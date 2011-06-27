Estimated values
2006 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,248
|$4,682
|$5,489
|Clean
|$2,915
|$4,202
|$4,918
|Average
|$2,251
|$3,242
|$3,776
|Rough
|$1,586
|$2,282
|$2,634
Estimated values
2006 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,823
|$5,763
|$6,852
|Clean
|$3,432
|$5,172
|$6,139
|Average
|$2,649
|$3,991
|$4,714
|Rough
|$1,866
|$2,809
|$3,288
Estimated values
2006 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$4,233
|$4,880
|Clean
|$2,772
|$3,799
|$4,373
|Average
|$2,140
|$2,931
|$3,357
|Rough
|$1,508
|$2,063
|$2,342
Estimated values
2006 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,348
|$4,774
|$5,576
|Clean
|$3,005
|$4,284
|$4,996
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,305
|$3,836
|Rough
|$1,635
|$2,326
|$2,676