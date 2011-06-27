Used 2006 Acura TSX Consumer Reviews
Buy it! You won't be disappointed!
We bought this car used the summer of 2010. It had about 43K on it. It was totaled last week with 84 K on it. We never had a problem with the car. We did the standard maintenance and never had to think about it. The car wrecked well. I was rear ended by a large truck traveling at a high speed. I walked away from the wreck with a broken nose saying that I wanted another Acura. The impact shifted the car off the frame so badly that the plastic components on the inside popped off; however, the passenger compartment stayed intact. It doesn't matter how a car looks or even if it has a good repair history--what matters is will you walk away from a high-impact wreck.
TSX is a very Reliable & Solid Used Vehicle
I bought my 2006 TSX with 92,000 miles in 2013 and I now have 140,000 on the odometer. I have only replaced the alternator and one door lock actuator during this time. I put a new battery, tires and new brakes/rotors on it. It would be an excellent used car for someone who is looking for reliability, sportiness, safety and comfort. At 140,000 it has no rattles or squeaks, the interior hardware has held up nicely. The leather seats are in almost perfect condition. The paint has held up even though it is parked outside in the Texas sun. The struts are original and the starter is original.
If I ever leave BMW I would buy another Acura
Bought my 2006 TSX in 2009, was pre-loved. Was a great upgrade from my Mazda6, the car was very reliable basically a Honda in a different skin all the way around. Nice car I would seriously have trusted it to go AT LEAST till 200k. But I took a friend to buy a new car.. a BMW... and ended up trading it in for one also. By far a great safe car. Love the standard bluetooth in a 2006! And all the standard features vs not so standard on bmw :(
A legend - get one if you can!
My 2006 TSX has just turned 10 years old with 160,000 miles. The only repair has been the replacement of one fuse. Still have original brakes. My only complaint is that the controls are not particularly intuitive and blue tooth is old tech to set up. Also the CD player doesn't show the track times. Otherwise this car does everything better than good. Not a rattle or squeak. If you need a reliable used car - this is the one to get. Have sold my Acura to a high school student and she loves tis vehicle and after 1 1/2 years has no problems with it. 12 years old and still running like it did 10 years ago. Over 200,000 miles and runs like new!
2006 TSX - Well Designed/ Solid/Reliable Vehicle
I have a 2006 TSX that I bought with 92,000 miles and it is still running strong at 145,000 miles. The only repairs I have made on the car were the alternator, passenger door lock actuator, idler pulley & seized rear brake caliper. It drives nice, accelerates decently for a 4-cylinder and has almost no rattles or squeaks for it's age and mileage. I would definitely recommend this vehicle as a used car if you can find someone who maintained it well. The original Michelin MXM4 tires are worth the extra cash as they match perfectly with the car's handling abilities (wet or dry). I wish the HID headlights were made of glass as the plastic fades into a ugly haze. The leather seats are in perfect condition and the interior hardware has held up nicely. The Bluetooth phone feature doesn't work as well as newer cars and I have difficulty consistently connecting to my phone. Other than that it's a fantastic car and I really love everything about it.
