Used 2016 Acura TLX Consumer Reviews

A wonderful car if Acura engineers stop stupidity Donald Martin , 04/15/2016 SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful A great value at its price point. The car is within a whisker of greatness if those responsible for its design would study the competition and take a lesson is usability design. Sometimes engineers get enamored with themselves . I should know, I am one. This car is an unbelievable value at its price point . I bought it based on that and I don't regret it but it could be the absolute class leader but for a few points: 1. For Petes sakes heat the steering wheel and rear seats. Comes in the Canadian model. Is Minnesota warmer than Canada? 2. Please for the love of god sit down with a few customers who have tried to use your cockpit. It is non intuitive and silly in some respects. Don't you people ever drive this car? 3. I like auto fold mirrors. So do all the people who buy bmw Audi and Mercedes. It's stupid but it makes us feel special. Do it! 4. The nine speed has problems that everybody knows about... Fix it! 5. The lane keeping assist and dynamic cruise are good. Can you stop insisting I move the steering wheel? Turning it off if I don't seems asinine. It's like the car is saying " move the wheel or I will kill us both." Also can you make the dynamic less responsive ? It's like driving with a 16 yo with their first time at the wheel. Even the GM system is better than this. Let me repeat . The GM engineers skunked you on an electronic system! Ok so enough with the negativity. It's a fantastic vehicle with a fantastic engine and an ok drivetrain. It is the quietest car I've ever driven. I use it as my daily highway commuter and I like it a lot. I got more for my money than any other car I looked at. You could have the line out the door with just a few relatively minor changes. Make them!!!

Engine block have pinhole leak after 2000 miles. Mike T., Chesapeake, VA , 06/15/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Well, at first we were impressed on the TLX. But soon we started finding flaws on the interior craftsmanship. Speakers covers on the rear door have gaps. A discrepancy we didnt expect to find on Acura brand. On the side of the seat the gaps are fine but it's it goes around the corner in front of the seats the gaps get so big they just look ugly. The cloth covering of the sunroof cover have been trimmed tactlessly. **And to top it all off, at only 2000 miles, the engine started leaking oil from the engine block itself! We took it to the dealership, Hall Acura and Va Beach. At first they tried to patch it with some kind of bondo material. After I took it home it started leaking again. Took it back and they finally found a pinhole leak through the engine block. I'm going to speculate it was a manufacturing defect. They replaced the engine block. Its the 2.4 engine. But we lost our confidence on the car. We bought that car for the primary reason of reliability. And it's not at that standards anymore. So we wanted to turn it back in, or trade it in for the bigger engine, hoping those are better engines. But Hall Acura Virginia Beach wanted to nickle and dime us for a newer car. And I thought that was an insult to injury. After we already we already suffered from all the inconveniences. Hall Acura wanted to give us $7000 less for this car as a trade in. And also wanted the full MSRP on the newer car!. What an insult. I try reasoning with their manager, but I felt like we were being taken advantage of instead of helping us out. He was even condescending and telling us that the car we got is not even from their inventory. They're the one who sold it to us. I guess that's how Acura treat their customers. Sorry but we got soured by the whole experience.

Great Value for comfort and tech features. Tom , 01/27/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful 1) It's more comfort/quiet than sporty, more lexus ES then BMW 3 series. If you looking for a comfortable commuter car to make a few aggressive moves, this car will do the job just fine. Plan for an extra second lag time when you hit petal to the metal, unless you are in sport, sport+ mode. 2) more car for the value. Car is almost the size of lexus ES (large midsize), not BMW 3 series (small midsize). It is quiet, It seems to be tune to weed out outside human voice and not so much traffic noise. traffic noise is hush to a very comfortable whisper. You can only hear the wind if you travel faster than 70mph. But not as quiet as top of the line BMW 7 or lexus LS. Road noise mainly through tires. Stock tires are average. You hardly tell the difference between going 50mph vs 100mph unti you look at speeddometer. Technology package really adds a lot of value even though it may not seem like it on paper. Lots of standard features even in the base model (LED headlights, rear view camera, heated seats, side mirrors automatically tilt down when in reverse). 2) Inexpensive, easy to own, premium fuel is recommended but not required. Buy pre-certified, and get benefits of cheaper price but has full new car warranty + 1 additional year. Maintenance is also cheap thus should buy rather than lease, compared to BMW or Mercedes which basically forces you to lease or sell the car once maintenance warranty runs out. 3) Lots of technology and features at much cheaper prices compared to the Germans. standard rearview camera. I really like the 3 views camera (no need for parking sensors with a top down view, where you can see exactly how many inches before the bumper hits the other car). I disagree with some professional reviewers, I prefer the dual screen setup, where I can keep the nav map on top and audio/climate on the bottom screen. Blind spot warning lights are on the inside, not on side mirrors like other cars. The Best lane keeping assist system, though I prefer if it work at low speeds also. Love the automatic record all CDs while you place in the car. Insert a CD and by the time you listening to the 3rd track, it has recorded the entire CD, so you never have to re-insert the CD again. Back seats fold down. Great night time ambient lighting. Lots of interior storage places. 4) Interior is Not quite full luxury experience. Very 2010 luxury feel than 2015-2016. No panoramic sun roof. Clean look, but no contrasting color scheme. Not all panels are leather or wood-like. Some use of soft plastics, hard plastic for the door trays. Lumbar support doesn't have height adjustment. Only highest trim has cooling seats, heated steering wheel, and puddle lights. Overall TLX is a best value for the features and well rounded car with low maintenance cost. It not the best performance nor the best comfort luxury.

Best Acura/Honda that I've ever owned Zoomn , 02/10/2016 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful This new TLX replaces my 2013 TSX SE. The TSX was a nice enough car with a great interior (tu-tone suede on the SE trim) and a very sporty demeanor. It's negatives outweighed is positives, though, in that it had too choppy of a ride and too much road noise to be truly enjoyable over the long haul. Those shortcomings have long been Acura and Honda traits, but no more! The TLX has a truly quiet and comfortable ride that is well controlled and never truly harsh in any way. The rear steering, or PAW-S, allows compensation for the softer ride in giving back a sharpness to the handling that is equally appreciated. The only weak link in the handling is the stock 17" touring tires that are stock on the 2.4L models. The V6 that I also drove handled slightly better with it's 18's without any appreciable difference in ride. Other than that and in spite of some weak areas in design, this car is proving to be everything that I could ever want in a sporty daily driver. The 2.4L has a nice snarl under hard acceleration, the 8 speed DCT is responsive and generally very smooth and decisive in its shifts. Again, the balance in ride and handling is quite good, but occasionally floaty over bigger dips at highway speeds. Tech features like standard lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert is all above par and works quite well. The same can be said for the Tech package's ELS sound system that delivers crisp, clear sound and incredibly low bass response from the sub. Lastly, the LED headlamps are truly impressive they are to headlights what Halogens were to sealed beams and Xenons were Halogens as they deliver brilliant light for good clarity and increased visibility. The only glaring shortcomings come down to Honda's tech packaging. The dual screen setup doesn't bother me so much as the number of steps needed to complete even simple tasks. Case in point is the seat heaters. You touch the screen and then a second tab pops up to select the level heat that you want. It would be much simpler to touch the screen, default to highest setting and reduce levels and to off by repeating that touch. This repetitive nature is similar for just about everything that you'll do including audio, nav and bluetooth related functions. Lastly, I have noticed a pretty bad lag in responsiveness to inputs at times especially with bluetooth. Honda really needs to address this issue as having driven a number of cars before buying the TLX their system was truly the least user friendly that we encountered. Not a deal breaker, mind you, but still a glaring issue on an otherwise really nice car. Note: Acura and Honda have made a huge improvement in it's infotainment suite for this year that allegedly should address any earlier gripes. So, in closing, the TLX is a great sporty sedan for those that desire a middle of the road approach in a car that delivers equal parts of comfort and handling in a truly impressive package. Update: just over 30,000 miles later and no true complaints, or issues have been experienced. Gas mileage has moved up nicely with one trip to the beach using Eco mode boasting a verified 40.1mpg! Of course, Eco mode is not my preferred mode (my default is sport), but it was cool to see it get that kind of mileage. Overall, still a great car for the money. It will not disappoint whether traveling, commuting, or barnstorming your favorite back road, it will do so with equally impressive ability.