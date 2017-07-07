Overall rating 7.5 / 10

Acura introduced the TLX in 2015 to replace its TSX and TL sedans, aiming to combine the appeal of both of those cars with a single model. Since then, we've found the TLX exhibits an agreeable demeanor. It's not particularly exciting, but it doesn't have any huge drawbacks either.

This year's 2018 TLX is a little more dynamic. Though it's the same sedan under the skin (it continues to be based on the Honda Accord), Acura has freshened the TLX's styling to bring the sedan up to date with the company's current design themes. Changes elsewhere are relatively modest. Beyond the additional feature content, the TLX's updated two-screen infotainment system has quicker responses and more logical operation, and the retuned transmissions are said to improve shift refinement. There's also a new A-Spec trim level that gets a sport-tuned suspension and its own special styling elements.

Overall, though, the TLX is much like it has been. It's a smart choice if you want a lot of value from your luxury sedan but probably not the best if performance is a priority.

What it's like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD for a full year, logging 20,000 miles. We found the TLX to be a well-appointed luxury sedan with a refined ride and ample motivation from the optional V6 engine. We weren't a fan of its nine-speed transmission, however, especially in the earlier generation models. Check out our long-term TLX test to learn more.

Note that the 2018 Acura TLX differs from our long-term TLX in that it has received a cosmetic face-lift inside and out and has a revised infotainment interface. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations still apply.