

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the gas.

Optional safety features include rearview and top-down cameras, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, frontal collision warning (including pedestrian protection) and automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation. High-performance carbon-ceramic brake discs are also optional.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph at our test track, an M4 coupe covered 106 feet, which is a short distance but pretty much expected for a performance car in this rarefied class. The longest stop by any current Corvette we've tested, for example, was 104 feet.

Driving

The BMW M4 is equal parts responsible citizen and back-road burner. What's most impressive is how seamlessly these two divergent personalities are integrated into one well-rounded machine. The turbocharged engine is well behaved in everyday driving, giving only occasional hints of its massive performance potential. Squeeze the ultra-responsive gas pedal halfway down, though, and the engine's midrange torque comes on in a rush above 2,000 rpm, while flooring it truly unleashes the beast. If there's anything wrong with this picture, it's that the M4 has embraced the current trend of piping in synthetic engine noises through the speakers, and those noises may seem loud and shrill to some during enthusiastic driving.

Although the 2016 M4 is compliant enough for the daily commute, its race-bred acceleration and handling are eager to be unleashed.

The M4's standard suspension delivers such a livable balance between ride compliance and handling as to make the available adaptive suspension seem unnecessary. The ride is firm but completely acceptable for daily use, while the handling is of course massively capable, aided by highly responsive steering and a trick active differential that distributes power to the appropriate side depending on myriad variables. The optional carbon-ceramic brakes are pricey but work well, delivering fade-resistant stopping power and unusually good pedal feel and modulation.

Interior

Inside the 2016 BMW M4 you'll find a cabin very much like that of the standard 4 Series, done up in high-quality materials including some handsome carbon-fiber and matte silver aluminum trim. As expected from BMW's Motorsport division, M logos are abundantly present. Other standard upgrades include the regular 4 Series' optional larger display screen, a navigation system, a touchpad-enabled iDrive controller and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

A driver-focused dashboard design and snug sport seats imbue the 2016 M4 with a sense of purpose.

The company's classic analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the available head-up display projects digital information onto the windshield at the bottom of the driver's sight lines. The standard iDrive interface is pretty easy to use thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times.

Up front, the M4 feels roomy and the sport seats offer good comfort and support in enthusiastic motoring. The backseat is also respectably spacious, with enough head- and legroom for two normal adults. The trunk offers a decent amount of cargo room, even in the convertible. Speaking of which, the convertible's power-operated retractable hardtop will take you from a snug enclosed cabin to open-air motoring in roughly 20 seconds.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 BMW M4.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

M4 after 16k miles of driving
Keith Sanders ,03/12/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Comparing this to my ‘17 911S Porsche May help. The M4 is an awesome vehicle overall. The MDCT is not as smooth as the 911’s PDK however. The engine is awesome but I find the width of the rear tires to be insufficient at 275 mm vs 305 mm for the 911S. So it spins way too easily—this is a known problem on the Bimmerfest forums too. I am running very good Michelin Pilot Super Sports as well. I will try going at least 295 mm wide with 10.5” or 11” with wheels at tire change time. This will cost around $2,500 extra to remediate this problem. One annoying thing is that the BMW speedometer reads too fast by about 2 mph at 60 mph; so speedometer shows 62 when you are doing 60–again this is a well documented issue with BMW. The interior and media interface are class leaders. The technology is superior with things like Apple Car Play, very smart bright lights, cruise control, fuel consumption, various programmed driving modes, excellent wet road handling, etc. So awesome car that seriously need slightly wider tires on the rear.
One sweet M4 convertible
Brian Anderson,09/01/2016
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I have had my 2016 M4 convertible (with competition package) since the middle of May (it is now the end of August). I have 5000 miles on it now. It is a FANTASTIC car. It is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. My daily car is a Lexus is350. My wife's is a G37s. Of course neither come close in any type of performance comparison but neither come close in comfort either. The first week I had the car we headed down hwy 101 & 1 to Santa Monica that was an epic trip. But the car utterly surprised me on the way back to Sacramento as we did I5 home. I set the suspension to comfort and was utterly amazed at how comfortable the ride home was. As I got to know the car had to come to the conclusion that it is a beast in a tuxedo. Well refined and subtly luxurious, but put the setting to sport/manual mode on the tranny and take traction control off and it shows its beastly side quite wonderfully. I only have 2 picks with the car. 1. The auto high beam works only half the time. And 2. The remote controlling of the convertible roof opening works only half the time too. THAT ONE is extremely irritating when you are standing beside the car and want to drop the top so you use the remote feature. AND IT DOESNT WORK!! For a $90,000 car that should work every time. Those are the only 2 negative experiences I have had with the car. The sound system is amazing. Really amazing. As is the heads up display and the navigation. I've lowered the car 3/4" front and back. Put Niche rims on and went to 305's on the back from the stock 285's. It is one....... Sweet.........car. My 2 business partners have opted for coupes. One got his this week. The other is headed to Munich next week to enjoy a European delivery. He will drive his around Europe for a couple weeks then BMW will ship it home. We each have our own specific tastes in the car. BMW offers a wide range of color combinations. If you can afford the car, you will not be disappointed
BMW M4 CONV
Jay Cornell,05/29/2017
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought this car with 5 miles on the odometer so I might have been the 1st person to take a test drive. This was a little surprising as the car was on the lot for about 6 weeks. The new 2018s were being delivered starting April 1 and I got my car on April 7 with a huge discount. It runs perfectly, has great comfort, power, handling and overall smoothness you would expect in a car listed at $90k. Most surprisingly is the good gas mileage around 21.5 mixed driving on premium gas.The top works flawlessly... with the provided rear wind screen when the top is down you do not have any in car turbulence. You can talk in a normal voice and listen to the radio w/o any extra volume (although it adjusts to your speed). Surprisingly the windscreen does away with any wind in the front 2 seats but does take away the back seat. The trunk as a unique loading system but if you are taking any long trips it can only hold 1 suitcase.
I can’t stop smiling
John Sadowski,01/19/2018
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a driver’s car in that you can set nearly any aspect of the car (transmission, suspension, steering etc) to multiple settings. Once you find your optimal set, you can store them in one button on the steering wheel and call it up in an instant. Wonderful for going from side street to highway in a blink of an eye. I’ve wanted this car ever since I saw it as a kid and finally have it! Wicked fun! Updated January 2019 - still having fun! I don't get to drive it much in the winter but spring is coming! Still happy with it and it is still as fun as the day I drove it off the lot.
See all 10 reviews of the 2016 BMW M4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
425 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2016 BMW M4 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 BMW M4

Used 2016 BMW M4 Overview

The Used 2016 BMW M4 is offered in the following submodels: M4 Coupe, M4 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 BMW M4?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 BMW M4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 BMW M4 Base is priced between $45,998 and$49,999 with odometer readings between 30066 and51850 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 BMW M4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 BMW M4 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 M4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,998 and mileage as low as 30066 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 BMW M4.

Can't find a used 2016 BMW M4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW M4 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,185.

Find a used BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,280.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW M4 for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,190.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,677.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 BMW M4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW M4 lease specials

Related Used 2016 BMW M4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles