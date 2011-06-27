This new TLX replaces my 2013 TSX SE. The TSX was a nice enough car with a great interior (tu-tone suede on the SE trim) and a very sporty demeanor. It's negatives outweighed is positives, though, in that it had too choppy of a ride and too much road noise to be truly enjoyable over the long haul. Those shortcomings have long been Acura and Honda traits, but no more! The TLX has a truly quiet and comfortable ride that is well controlled and never truly harsh in any way. The rear steering, or PAW-S, allows compensation for the softer ride in giving back a sharpness to the handling that is equally appreciated. The only weak link in the handling is the stock 17" touring tires that are stock on the 2.4L models. The V6 that I also drove handled slightly better with it's 18's without any appreciable difference in ride. Other than that and in spite of some weak areas in design, this car is proving to be everything that I could ever want in a sporty daily driver. The 2.4L has a nice snarl under hard acceleration, the 8 speed DCT is responsive and generally very smooth and decisive in its shifts. Again, the balance in ride and handling is quite good, but occasionally floaty over bigger dips at highway speeds. Tech features like standard lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert is all above par and works quite well. The same can be said for the Tech package's ELS sound system that delivers crisp, clear sound and incredibly low bass response from the sub. Lastly, the LED headlamps are truly impressive they are to headlights what Halogens were to sealed beams and Xenons were Halogens as they deliver brilliant light for good clarity and increased visibility. The only glaring shortcomings come down to Honda's tech packaging. The dual screen setup doesn't bother me so much as the number of steps needed to complete even simple tasks. Case in point is the seat heaters. You touch the screen and then a second tab pops up to select the level heat that you want. It would be much simpler to touch the screen, default to highest setting and reduce levels and to off by repeating that touch. This repetitive nature is similar for just about everything that you'll do including audio, nav and bluetooth related functions. Lastly, I have noticed a pretty bad lag in responsiveness to inputs at times especially with bluetooth. Honda really needs to address this issue as having driven a number of cars before buying the TLX their system was truly the least user friendly that we encountered. Not a deal breaker, mind you, but still a glaring issue on an otherwise really nice car. Note: Acura and Honda have made a huge improvement in it's infotainment suite for this year that allegedly should address any earlier gripes. So, in closing, the TLX is a great sporty sedan for those that desire a middle of the road approach in a car that delivers equal parts of comfort and handling in a truly impressive package. Update: just over 30,000 miles later and no true complaints, or issues have been experienced. Gas mileage has moved up nicely with one trip to the beach using Eco mode boasting a verified 40.1mpg! Of course, Eco mode is not my preferred mode (my default is sport), but it was cool to see it get that kind of mileage. Overall, still a great car for the money. It will not disappoint whether traveling, commuting, or barnstorming your favorite back road, it will do so with equally impressive ability.

