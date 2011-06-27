Estimated values
2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,474
|$24,270
|$27,755
|Clean
|$19,728
|$23,369
|$26,677
|Average
|$18,236
|$21,567
|$24,521
|Rough
|$16,744
|$19,765
|$22,365
Estimated values
2014 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,947
|$21,497
|$24,751
|Clean
|$17,293
|$20,699
|$23,790
|Average
|$15,985
|$19,102
|$21,867
|Rough
|$14,677
|$17,506
|$19,944