Vehicle overview

Last year BMW introduced its new 4 Series as the newly named version of what used to be the 3 Series two-door coupe and convertible. Now, for 2015, the company has brought out the performance version of that car, the new M4. It might be an unfamiliar name, but the performance and image fit right in with the legacy associated with the more familiar M3 name.

There is still an M3, actually, but it's now just the four-door sedan, and both cars feature the same M division upgrades. The transformation starts with the engine. There was a time when all M cars had naturally aspirated engines. But this time around, BMW has gone with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that cranks out 425 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Both figures handily outgun the output from the 4.0-liter V8 used in the previous-generation M3 coupe and sedan. It's suitably aggressive and sounds like nothing else on the road.

Putting that power to the ground is either a standard six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual transmission (M-DCT) that's connected to a carbon-fiber driveshaft and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This is the kind of specialized equipment once reserved for pure racecars, but now has trickled down to high-performance street cars such as the M4.

Other M-specific upgrades include unique front and rear fascias, aluminum suspension components, M-spec 18-inch forged alloy wheels, staggered wheel widths and optional six-piston carbon-ceramic brakes. The wider track also results in special body panels all around, including a hood and front fenders made of aluminum and a carbon-fiber roof. BMW says that only the door panels are shared with the 4 Series. Inside the car, it's like the more common 4 Series but with a decidedly more sporting look and feel.

The new M4 happens to be the freshest model compared with its traditional rivals. But you still owe it to yourself to also consider the aging but excellent Audi RS 5, which has the traction-enhancing benefit of all-wheel drive. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG coupe has also been around awhile, but its naturally aspirated V8 and accompanying soundtrack are highly addictive. If you want a slightly more relaxed approach to high performance, the new 2015 Lexus RC F should work out nicely. Finally, no discussion of high performance would be complete without mention of the superb 2015 Chevrolet Corvette. While it lacks a backseat, it does pack more performance per dollar than anything else on the road.

Any one of these specialized cars from their respective go-fast branches will certainly blow your hair back, but the 2015 BMW M4 coupe and convertible manage to strike that rare balance between docile, daily driver and nutty hooligan that we find so alluring.