Used 2015 Audi Q3 Consumer Reviews

Great value for the Price John , 12/23/2015 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful We really like this vehicle. The handling and performance is great. I had read that the Q3 did not have the performance that the Audi line up has. It has great acceleration and braking. I am not looking for a 700 horsepower engine , I just want to be able to get good acceleration. The scrolls for all the lists seem to be backwards and the placement of the controls is not the best forcing you to look way down when using them. The MMI package is difficult to set up needing to get on the web and sign up and then putting in other information on the car. we like the interior and are happy with the space ( I have heard complaints that the storage was small we bought a smaller SUV and expect the space. I have driven an RDX, Buick Encore, the Lexus NX and the BMW X3 and like the Q3 better than these vehicles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my q3 Heather , 11/08/2015 Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a perfect size small suv. I love it I'm so glad they came out with this model. I get so many compliments on my white q3. It is vert comfy and drives great. Great on gas too.highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Cure for the Common SUV buggin , 09/18/2014 48 of 59 people found this review helpful What a vehicle. Has all the comfort and toys you would expect in a vehicle. Very Comfortable, Agile, Sharp, Excellent finishes, Fun to drive, Its the perfect size for those not having to haul a lot of things or people but yet enough room to fit more than a car. You get the elevated height and of course the best AWD drive system out there, Quattro. The Q3 was well worth the wait.

Wonderful car but no Homelink dwightd , 02/28/2015 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful We bought this car and love it. Great traction in the snow and quite happy with it. However their is no Homelink so if you want to sync it with your garage door it does not exist. How many high end cars don't have this option? We hear the company might retro fit this into the car. We will see and if they do it for cars already purchased.