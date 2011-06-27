Used 2013 Audi S7 Consumer Reviews
Luxury Sport Sedan
As a driving/car enthusiast the S7 is the best of both worlds. Refined and luxurious interior, powerful turbine like engine. Automated manual tranmission can be driven as smoothly as an automatic, or as aggressively as any high performance manual trans would allow. Test drove Porche Panamera 4S. Same performance with better fuel economy and less costly maintenance and sticker price. Power and speed are deceiving due to flat torque curve almost throughout entire rpm range. Launch control is houligan's delight. Got back into my wife's MDX and thought the parking brake was on when accelerating. Smooth powerful brakes. Car drives like a smaller and lighter vehicle than what it is. June 2016 Alas this sexy Lookong vehicle's lease has expired. 3 years later not one defect. 20 inch rims are delicate and not strong enough for NJ winters. Routine maintenace costs are 2-3 Times more expensive than similar Asian vehicles. Car is very roomy with hatch adding utility. Engine is detuned so as not to compete with S8 it RS7 even though mechanically similar. Some engineering oversights such as rear seats cannot be locked , radio goes on Automatically every time you start the car, hatch cannot be closed with remote, Windows and sunroof cannot be opened with key fob on hot days.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
S7 Heaven
I have had my S7 for two weeks now and it is an amazing vehicle. I just got rid of my Porsche 911 as I decided I needed a little more refinement with my driving experience. The S7 is explosively powerful, quiet, nimble and incredibly fun to drive. The blend of driving performance, technology and comfort is astonishing and I could not be happier in this car. I get more stares and more comments on my S7 than I ever did on my 911 and that is something a car nut like myself also appreciates ... people say "I love your car" and I say "So do I, thanks!"
Sponsored cars related to the S7
Related Used 2013 Audi S7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4