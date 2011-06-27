  1. Home
Used 2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

Overview
$51,900
$51,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$51,900
$51,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$51,900
$51,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
$51,900
$51,900
Torque347 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower354 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$51,900
$51,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
$51,900
$51,900
Driver Assist Packageyes
Comfort Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$51,900
$51,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
$51,900
$51,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
$51,900
$51,900
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$51,900
$51,900
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Audi Guard Trunk Lineryes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Fine Nappa Leather Upholsteryyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
Instrumentation
$51,900
$51,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$51,900
$51,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$51,900
$51,900
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$51,900
$51,900
Tow Hitch for Vehicles w/Audi Side Assistyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Delete-Panorama Sunroofyes
21" 5-Double-Spoke Star-Design Wheelsyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Tow Hitch for Vehicles w/out Audi Side Assistyes
Measurements
$51,900
$51,900
Front track34.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity57.3 cu.ft.
Length183.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Curb weight4409 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place29.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height65.3 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.2 in.
Colors
$51,900
$51,900
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Monsoon Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Lava Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Volcano Red Metallic
  • Panther Black Crystal Effect
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black/Chestnut Brown Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Black/Lunar Silver Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown Milano, premium leather
  • Black/Magma Red Fine Nappa, premium leather
  • Lunar Silver/Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Milano, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
$51,900
$51,900
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/45R20 100W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$51,900
$51,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
$51,900
$51,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
