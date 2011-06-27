  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2017 Acura TLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet cabin at highway speeds
  • Rear seat legroom is generous
  • Ample trunk space and in-cabin storage for small items
  • Typically priced less than German competitors
  • Accelerates sluggishly compared to others in the class
  • Doesn't stop as quickly either
  • Real-world fuel economy not as impressive as advertised
  • Technology interface isn't as user-friendly as some rivals
List Price Range
$14,966 - $27,700
Used TLX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Longer and wider than most of its competition in the compact-luxury segment, the 2017 Acura TLX offers near-midsize sedan accommodations at a price that undercuts most of the compact segment. The size difference stems from it sharing its underpinnings with the Honda Accord, though the TLX's more angular body has been shortened a couple inches and is slightly wider for more athletic proportions.

Acura gives you a choice of either a 2.4-liter inline-four or a 3.5-liter V6. Both engines are slightly uprated variants of what you will find in the Honda Accord. The smaller four-cylinder is good for 206 horsepower. That's enough for typical driving. But for aggressive highway and the like, you might prefer the more authoritative power of many turbocharged competitors. The larger, smooth-revving V6 is more performance-oriented and is a better match for the TLX's character. This is our pick. The V6 can be paired with Acura's high-tech Super Handling all-wheel-drive system that delivers dry-weather handling benefits in addition to the expected wet-weather stability.

If you're shopping the V6 Acura TLX, you're going to be within striking distance of popular German small luxury sedans such as the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. All are highly rated by Edmunds. There are also some impressive sedans with more accessible pricing, including the powerful Infiniti Q50, the sharp-looking Lexus IS and the newly revitalized Lincoln MKZ. Overall, the Acura TLX isn't a dramatic standout among this group. But if you're mostly interested in a sensible and roomy sedan backed up by appealing value, a V6-equipped TLX is definitely worth considering.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Acura TLX include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, a multiview rear camera, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver knee airbag.

During testing of both a four- and six-cylinder TLX models, Edmunds recorded identical stopping distances from 60 mph of 129 feet. That's considerably longer than average for this segment and disappointing for a luxury sport sedan. A subsequent test of another all-wheel-drive V6 TLX stopped in a much more respectable 120 feet, despite wearing the same all-season tires as the previous car.

Optional safety equipment includes electronic pre-tensioning front seat belts, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system, lane departure warning and intervention, forward collision alert, and a collision mitigation system with emergency automatic braking.

In government crash tests this year, the TLX received the top rating of five stars overall, including five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side impact safety. In its most recent testing, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the TLX a top Good score for its performance in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as Good score for the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, however, the TLX earned the second-worst rating of Marginal. Testing of the Advance package's collision mitigation system resulted in a top Superior score.

What it's like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We found the TLX to be a well-appointed luxury sedan with a refined ride and ample motivation from the optional V6 engine. We weren't a fan of its nine-speed transmission, however, especially in the earlier generation models. Check out our long-term TLX test to learn more. Note that while we tested a 2015 model, the 2017 TLX remains virtually unchanged, so most of our observations still apply.

2017 Acura TLX models

The 2017 Acura TLX is a midsize luxury sedan offered in three main trim levels: base, Technology and Advance. Technology and Advance are essentially options packages that are available on both front- and all-wheel-drive TLX models, though Advance requires the V6 engine.

The base TLX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, all-wheel steering, LED headlights and taillights, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, ambient interior lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), driver memory settings, a four-way power front passenger seat (eight-way with the V6), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also standard are Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, two display screens (an upper 8-inch display and a lower 7-inch touchscreen) and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, smartphone app integration (Aha and Pandora), an auxiliary input jack and a USB interface.

Upgrade to the Technology package and you get a handful of electronic safety features (lane departure warning and intervention, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision alert) plus automatic wipers, leather upholstery, a color trip computer, voice controls, a navigation system and an Acura/ELS 10-speaker audio system with HD radio.

The Advance package includes everything in the Technology package and adds front seat-belt electronic pre-tensioners, front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start, LED foglights, auto-dimming side mirrors, ventilated front seats, an eight-way power front passenger seat (four-cylinder model), adaptive cruise control, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

The 2017 Acura TLX gives you a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter V6. The 2.4-liter engine generates 206 hp and 182 pound-feet of torque and is offered with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The transmission is a specialized gearbox that combines a quick-shifting dual-clutch automated manual with a more traditional torque converter found in standard automatic transmissions for a balance of smooth low-speed engagement with sporty gear changes.

In Edmunds track testing, a four-cylinder TLX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, which is on the slow side for the segment. The EPA estimates fuel economy with the 2.4-liter engine to be 28 mpg combined (24 city/35 highway). It's an appealing estimate. However, on our mixed-driving evaluation loop where fuel economy typically matches or exceeds the EPA combined figure, we observed a disappointing 23.6 mpg.

The larger 3.5-liter V6 is rated at 290 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a more conventional nine-speed automatic that sends power to the front wheels. A torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system is optional for the V6.

Edmunds tested two V6-powered TLX models with all-wheel drive. One completed the sprint to 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, while the other needed 6.4 seconds. Although these times can be considered brisk, they're well behind some segment competitors with their optional upgrade engines.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the V6 at 25 mpg combined (21 city/34 highway) with front-wheel drive and 25 mpg combined (21 city/31 city). Our mixed-driving evaluation loop in an all-wheel-drive V6 TLX yielded a real-world average of 21.2 mpg, which is worse than what we expected.

Driving

The four-cylinder TLX may appeal if you're looking for a reliable and reasonably priced luxury sedan, but judged by its performance, it comes up short. Unlike the engines of most entry-level cars in this class, the TLX's 2.4-liter engine isn't turbocharged, which is the reason for it lagging behind. The transmission's Sport+ mode helps matters once you're underway, as downshifts come swiftly and lower gears are held longer, but acceleration remains below par by luxury sedan standards.

More suitable luxury sedan performance can be had with the V6. Passing power is ample once the tachometer needle swings past 4,000 rpm, and the engine emits a pleasing audible snarl at high rpm, too. During our long-term test of an all-wheel-drive TLX, we've noted that the nine-speed automatic transmission sometimes shifts abruptly, which is something to keep in mind on your test drive.

Around town and on the highway, you'll enjoy the 2017 TLX's comfortable and discernibly refined ride. Shoppers who might still associate Acura products with elevated road noise will find a counterpoint in this sedan, as there's little wind or tire roar to interfere with conversations or music. There's also respectable handling when you ask for it, whether you're in the front-wheel-drive models or the all-wheel-drive TLX V6, which can apportion torque to individual wheels to help the car quickly carve through and power out of turns. Acura doesn't offer summer tires as an option, so if you find yourself running up against the limits of the all-season tires, replacing them with summer rubber will further improve the TLX's sport sedan credentials.

Interior

The TLX cabin is similar in appearance to that of the larger flagship RLX sedan, featuring a sleek dashboard with swoopy lines that flow continuously into the door panels. The majority of materials are of good quality with the exception of a few trim pieces that aren't quite as substantial as what you'll find in an Audi A4 or Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The front seats in the TLX have thick, supple padding and decent lateral support, creating a sporty yet cushy feel. The rear seat is quite plush, too, with a comfortable seatback angle and relatively generous legroom, though headroom might be lacking for tall passengers.

The TLX's standard dual-screen infotainment setup is a bit of an oddity in this segment. The lower touchscreen handles functions including radio and climate controls, while the upper screen displays the navigation map or other status screens on demand. The learning curve for this interface isn't that steep, but some touchscreen controls are tedious to use, and the control knob below the touchscreen can be challenging to reach and manipulate on the move. The graphics are also underwhelming compared to class standouts such as BMW's iDrive and Audi's MMI. We do like the impressively balanced sound of the upgrade ELS audio system, though. It's almost reason enough to go with the Technology package.

Trunk space, at 13.2 cubic feet, is about average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Acura TLX.

5(41%)
4(18%)
3(18%)
2(14%)
1(9%)
3.7
22 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car, great value
Mike,12/27/2016
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
An ex-girlfriend has this car. I drove it for several weeks including an out of town trip/vacation. When she told me how much she paid for it, I thought she was confused and made her show me the purchase contract. She paid a little over 30 for the base model. You cannot get a car like this for the money. People that complain about the acceleration need to learn how to drive. The 4 cylinder has more horse power than a Toyota Camry. When you are passing or merging you floor it to make it down shift to use all 204hp. My normal car is an infiniti G37 (330hp). I floor the infiniti about once a week and floored the acura two or three times a day. I paid about 45 for my infiniti with all the bells and whistles. My car has some features that the acura doesn't have but it has some that mine doesn't. The acura has no gas cap and shows the tire pressure for each individual tire just to name a few. You can find better cars than the tlx and cheaper cars than the tlx but you can't find one that's better and cheaper.
Practical luxury
Don,02/16/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Having had several Honda's , I wanted to try a luxury vehicle and chose the Acura TLX. I find this vehicle to be quiet, solid and sporty to drive. If you want ostrich covered upholstery and a vehicle that drives itself, this probably is not for you. But if you want a car that has all the necessary luxury items and is fun to drive, try the TLX. I also like the fact that, unlike my Honda, I don't see this vehicle every time I turn around.
Solid buy
Kevin,04/09/2017
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
I have owned the 6 cylinder FWD for 2 weeks. I am coming from a VW Passat TDI. The TLX is above the Passat in acceleration/ quality of materials. The TLX is below the Passat in interior room / MPG. The TLX does put a smile on my face when driving winding roads. It holds the road like no other car I have owned. I was between getting another Passat, Infiniti Q50, or this car. What won out was the interior quality and looks of the TLX. The Q50 trunk was way too small and interior very tight for my 6'2" frame. I would have got another VW , but thought I needed to look at something different. The things that I find frustrating on this car are the complicated radio, the Sirius only presets 12 channels, and you can't see what song is on Sirius until you turn the channel. Overall , the TLX provided a nice balance of quality materials, space, and amenities. Not perfect, but enjoyable car.
Love my TLX 2017
Toni Porzio,03/29/2017
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
I have had Acuras int the past.. The car is extremely comfortable and has a nice smooth ride..I enjoy the IDS system which allows you to drive in sport mode etc. No Back seat USBS which I found surprising and the Technology features offered were expensive additional packages where other 2017 car manufacturers included these in the price of their cars..I went with the 4 cylinder which has a lot of pep and I enjoy the stick shift for a sportier interior look over the 6 cylinder with the push buttons. Overall I love the car , but they could have included more in the base model..
See all 22 reviews of the 2017 Acura TLX
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Acura TLX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Acura TLX

Used 2017 Acura TLX Overview

The Used 2017 Acura TLX is offered in the following submodels: TLX Sedan. Available styles include SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM), Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Acura TLX?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Acura TLX trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package is priced between $17,495 and$25,990 with odometer readings between 8188 and67688 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura TLX Base is priced between $14,966 and$23,225 with odometer readings between 12515 and59992 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD is priced between $22,931 and$27,700 with odometer readings between 24640 and57696 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura TLX Advance Package is priced between $24,590 and$24,590 with odometer readings between 30201 and30201 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Acura TLXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Acura TLX for sale near. There are currently 49 used and CPO 2017 TLXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,966 and mileage as low as 8188 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Acura TLX.

Can't find a used 2017 Acura TLXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura TLX for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,492.

Find a used Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,909.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura TLX for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,028.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Acura TLX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura TLX lease specials

