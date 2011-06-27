Used 2015 Audi Q3 Consumer Reviews
Great value for the Price
We really like this vehicle. The handling and performance is great. I had read that the Q3 did not have the performance that the Audi line up has. It has great acceleration and braking. I am not looking for a 700 horsepower engine , I just want to be able to get good acceleration. The scrolls for all the lists seem to be backwards and the placement of the controls is not the best forcing you to look way down when using them. The MMI package is difficult to set up needing to get on the web and sign up and then putting in other information on the car. we like the interior and are happy with the space ( I have heard complaints that the storage was small we bought a smaller SUV and expect the space. I have driven an RDX, Buick Encore, the Lexus NX and the BMW X3 and like the Q3 better than these vehicles.
Love my q3
This is a perfect size small suv. I love it I'm so glad they came out with this model. I get so many compliments on my white q3. It is vert comfy and drives great. Great on gas too.highly recommend this car.
The Cure for the Common SUV
What a vehicle. Has all the comfort and toys you would expect in a vehicle. Very Comfortable, Agile, Sharp, Excellent finishes, Fun to drive, Its the perfect size for those not having to haul a lot of things or people but yet enough room to fit more than a car. You get the elevated height and of course the best AWD drive system out there, Quattro. The Q3 was well worth the wait.
Wonderful car but no Homelink
We bought this car and love it. Great traction in the snow and quite happy with it. However their is no Homelink so if you want to sync it with your garage door it does not exist. How many high end cars don't have this option? We hear the company might retro fit this into the car. We will see and if they do it for cars already purchased.
Just got it and it's great so far
We already have a full size SUV and found that 90% of the time we are just pulling around an empty trunk and hundreds of pound of extra weight. There was no purpose in driving that thing for the majority of our needs. So we got the Q3. It gives the SUV feel but you aren't towing around all this weight and space that rarely gets used. The trunk is more than big enough for grocery trips. If you take out the covers on the trunk space and the door you can fit a lot more than you might have expected. We just brought home 8 27 gallon storage bins from homedepot with room to space. I wasn't sure they would fit in the trunk when we bought em. It has plenty of room in the back for carseats.
