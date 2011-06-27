Used 2017 Audi S7 Consumer Reviews
Stealth Performer
This is a beautiful looking and performing 4 door sedan. Acceleration is effortless especially with the twin clutch transmission. The S version is the way to go with every Audi model. S7 sport package option is a must to maximize performance and black optics package provides a more aggressive look.
Sleek, glamorous, sporty, fast and faster.
Buying a slightly used S7, or any luxury high-performance vehicle is the way to go. The Audi S7 is the perfect spot for me. What a head-turner sport-back/hatchback! It has the power to get me into or out of freeway fast moving traffic, It has the famed Audi gorgeous interior, it has comfort galore, and it has the looks that won’t grow old quickly and will keep me loving my car for a long time. Here are things I hope Audi will improve: The cruise control lever and the turn signal lever are on the same side, very near each other. Inevitably, you’ll hit the wrong one, too many times. Ugh! The auto-engine on/off gas-saver, when the car stops is slow to come on. You really shouldn’t have to think about it, but you do, or you might get honked at.
New S7
Had A7 for 2 years, excellent car! Bought a 2017 S7 loaded. WOW! Amazing vehicle... Worth every penny.
Almost perfect
Great car love it it’s effortless to drive it’s like not even leaving your house. The only problem the system interface is outdated.
