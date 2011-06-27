Overall rating

Longer and wider than most of its competition in the compact-luxury segment, the 2017 Acura TLX offers near-midsize sedan accommodations at a price that undercuts most of the compact segment. The size difference stems from it sharing its underpinnings with the Honda Accord, though the TLX's more angular body has been shortened a couple inches and is slightly wider for more athletic proportions.

Acura gives you a choice of either a 2.4-liter inline-four or a 3.5-liter V6. Both engines are slightly uprated variants of what you will find in the Honda Accord. The smaller four-cylinder is good for 206 horsepower. That's enough for typical driving. But for aggressive highway and the like, you might prefer the more authoritative power of many turbocharged competitors. The larger, smooth-revving V6 is more performance-oriented and is a better match for the TLX's character. This is our pick. The V6 can be paired with Acura's high-tech Super Handling all-wheel-drive system that delivers dry-weather handling benefits in addition to the expected wet-weather stability.

If you're shopping the V6 Acura TLX, you're going to be within striking distance of popular German small luxury sedans such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. All are highly rated by Edmunds. There are also some impressive sedans with more accessible pricing, including the powerful Infiniti Q50, the sharp-looking Lexus IS and the newly revitalized Lincoln MKZ. Overall, the Acura TLX isn't a dramatic standout among this group. But if you're mostly interested in a sensible and roomy sedan backed up by appealing value, a V6-equipped TLX is definitely worth considering.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Acura TLX include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a multiview rear camera, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.

During testing of both a four- and six-cylinder TLX models, Edmunds recorded identical stopping distances from 60 mph of 129 feet. That's considerably longer than average for this segment and disappointing for a luxury sport sedan. A subsequent test of another all-wheel-drive V6 TLX stopped in a much more respectable 120 feet, despite wearing the same all-season tires as the previous car.

Optional safety equipment includes electronic pre-tensioning front seat belts, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision alert, and a collision mitigation system with emergency automatic braking.

In government crash tests this year, the TLX received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety. In its most recent testing, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the TLX a top Good score for its performance in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as Good score for the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, however, the TLX earned the second-worst rating of Marginal. Testing of the Advance package's collision mitigation system resulted in a top Superior score.

What it's like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We found the TLX to be a well-appointed luxury sedan with a refined ride and ample motivation from the optional V6 engine. We weren't a fan of its nine-speed transmission, however, especially in the earlier generation models. Check out our long-term TLX test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2015 model, the 2017 TLX remains virtually unchanged, so most of our observations still apply.