Consumer Rating
(98)
Appraise this car

2015 Acura TLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior
  • good fuel economy ratings
  • sporty handling, particularly with all-wheel drive
  • plenty of features for the money.
  • Touchscreen has so-so graphics and a distracting interface
  • underwhelming acceleration
  • subpar braking performance.
Acura TLX for Sale
List Price Range
$13,988 - $23,995
Used TLX for Sale


Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Acura TLX faces the unenviable task of replacing not one, but two, of Acura's most popular sedans. But with a more appealing middle-ground size and upticks in performance and luxury, the TLX is now a closer match to its competition.

Vehicle overview

If the TLX name sounds vaguely familiar, that's because it is. Acura has removed the compact TSX and the midsize TL sedans from its lineup and combined them into one all-new vehicle, the 2015 Acura TLX. Size-wise, the TLX is longer than the TSX but shorter than the TL and, as such, is better suited to appeal to entry-level luxury sedan shoppers.

Thankfully, the TLX has inherited many of the attributes from its forebears. Acura gives you a choice of two updated engines -- either the TSX's four-cylinder or the TL's V6 -- and both offer enhanced fuel economy thanks in part to new eight- and nine-speed automatic transmissions. As was the case with the TL, all-wheel drive is available with the V6 and it's again utilized to provide both enhanced traction in inclement weather and sportier handling.

The TLX also gives you a nice mix of luxury and sport. The roomy and impressively quiet cabin is a comfortable place to spend your commuting hours, and it comes with plenty of high-tech equipment as standard. Away from the highway, the TLX is enjoyable to drive. It feels nimble around turns, and all TLXs come with shift paddles to give you direct control of those new transmissions.

Of course, combine two cars and there's bound to be a little collateral damage. The four-cylinder engine, while certainly capable enough, can't match the stronger punch provided by turbocharged four-cylinders found in many competing models. The TL also features Acura's latest dual-screen electronics interface, but we've found its functionality leaves a little to be desired. And while the TLX is impressively well rounded, it can come off as a little bland compared to the more lavish or customizable designs of some rivals.

This might be the case should you check out the all-stars of the segment, the 2015 BMW 3 Series and 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The 3 Series continues to offer an excellent mix of sporting performance and luxury, while the redesigned C-Class sets new levels for interior opulence. Other great picks to think about include the 2015 Audi A4, 2015 Lexus IS and 2015 Volvo S60. Yet if you do some research you'll no doubt discover that these cars often end up costing thousands more when comparably equipped to the TLX. So if you factor in that value along with its sporty driving demeanor and everyday comfort, the Edmunds.com "B" rated 2015 Acura TLX is definitely an entry-level luxury sedan you'll want to check out.

2015 Acura TLX models

The 2015 Acura TLX is a midsize luxury sedan offered in three main trim levels: base, Technology and Advance. Technology and Advance are essentially options packages that are available on both front- and all-wheel-drive TLX models.

For standard equipment, the base TLX gets 17-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel steering, LED headlights and brake lights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, vinyl (leatherette) upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a four-way power front passenger seat (eight-way on V6), 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, Siri Eyes Free functionality, two display screens (an upper 8-inch display and a lower 7-inch touchscreen) and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, smartphone app integration (Aha and Pandora), an auxiliary audio input jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Upgrade to the Technology package and you get leather upholstery, driver memory settings, lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, voice commands, a navigation system and an Acura/ELS 10-speaker sound system. Available only with the V6 engine, the Advance package adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, LED foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, ventilated front seats, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic braking for forward collision mitigation.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Acura TLX is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Acura TLX gives you a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder and a 3.5-liter V6. The 2.4-liter engine generates 206 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque. It's offered only with front-wheel drive and is paired with a specialized eight-speed automated manual transmission. (It's an automated dual-clutch manual, much like's VW's DSG or Porsche's PDK, but Acura has also fitted a conventional automatic's torque converter to it for claimed smoother operation at slow speeds.)

During Edmunds testing, a TLX 2.4 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which is on the slow side for this segment. EPA estimated fuel economy with the 2.4-liter engine is 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway), which is very good for this class of car. On our mixed-driving evaluation route, however, we observed 23.6 mpg, which is lower than what we've obtained from some turbocharged competitors.

As for the 3.5-liter V6, it's rated at 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The V6 is offered with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

At the test track, a TLX 3.5 with all-wheel drive sprinted to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. That's generally fairly brisk, if still nearly a second off the segment speedsters. Fuel economy is an EPA estimated 25 mpg combined (21/34) with front-wheel drive. Interestingly, going with all-wheel drive still gets you 25 mpg combined (21/31). Our observed fuel economy was again disappointing, though, checking in at 21.2 on our evaluation route.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Acura TLX include antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, a rearview camera, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints.

During testing of both a TLX 2.4 and TLX 3.5, we recorded identical stopping distances from 60 mph of 129 feet, which is about 7 feet longer than average for this segment.

Optional safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning and automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation.

During Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the 2015 Acura TLX was given the highest possible rating of "Good" for moderate-overlap frontal-offset collisions, side impacts, roof strength and seatbelt and head restraint design for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In the small-overlap frontal-offset collision test, the TLX received the second highest rating of "Acceptable" from the IIHS.

Driving

For the 2015 Acura TLX, one of your first decisions will be which powertrain configuration to get. The four-cylinder delivers excellent fuel economy, and its power is certainly adequate for everyday use. Selecting the transmission's "Sport +" mode notably perks up performance, as downshifts come swiftly and lower gears are held longer, thus keeping the engine in the sweet spot of its power band. Still, almost all other rival base engines in this class are turbocharged, making the TLX's performance seem a little underwhelming if you drive them back to back. If you've got the need for speed, the V6 is certainly the way to go.

The TLX is lighter than the TL it replaces and you can feel that weight difference in the way it drives. There's an enjoyable combination of everyday comfort and sporty back-roads prowess here that should meet your desires for a luxury sport sedan. The steering doesn't have a lot of feel, but the TLX still goes around turns with an unexpected level of nimbleness. This is true of both the front-drive models (thanks to their rear-wheel steering feature) and all-wheel-drive TLXs that can apply engine torque to individual wheels to help the car quickly power out of turns.

However, regardless of which TLX you drive, the chassis' athletic abilities are let down during more spirited driving by their tires' relatively meager levels of outright grip. In terms of ride quality, over rutted city streets the TLX's suspension can seem a little stiff (though far from objectionable), but on the highway it's controlled and smooth-riding.

Interior

The TLX's interior is a step up compared to the TSX and TL. The front seats in the TLX have thick yet soft padding and decent lateral support to provide high levels of comfort. The rear seat is quite plush, too, with a comfortable seatback angle. Rear-seat headroom will be a bit tight for tall adults, though legroom is generous for this segment. Acura says it employed extensive noise-cancelling measures in the TLX. The latter seem to have worked, as very little wind and road noise makes its way into the cabin, which makes for easy conversation.

The interior's overall look is clean and similar to Acura's flagship RLX sedan and MDX crossover. The gauges are easy to read and the stacked display screen combo is used to show and control most of the car's functions. The learning curve for this interface is pretty painless but some of the touchscreen controls are tedious to use and the overall graphic resolution is underwhelming. And while overall interior quality is certainly nice, a few of the trim pieces aren't quite as rich-looking or -feeling as what you'll find in an A4 or C-Class, for instance.

Trunk space, at 13.2 cubic feet, is average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Acura TLX.

5(45%)
4(14%)
3(19%)
2(14%)
1(8%)
3.7
98 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 98 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Acura's Sedans are Back!
unlimitedinc,08/27/2014
I had a TSX. It was great. I have to admit, for the TLX, I was worried about the dual clutch transmission. I worried about Acura getting back to its roots with its sedans. All that has been put to rest. My 2.4L tech TLX has been absolutely great! There are some pretty curvy, hilly roads in Austin and I put the car to a test. It handles amazingly well and the transmission... awesome! You can feel the gear change from idle on to 2nd gear but that's it. Even then, it's pretty close. The technology is awesome too! I haven't even gotten to the aesthetics. The body looks great and the interior is definitely luxury. Thank you Acura!
Awesome car! 2015 TLX SH-AWD
theslash,12/24/2014
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
June 27, 2020 69000 km update Car is running great. AC works awesome. Needs rear brakes. Not bad for 69K. I stopped using voice recognition. It's a joke. Totally useless. June 27, 2019 - update 53000 km Car is still running great. Dec26, 2018 - update 42,000 KM No issues. June 26, 2018 - Update 33,000 KM There are no issues with the car. Tires don’t have enough traction for winter driving. I will go with another all season set for the next season. Fuel consumption on the highway is amazing. Dec 25. 2017 - Update 27,000 KM Overall not happy with the navigation system. It's not accurate and voice commands are useless. Transmission occasionally does not shift properly. I'll have to bring it to the dealer to investigate. June 24, 2017 - Update 22,000 km - No issues to report. Breaks at 80%. B16 done at $382 tax in. Dec 24, 2016 - Update 15,000 km - no issues to report. Hwy Fuel economy 34 mpg possible in the economy mode. May 24, 2016 - Update 11,000 Km and so far no trips to the dealer other than one oil change and one non urgent software update. No issues to report. Fantastic fuel economy. This car is amazing. If you you can afford a car at this price point, this is the best that money can buy. It drives like luxury limo in a fuel economy mode and converts to sport agile performance sedan in a sport and sport + mode. Fuel economy is even better than advertised. There is a lot of technology and a learning curve but eventually you get a good use of most of the features. Interior is super quiet while driving and it has a buttery smooth transmission. However, when you push it hard, it gives you roaring sound. I-4 was also impressive, but feels peppy and sporty without that luxury feel of V6. AWD is awesome too. Highly recommended. Awesome build quality. Bluetooth - Make sure your phone is compatible! Apparently, I am hearing that Acura is not the fastest brand out there to update their Bluetooth software. I had no problem so far, but some close friends are experiencing nerve wrecking issues with their phone connectivity. Specially older models with newer phones. You probably think it's not a big deal until you experience the problem and it's very frustrating. I love the car, and I am planning to drive it a long time, but they must make sure Bluetooth connectivity is there.
Love this new car!
jwrinn,09/21/2014
Love the new TLX. Very smooth ride. Electronics in the dash are well thought out. The interior design is sporty yet classy. The LED headlights give the car a very sleek and trendy look. The Econo mode boost gas mileage. 70/30 split of highway/city driving has earned me 29mpg.
Love this car
sandre63,11/03/2014
This is my third Acura, I've had two TLs over the past six years. I liked them but alway felt like something was missing. This car has everything and more. They thought of every detail from the lights turning on at night when I get close to the car to the technology that enhances the driving experience. I feel like I got a lot of bang for my buck
See all 98 reviews of the 2015 Acura TLX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automated manual
Gas
206 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
24 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automated manual
Gas
206 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2015 Acura TLX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Acura TLX
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Acura's all-new TLX is an entry-level luxury sedan designed to replace both the larger TL and smaller TSX sedans, which have been discontinued. In terms of size and price, it's in the same league as the BMW 3 Series sedan, Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and Cadillac's ATS sedan. In terms of feel, it's a capable handler with modest limits. Think of it as a luxury sedan with an edge, more so than a true sport sedan.

What Is It?
The Acura TLX is an all-new four-door luxury sedan that slots below the RLX and above the ILX in the brand's lineup. It effectively replaces both the TSX and the TL and rides on a wheelbase that is within an inch of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Cadillac ATS.

The base TLX comes with a 206-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine driving the front wheels through an eight-speed automated dual-clutch transmission. V6-powered models are available in either front- or all-wheel drive and both come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Rated at 290 hp, the TLX's 3.5-liter V6 makes slightly less power than most of its competitors' optional engines.

We tested two models: the base four cylinder and the full-zoot V6 with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. The base car was equipped with the Technology package, which adds navigation, real-time traffic and premium audio as well as a blind-spot monitor, forward collision warning and a lane-keeping assist system among other features. At $35,920 including shipping, the base TLX offers good value at the cost of marginally reduced performance relative to some rivals.

Our V6 tester cost $45,595 with the Advance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking (autonomous braking), ventilated front seats and more.

2015 Acura TLX

How Does the TLX Handle?
Though both versions of the TLX have sporting intentions, it's the V6 SH-AWD model that has real chops when it comes to driving with purpose. Torque biasing, which routes power to the outside rear wheel during cornering, is the next step in making cars handle and fun to drive.

In the TLX, the system works seamlessly and is effective enough that we found ourselves getting on the gas earlier out of corners thanks to the car's ability to rotate and hold a line. Driven hard, the SH-AWD-equipped TLX offers an engaging (if low-limit) driving experience.

We say low limit because the handling is hampered by all-season tires that have both soft sidewalls and modest grip. On our skid pad the TLX only managed a pedestrian 0.85g , an average number for this class. More aggressive tires would likely make the TLX feel far more capable.

In addition to the optional all-wheel-drive system, the TLX also offers Acura's Precision All-Wheel-Steering system on front-wheel-drive models. It's optional on the four-cylinder and standard with the V6. It's designed to deliver a smaller turning radius at slow speeds and increased stability at higher speeds. The effects are subtle, though, and in most scenarios, the rear-wheel steering is barely noticeable.

2015 Acura TLX

How Well Does It Accelerate and Stop?
The top-trim TLX's V6 is rated at 290 hp, which is slightly less than its competitors' top engines. Our V6 tester hit 60 in 6.4 seconds, while the four-cylinder model took 7.4 seconds to complete the same test. Those numbers are slower than other six-cylinder competitors, but on par with comparable four-cylinder engines in the BMW, Cadillac and Lexus models the TLX competes with.

Both versions of the TLX offer shift paddles for changing gears and rev-matched downshifts for smoother braking. On V6 models, the transmission lever is replaced by a push-button setup on the center console. It's weird and unnecessary, but might add novelty for some drivers. We'd prefer a conventional shifter.

When it comes to slowing down in a hurry, the TLX shows some signs of weakness. Pedal feel is solid during normal driving but more aggressive use quickly changes the brakes' ability to deliver quick stops. Our four-cylinder tester showed signs of brake fade after the first stop, and its 60-0-mph distances were longer than average. The V6 model showed less fade, but its distances were also long for the class.

2015 Acura TLX

What Is the Interior Like?
Comfort and technology features abound inside the TLX. Its overall design isn't ground-breaking, but it is simple to use. A dual-screen layout allows you to view both a navigation map and the various climate and audio controls simultaneously.

Though navigation is standard on the top-spec V6 SH-AWD model, it's also available on both of the lesser trims. Multiple USB and 12-volt outlets are standard and well placed in both the center console and beneath the center stack.

Heated front seats are available across the line, and ventilated front seats are available on V6 models. We found the TLX's seats amply comfortable on multi-hour trips, and a 10-way-adjustable driver seat is standard on every model. Real leather is available on any trim and is standard on V6 SH-AWD trims.

Rear seat passenger room is solid for the class. Ample hip-, shoulder and legroom make it feel plenty spacious for average-size adults. Only the tallest passengers will notice that it's short about an inch on headroom when compared to its main competitors.

Trunk space, at 13.2 cubic feet, is better than most competitors, and the 60/40 split-folding rear seatback improves utility by folding nearly flat.

2015 Acura TLX

What Safety Features Does It Offer?
Front, front side, side curtain and driver's knee airbags are all standard across the TLX line, as are antilock brakes, stability control and traction control. Every TLX is also fitted with a rearview camera with moving guidelines.

Available safety features include a forward collision warning system, collision mitigation braking system (autonomous braking), lane departure warning system, lane-keeping assist system, road departure mitigation system, blind-spot warning and a rear cross-traffic monitor.

We found Acura's lane-keeping system, which utilizes a camera to recognize the lane markings, to be highly effective in balancing the TLX's placement in the lane. It's not autonomous driving, but its subtle inputs are helpful.

Neither the federal government nor the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety have crashed tested the TLX yet.

2015 Acura TLX

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA rates the four-cylinder TLX at 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway) and the V6 SH-AWD version at 25 combined (21 city/31 highway). Front-drive V6 models are in between at 25 mpg combined (21 city/34 highway)

In combined driving, our four-cylinder test car delivered 26.3 mpg, while the all-wheel-drive V6 model only managed 20.9 mpg in mixed driving.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
BMW's 3 Series sedan is among the most popular and best-driving cars in the class. It's available with two different four-cylinder gas engines, a four-cylinder diesel and both standard and hybrid six-cylinder engines. All-wheel drive and a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission are available depending on the configuration.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan: Redesigned for 2015, the C-Class is also offered with turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines and all-wheel drive, though both are paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Striking styling and high-end interior bits coupled with solid performance allowed it to beat Audi's A4 in our recent comparison test.

2015 Cadillac ATS: Though its wheelbase is identical to the TLX's at 109.3 inches, the ATS is shorter and considerably narrower. It does, however, offer turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 powertrain options as well as all-wheel drive.

Why You Should Consider This Car
Value is the TLX's biggest strength. A BMW 3 Series sedan equipped with all-wheel drive and similar safety and technology features will cost as much as $10,000 more than the TLX SH-AWD. Base model TLXs offer a similar value equation at a lower price. The TLX is also extremely comfortable and quiet in day-to-day driving and will likely earn excellent crash test ratings.

Why You Should Think Twice About This Car
Although packed with plenty of high-tech hardware, the TLX falls short of its competitors when it comes to all-out performance. It also fails to match some of the German brands when it comes to luxurious interior materials.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Acura TLX Overview

The Used 2015 Acura TLX is offered in the following submodels: TLX Sedan. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Acura TLX?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Acura TLX trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Acura TLX Technology Package is priced between $13,988 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 31843 and96800 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD is priced between $15,881 and$20,498 with odometer readings between 38742 and99382 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Acura TLX Advance Package is priced between $15,495 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 29502 and92953 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Acura TLX Base is priced between $16,995 and$19,000 with odometer readings between 37816 and78651 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Acura TLXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Acura TLX for sale near. There are currently 24 used and CPO 2015 TLXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,988 and mileage as low as 29502 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Acura TLX.

Can't find a used 2015 Acura TLXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TLX for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,887.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TLX for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,124.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Acura TLX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura TLX lease specials

