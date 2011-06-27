2021 Buick Encore
2021 Buick EncoreMSRP Range: $23,200 - $26,100
2021 Buick Encore Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Hushed cabin at highway speeds
- Maneuverable size
The Buick Encore soldiers on another year alongside its newer and much-improved stablemate, the Encore GX. The names may be just about the same, but don't get the two confused. The standard Encore is older and smaller and comes with fewer of the latest technology and safety features as standard equipment.
Which Encore does Edmunds recommend?
Buick Encore models
The 2021 Buick Encore comes in two trim levels: the base 1SV and the top-level Preferred. Both are powered by the same 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (138 horsepower, 148 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on both models. Highlight features for the Encore include:
Sponsored cars related to the Encore
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Buick Encore.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|1SV 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,200
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,600
|MPG
|25 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Preferred 4dr SUV AWD
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$26,100
|MPG
|24 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Encore safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides emergency services such as roadside assistance, automatic crash notification and remote door unlocking.
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Warns you if there's a vehicle in your blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Encore vs. the competition
Buick Encore vs. Chevrolet Trax
The Chevrolet Trax is the Encore's corporate sibling, and the two share much underneath their sheetmetal. Both are powered by the same underpowered engine, and they're roughly the same size both inside and out. The Encore's interior is better appointed and much quieter than the Trax's.
Buick Encore vs. Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona's styling may not be for everyone, but otherwise this is one of the best SUVs in this class. The Kona offers plenty of room for passengers in a well-equipped package. An optional turbocharged engine and nimble chassis make it pretty entertaining to drive too. The interior is a bit bland, but you get a ton of equipment for what you pay.
Buick Encore vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V, like its larger CR-V sibling, may not be the most exciting crossover around. But what it lacks in personality it makes up for in sheer function. The HR-V's interior is very spacious for this class and offers plenty of storage options. The engine could use some refinement, but the HR-V offers better performance and fuel economy than the Buick.
FAQ
Is the Buick Encore a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Buick Encore?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Buick Encore:
- Simplified trim lineup
- Improved suite of driver safety aids
- Part of the first Encore generation introduced for 2013
Is the Buick Encore reliable?
Is the 2021 Buick Encore a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Buick Encore?
The least-expensive 2021 Buick Encore is the 2021 Buick Encore 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,200.
Other versions include:
- 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,200
- Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $24,600
- Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,100
What are the different models of Buick Encore?
More about the 2021 Buick Encore
2021 Buick Encore Overview
The 2021 Buick Encore is offered in the following submodels: Encore SUV. Available styles include 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Buick Encore?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Buick Encore and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Encore.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Buick Encore and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Encore featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Buick Encore?
2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,930. The average price paid for a new 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,005 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,005 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,925.
The average savings for the 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 3.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,625. The average price paid for a new 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,992 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,992 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,633.
The average savings for the 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 Buick Encore Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Buick Encores are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Buick Encore for sale near. There are currently 16 new 2021 Encores listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,595 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Buick Encore. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,556 on a used or CPO 2021 Encore available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Buick Encores you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Encore for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,349.
Find a new Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,939.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Buick Encore?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
Related 2021 Buick Encore info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2008
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used BMW 4 Series
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Acura MDX 2019
- Land Rover Range Rover 2019
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT News
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Envision
- 2020 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Buick Cascada 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 Enclave
- 2019 Buick Envision
- Buick Encore 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020