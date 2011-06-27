  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(78)
Appraise this car

2016 Acura TLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin does a good job of filtering out unwanted noise
  • rear seat offers more legroom than many competitors
  • loads of features for the money.
  • Accelerates sluggishly compared to others in the class
  • doesn't stop as quickly, either
  • real-world fuel economy not as impressive as advertised.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Looking for a midsize sedan with sporty handling, a roomy interior and luxury features, all within your budget? Consider the 2016 Acura TLX. It not only checks those items on your list, it also offers a smart all-wheel-drive system that helps keep you safe on both wet and dry roads. Plus, it has one of the best-sounding stereos around. If that's your kind of luxury sedan, the 2016 Acura TLX could be your next car.

Vehicle overview

The Acura TLX cruises into 2016 with essentially the same scouting report as last year, when it made its world debut. Based on the Honda Accord, it shares that car's 109.3-inch wheelbase but is slightly shorter and wider overall for a more athletic stance. The TLX has upscale styling all its own, of course, and it also offers a number of upgrades to earn its keep as a luxury-badged vehicle.

In the engine bay, the TLX offers evolved versions of both the Accord's 2.4-liter inline-4 and its 3.5-liter V6, with the former whipping up a rev-happy 206 horsepower and the latter providing 290 ponies. While the four is perfectly fine for family-sedan duty, it pales in comparison with the turbocharged fours offered by most luxury-brand competitors. The V6 is certainly much more muscular, but you still have to get the revs up for serious acceleration. Here again, rivals offering turbo- or supercharged six-cylinder engines have a distinct advantage when you just need a quick burst of speed, as opposed to full pedal-to-the-metal theatrics. Perhaps in part because the TLX's engines need to work harder to deliver the goods, they also performed relatively poorly in our real-world fuel economy testing despite boasting strong EPA estimates.

Acceleration is underwhelming, but the 2016 Acura TLX has other positive attributes to keep it in our good graces.

But you don't buy a TLX because it's the fastest or even the most fuel-efficient luxury sedan in its class. You buy it because it's an Acura, which means it's well-rounded, nicely furnished for the money and unlikely to let you down over the long haul. Comparably equipped European rivals carry significantly higher price tags, and they also tend to depreciate more quickly and cost more to repair when the warranty expires. In other words, the TLX is arguably a smart choice, and being smart in this segment can save you a lot of money, both now and in the future.

If you're not sold on prudence just yet, we definitely recommend checking out the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The BMW gives you a sublime blend of handling, comfort, technology and diverse turbocharged engine choices, while the Mercedes mostly matches its Bavarian counterpart on these counts and adds alluring baby-S-Class styling. There's also the oldie-but-goodie Audi A4, the upstart Lexus IS and the Volvo S60, with the Swede coming closest to the TLX in terms of purpose and pricing. But if you'd rather stick with the tried and true, the Edmunds "B" rated 2016 Acura TLX is close to a can't-miss prospect.

2016 Acura TLX models

The 2016 Acura TLX is a midsize luxury sedan offered in three main trim levels: base, Technology and Advance. Technology and Advance are essentially options packages that are available on both front- and all-wheel-drive TLX models, though Advance requires the V6 engine.

The base TLX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel steering, LED headlights and taillights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a four-way power front passenger seat (eight-way with the V6), 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, Siri Eyes Free functionality, two display screens (an upper 8-inch display and a lower 7-inch touchscreen) and a 7-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, smartphone app integration (Aha and Pandora), an auxiliary input jack and a USB audio interface.

Even if you pick a base level TLX, you'll enjoy a number of standard convenience and luxury features.

Upgrade to the Technology package and you get a handful of electronic safety features (lane-departure warning and lane-departure intervention, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision alert) plus automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a color trip computer, voice controls, a navigation system and an Acura/ELS 10-speaker audio system with HD radio.

The Advance package adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, LED foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Acura TLX is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Acura TLX gives you a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter V6. The 2.4-liter engine generates 206 hp and 182 pound-feet of torque. It's offered only with front-wheel drive and is paired with a specialized eight-speed automated manual transmission. (It's an automated dual-clutch manual, much like VW's DSG or Porsche's PDK, but Acura has also fitted a conventional automatic's torque converter to it for claimed smoother operation at low speeds.)

In Edmunds track testing, a TLX 2.4 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, a slow performance for this segment. EPA estimated fuel economy with the 2.4-liter engine is a strong 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway); however, on our mixed-driving evaluation route, where fuel economy typically matches or exceeds the EPA combined figure, we observed an unusually low 23.6 mpg.

As for the 3.5-liter V6, it's rated at 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. The transmission is a conventional nine-speed automatic. The V6 is offered with either front- or all-wheel drive.

We've tested two V6-powered TLX models with all-wheel drive. One sprinted to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, while the other needed 6.1 seconds. That's generally fairly brisk, but still well behind the segment speedsters with upgrade engines.

Fuel economy for the V6 is EPA-estimated at 25 mpg combined (21/34) with front-wheel drive. Going with all-wheel drive reduces highway efficiency but still gets you 25 mpg combined (21/31). When we drove an all-wheel-drive TLX 3.5 on our evaluation route, observed fuel economy was again below expectations, checking in at 21.2 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Acura TLX include antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, a rearview camera, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints.

During testing of both a TLX 2.4 and an all-wheel-drive TLX 3.5, we recorded identical stopping distances from 60 mph of 129 feet. That's considerably longer than average for this segment and frankly disappointing for a luxury sport sedan. Oddly, a subsequent TLX 3.5 AWD stopped in a much more respectable 120 feet despite wearing the same all-season tires as the previous car.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system, lane-departure warning and lane-departure intervention, forward collision alert and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

In government crash tests, the TLX received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety.

Driving

The four-cylinder TLX may appeal if you're looking for a reliable and reasonably priced luxury sedan, but judged by its performance, it comes up short. Unlike most entry-level cars in this class, the TLX 2.4 isn't turbocharged, which explains its lethargic response from a standstill. The transmission's "Sport +" mode helps matters once you're underway, as downshifts come swiftly and lower gears are held longer, but acceleration remains below par by luxury sedan standards.

As for the TLX 3.5, the big V6 delivers the goods when you plant your right foot. Passing power is ample once the tachometer needle swings past 4,000 rpm, and the engine sounds zesty, too. In our long-term test of a 2015 all-wheel-drive TLX 3.5, however, we've noted that the nine-speed automatic transmission sometimes shifts abruptly, so that's something to keep in mind on your test-drive.

Pick the V6 if you want the best handling and acceleration from the TLX lineup.

Whichever engine you choose, you'll enjoy the TLX's comfortable and discernibly premium ride. Shoppers who still associate Acura products with elevated road noise will find a counterpoint in this sedan, as there's little wind or tire roar to interfere with conversations or music. There's also respectable handling prowess on tap, whether you're talking about the front-wheel-drive models with their rear-wheel steering system or the all-wheel-drive TLX V6, which can apply engine torque to individual wheels to help the car quickly power out of turns. Acura doesn't offer summer tires as an option, so if you find yourself running up against the limits of the all-season tires, replacing them with summer rubber will further improve the TLX's sport-sedan credentials.

Interior

The TLX's cabin is similar in appearance to that of the flagship RLX sedan or MDX crossover, featuring a sleek dashboard with dynamic lines that flow attractively into the door panels. While materials quality is generally good, a few of the trim pieces aren't quite as rich as what you'll find in an A4, for instance. The front seats in the TLX have thick, supple padding and decent lateral support, creating a sporty, intimate feel. The rear seat is quite plush, too, with a comfortable seatback angle and relatively generous legroom, though headroom may be at a premium for tall passengers.

The dual display screen tech setup is standard on every TLX, but it's not as easy to use as other rival interfaces.

The TLX's standard dual-screen infotainment setup is an oddity in this segment. The lower screen is a touchscreen that handles functions like radio and climate controls, while the upper screen displays the navigation map or other status screens on demand. The learning curve for this interface isn't that steep, but some of the touchscreen controls are tedious to use, and the control knob below the touchscreen can be challenging to reach and manipulate on the move. The graphics are also underwhelming compared to class standouts like BMW's iDrive and Audi's MMI. We do like the impressively balanced sound of the upgrade ELS audio system, though. It's almost reason enough to go with the Technology package.

Trunk space, at 13.2 cubic feet, is about average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Acura TLX.

5(45%)
4(24%)
3(11%)
2(8%)
1(12%)
3.8
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A wonderful car if Acura engineers stop stupidity
Donald Martin,04/15/2016
SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
A great value at its price point. The car is within a whisker of greatness if those responsible for its design would study the competition and take a lesson is usability design. Sometimes engineers get enamored with themselves . I should know, I am one. This car is an unbelievable value at its price point . I bought it based on that and I don't regret it but it could be the absolute class leader but for a few points: 1. For Petes sakes heat the steering wheel and rear seats. Comes in the Canadian model. Is Minnesota warmer than Canada? 2. Please for the love of god sit down with a few customers who have tried to use your cockpit. It is non intuitive and silly in some respects. Don't you people ever drive this car? 3. I like auto fold mirrors. So do all the people who buy bmw Audi and Mercedes. It's stupid but it makes us feel special. Do it! 4. The nine speed has problems that everybody knows about... Fix it! 5. The lane keeping assist and dynamic cruise are good. Can you stop insisting I move the steering wheel? Turning it off if I don't seems asinine. It's like the car is saying " move the wheel or I will kill us both." Also can you make the dynamic less responsive ? It's like driving with a 16 yo with their first time at the wheel. Even the GM system is better than this. Let me repeat . The GM engineers skunked you on an electronic system! Ok so enough with the negativity. It's a fantastic vehicle with a fantastic engine and an ok drivetrain. It is the quietest car I've ever driven. I use it as my daily highway commuter and I like it a lot. I got more for my money than any other car I looked at. You could have the line out the door with just a few relatively minor changes. Make them!!!
Engine block have pinhole leak after 2000 miles.
Mike T., Chesapeake, VA,06/15/2016
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
Well, at first we were impressed on the TLX. But soon we started finding flaws on the interior craftsmanship. Speakers covers on the rear door have gaps. A discrepancy we didnt expect to find on Acura brand. On the side of the seat the gaps are fine but it's it goes around the corner in front of the seats the gaps get so big they just look ugly. The cloth covering of the sunroof cover have been trimmed tactlessly. **And to top it all off, at only 2000 miles, the engine started leaking oil from the engine block itself! We took it to the dealership, Hall Acura and Va Beach. At first they tried to patch it with some kind of bondo material. After I took it home it started leaking again. Took it back and they finally found a pinhole leak through the engine block. I'm going to speculate it was a manufacturing defect. They replaced the engine block. Its the 2.4 engine. But we lost our confidence on the car. We bought that car for the primary reason of reliability. And it's not at that standards anymore. So we wanted to turn it back in, or trade it in for the bigger engine, hoping those are better engines. But Hall Acura Virginia Beach wanted to nickle and dime us for a newer car. And I thought that was an insult to injury. After we already we already suffered from all the inconveniences. Hall Acura wanted to give us $7000 less for this car as a trade in. And also wanted the full MSRP on the newer car!. What an insult. I try reasoning with their manager, but I felt like we were being taken advantage of instead of helping us out. He was even condescending and telling us that the car we got is not even from their inventory. They're the one who sold it to us. I guess that's how Acura treat their customers. Sorry but we got soured by the whole experience.
Great Value for comfort and tech features.
Tom,01/27/2016
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
1) It's more comfort/quiet than sporty, more lexus ES then BMW 3 series. If you looking for a comfortable commuter car to make a few aggressive moves, this car will do the job just fine. Plan for an extra second lag time when you hit petal to the metal, unless you are in sport, sport+ mode. 2) more car for the value. Car is almost the size of lexus ES (large midsize), not BMW 3 series (small midsize). It is quiet, It seems to be tune to weed out outside human voice and not so much traffic noise. traffic noise is hush to a very comfortable whisper. You can only hear the wind if you travel faster than 70mph. But not as quiet as top of the line BMW 7 or lexus LS. Road noise mainly through tires. Stock tires are average. You hardly tell the difference between going 50mph vs 100mph unti you look at speeddometer. Technology package really adds a lot of value even though it may not seem like it on paper. Lots of standard features even in the base model (LED headlights, rear view camera, heated seats, side mirrors automatically tilt down when in reverse). 2) Inexpensive, easy to own, premium fuel is recommended but not required. Buy pre-certified, and get benefits of cheaper price but has full new car warranty + 1 additional year. Maintenance is also cheap thus should buy rather than lease, compared to BMW or Mercedes which basically forces you to lease or sell the car once maintenance warranty runs out. 3) Lots of technology and features at much cheaper prices compared to the Germans. standard rearview camera. I really like the 3 views camera (no need for parking sensors with a top down view, where you can see exactly how many inches before the bumper hits the other car). I disagree with some professional reviewers, I prefer the dual screen setup, where I can keep the nav map on top and audio/climate on the bottom screen. Blind spot warning lights are on the inside, not on side mirrors like other cars. The Best lane keeping assist system, though I prefer if it work at low speeds also. Love the automatic record all CDs while you place in the car. Insert a CD and by the time you listening to the 3rd track, it has recorded the entire CD, so you never have to re-insert the CD again. Back seats fold down. Great night time ambient lighting. Lots of interior storage places. 4) Interior is Not quite full luxury experience. Very 2010 luxury feel than 2015-2016. No panoramic sun roof. Clean look, but no contrasting color scheme. Not all panels are leather or wood-like. Some use of soft plastics, hard plastic for the door trays. Lumbar support doesn't have height adjustment. Only highest trim has cooling seats, heated steering wheel, and puddle lights. Overall TLX is a best value for the features and well rounded car with low maintenance cost. It not the best performance nor the best comfort luxury.
Best Acura/Honda that I've ever owned
Zoomn,02/10/2016
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
This new TLX replaces my 2013 TSX SE. The TSX was a nice enough car with a great interior (tu-tone suede on the SE trim) and a very sporty demeanor. It's negatives outweighed is positives, though, in that it had too choppy of a ride and too much road noise to be truly enjoyable over the long haul. Those shortcomings have long been Acura and Honda traits, but no more! The TLX has a truly quiet and comfortable ride that is well controlled and never truly harsh in any way. The rear steering, or PAW-S, allows compensation for the softer ride in giving back a sharpness to the handling that is equally appreciated. The only weak link in the handling is the stock 17" touring tires that are stock on the 2.4L models. The V6 that I also drove handled slightly better with it's 18's without any appreciable difference in ride. Other than that and in spite of some weak areas in design, this car is proving to be everything that I could ever want in a sporty daily driver. The 2.4L has a nice snarl under hard acceleration, the 8 speed DCT is responsive and generally very smooth and decisive in its shifts. Again, the balance in ride and handling is quite good, but occasionally floaty over bigger dips at highway speeds. Tech features like standard lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert is all above par and works quite well. The same can be said for the Tech package's ELS sound system that delivers crisp, clear sound and incredibly low bass response from the sub. Lastly, the LED headlamps are truly impressive they are to headlights what Halogens were to sealed beams and Xenons were Halogens as they deliver brilliant light for good clarity and increased visibility. The only glaring shortcomings come down to Honda's tech packaging. The dual screen setup doesn't bother me so much as the number of steps needed to complete even simple tasks. Case in point is the seat heaters. You touch the screen and then a second tab pops up to select the level heat that you want. It would be much simpler to touch the screen, default to highest setting and reduce levels and to off by repeating that touch. This repetitive nature is similar for just about everything that you'll do including audio, nav and bluetooth related functions. Lastly, I have noticed a pretty bad lag in responsiveness to inputs at times especially with bluetooth. Honda really needs to address this issue as having driven a number of cars before buying the TLX their system was truly the least user friendly that we encountered. Not a deal breaker, mind you, but still a glaring issue on an otherwise really nice car. Note: Acura and Honda have made a huge improvement in it's infotainment suite for this year that allegedly should address any earlier gripes. So, in closing, the TLX is a great sporty sedan for those that desire a middle of the road approach in a car that delivers equal parts of comfort and handling in a truly impressive package. Update: just over 30,000 miles later and no true complaints, or issues have been experienced. Gas mileage has moved up nicely with one trip to the beach using Eco mode boasting a verified 40.1mpg! Of course, Eco mode is not my preferred mode (my default is sport), but it was cool to see it get that kind of mileage. Overall, still a great car for the money. It will not disappoint whether traveling, commuting, or barnstorming your favorite back road, it will do so with equally impressive ability.
See all 78 reviews of the 2016 Acura TLX
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Acura TLX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

