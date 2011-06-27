I have had my 2016 M4 convertible (with competition package) since the middle of May (it is now the end of August). I have 5000 miles on it now. It is a FANTASTIC car. It is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. My daily car is a Lexus is350. My wife's is a G37s. Of course neither come close in any type of performance comparison but neither come close in comfort either. The first week I had the car we headed down hwy 101 & 1 to Santa Monica that was an epic trip. But the car utterly surprised me on the way back to Sacramento as we did I5 home. I set the suspension to comfort and was utterly amazed at how comfortable the ride home was. As I got to know the car had to come to the conclusion that it is a beast in a tuxedo. Well refined and subtly luxurious, but put the setting to sport/manual mode on the tranny and take traction control off and it shows its beastly side quite wonderfully. I only have 2 picks with the car. 1. The auto high beam works only half the time. And 2. The remote controlling of the convertible roof opening works only half the time too. THAT ONE is extremely irritating when you are standing beside the car and want to drop the top so you use the remote feature. AND IT DOESNT WORK!! For a $90,000 car that should work every time. Those are the only 2 negative experiences I have had with the car. The sound system is amazing. Really amazing. As is the heads up display and the navigation. I've lowered the car 3/4" front and back. Put Niche rims on and went to 305's on the back from the stock 285's. It is one....... Sweet.........car. My 2 business partners have opted for coupes. One got his this week. The other is headed to Munich next week to enjoy a European delivery. He will drive his around Europe for a couple weeks then BMW will ship it home. We each have our own specific tastes in the car. BMW offers a wide range of color combinations. If you can afford the car, you will not be disappointed

