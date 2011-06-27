Estimated values
2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,081
|$24,111
|$27,709
|Clean
|$18,923
|$22,725
|$26,112
|Average
|$16,606
|$19,952
|$22,920
|Rough
|$14,289
|$17,179
|$19,727
Estimated values
2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,728
|$23,688
|$27,223
|Clean
|$18,590
|$22,326
|$25,654
|Average
|$16,314
|$19,602
|$22,518
|Rough
|$14,038
|$16,877
|$19,381
Estimated values
2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,486
|$24,597
|$28,268
|Clean
|$19,304
|$23,182
|$26,639
|Average
|$16,940
|$20,354
|$23,382
|Rough
|$14,577
|$17,525
|$20,125
Estimated values
2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,797
|$27,372
|$31,457
|Clean
|$21,482
|$25,798
|$29,645
|Average
|$18,852
|$22,650
|$26,020
|Rough
|$16,222
|$19,502
|$22,395
Estimated values
2014 Audi S5 Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,632
|$23,573
|$27,090
|Clean
|$18,500
|$22,217
|$25,530
|Average
|$16,235
|$19,506
|$22,408
|Rough
|$13,970
|$16,795
|$19,286
Estimated values
2014 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,314
|$21,989
|$25,270
|Clean
|$17,257
|$20,725
|$23,814
|Average
|$15,144
|$18,196
|$20,902
|Rough
|$13,031
|$15,667
|$17,991