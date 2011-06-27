Used 2005 Acura TSX Consumer Reviews

2005, but still very relevant! sternerd , 09/13/2014 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Found a used TSX from an owner who babied it since he bought it in 2004; only 55k miles. It still looks and runs like it's brand new. Love how it handles, and love the interior. Has some pep, but I find it relatively quiet. Very sleek and stylish, almost timeless, and I think it looks better than a lot of cars that are new. As other reviewers have mentioned, I've alot had a lot of compliments. For an 11-year old car (and counting), it's pretty impressive that it still looks and feels like a newer car. Downside is the premium gas. Thankfully, not filling up often so cost offsets. 24/32 MPG. **Update 3/13/16** Can't add anything else that's already been said. Still love it. I was going to get rid of it since I now take the bus to work 5 days a week, but my girlfriend convinced me to keep it because of how much she likes it. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great all round performer jamesoil , 05/22/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car has been an excellent replacement for my BMW 3 series. I was sceptical at first but have come to realize that BMW is not the be all and end all in sport sedans. Great price good fuel economy and fully loaded base model made this an easy decision. Handles all weather conditions well. I live in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and see summer conditions as well as extreme winter driving conditions every year. The traction control in this car puts me at par with any SUV on paved icy and snow covered roads. This is a fine entry level compact sports/luxury sedan. Many reviewers have said that a 4 cylinder 200hp engine is not enough power. I disagree. Remember this is an entry level sports sedan.

After 4 yrs & 72k miles, still perfect! Ralph , 08/16/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought this car used in 2007 with 32k miles. This is the best car we have ever purchased. Interior is very comfortable. Exterior is very stylish. We have the 6-speed manual and this car gets 26city/34hwy mpg consistently. I commute 45 miles to and from work everyday. This car is very quiet and handles great on the road, rain or shine. I just replaced the original tires at 65k miles. The H.I.D. headlights make it very easy to see at night (they light up the entire road!). The one issue that I had with the car was having to replace the passenger door lock actuator at 44K miles. Other than that, flawless.

great value small sized sport sedan Chris G. , 04/06/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Great vehicle when purchased used. Bought this to replace a Honda Accord V6 Sedan. The TSX it's a great commuter vehicle. Very comfortable, good MPG for the model year, great handling. Has been very reliable and all indications show that it will be a great car for a long time. One negative comment that other reviewers have mentioned is the Premium Fuel requirement. This is a false statement. The owner's manual states that premium fuel is recommended for rated performance. That being said, I've put over 38k miles on this vehicle and only used regular unleaded fuel. Not one issue! The only negative is the red paint that is mentioned by other reviewers. The paint is fading to pink, but the paint finish is still very good. So if you are looking at this generation TSX, definitely avoid the red unless it has been repainted. Performance Value