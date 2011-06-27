  1. Home
2021 Buick Encore

+86
2021 Buick Encore
MSRP Range: $23,200 - $26,100

MSRP$24,600
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,616
2 for sale near you

2021 Buick Encore Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Hushed cabin at highway speeds
  • Maneuverable size

The Buick Encore soldiers on another year alongside its newer and much-improved stablemate, the Encore GX. The names may be just about the same, but don't get the two confused. The standard Encore is older and smaller and comes with fewer of the latest technology and safety features as standard equipment.

We do like the Encore's small, easy-to-park nature and quiet highway ride. But on the downside the Encore's engine is both underpowered and overly thirsty, netting subpar fuel economy for this class of vehicle. The Encore was one of the first extra-small SUVs on the market, but it's now past its "best by" date. Rival models such as the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona are better picks overall.

Which Encore does Edmunds recommend?

Only two trims are available for 2021, but there's only one that's really worth choosing. We suggest going with the top-level Preferred trim. It comes with more standard features and greatly opens up the options list. It's also the one trim available with all-wheel drive.

Buick Encore models

The 2021 Buick Encore comes in two trim levels: the base 1SV and the top-level Preferred. Both are powered by the same 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 horsepower, 148 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on both models. Highlight features for the Encore include:

1SV
The base model comes equipped with:

  • Keyless entry with push-button ignition
  • A 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

Preferred
Previously the Encore's midlevel trim, the Preferred comes with all the same standard features as the 1SV but opens up the options list to include:

  • All-wheel drive
  • Remote start
  • A sunroof
  • 120-volt power outlet

Additionally, two safety packages are available only on the Preferred trim.

  • Safety Package
    • Blind-spot monitoring
    • Rear cross-traffic alert
  • Safety Package II
    • Forward collision alert
    • Lane departure warning
    • Front and rear parking sensors
    • Rain-sensing wipers
2021 Buick Encore pricing

in Ashburn, VA
    Used Years for Buick Encore
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015
    2014
    2013

    Features & Specs

    1SV 4dr SUV features & specs
    1SV 4dr SUV
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$23,200
    MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
    Preferred 4dr SUV features & specs
    Preferred 4dr SUV
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$24,600
    MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
    Preferred 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
    1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$26,100
    MPG 24 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
    See all 2021 Buick Encore features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Encore safety features:

    OnStar
    Provides emergency services such as roadside assistance, automatic crash notification and remote door unlocking.
    Blind-Spot Warning System
    Warns you if there's a vehicle in your blind spot.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Buick Encore vs. the competition

    Buick Encore vs. Chevrolet Trax

    The Chevrolet Trax is the Encore's corporate sibling, and the two share much underneath their sheetmetal. Both are powered by the same underpowered engine, and they're roughly the same size both inside and out. The Encore's interior is better appointed and much quieter than the Trax's.

    Compare Buick Encore & Chevrolet Trax features

    Buick Encore vs. Hyundai Kona

    The Hyundai Kona's styling may not be for everyone, but otherwise this is one of the best SUVs in this class. The Kona offers plenty of room for passengers in a well-equipped package. An optional turbocharged engine and nimble chassis make it pretty entertaining to drive too. The interior is a bit bland, but you get a ton of equipment for what you pay.

    Compare Buick Encore & Hyundai Kona features

    Buick Encore vs. Honda HR-V

    The Honda HR-V, like its larger CR-V sibling, may not be the most exciting crossover around. But what it lacks in personality it makes up for in sheer function. The HR-V's interior is very spacious for this class and offers plenty of storage options. The engine could use some refinement, but the HR-V offers better performance and fuel economy than the Buick.

    Compare Buick Encore & Honda HR-V features
    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Buick Encore?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Buick lease specials

