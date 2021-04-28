What is the TLX?

Acura's TLX is one of the few wallet-friendly choices in the luxury sedan market. With a starting price under $40,000, the TLX joins the Genesis G70, Lexus IS 300 and Volvo S60 as the more affordable alternatives to German metal.

The TLX is a solid entry in the class. Redesigned just last year, the TLX is longer and wider than its predecessor, which gives it a sportier stance on the road. The standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine runs with the Mercedes-Benz C 300s and Audi A4s of the world, while the turbo V6 in the Type S battles other impressive sport sedans. The interior is roomy up front, and Acura has really stepped up its game in terms of materials in the newest TLX.

However, the TLX's cabin isn't as impressive as the interiors of some pricier rivals, and its technology interface leaves something to be desired. And while its slinky styling suggests a dynamic driving experience, it feels sedate from behind the wheel until you start adding options. A bone-stock BMW 330i will prove more engaging.

With it fresh off last year's full redesign, we don't expect any major changes for the 2022 Acura TLX. If you're in the market for a budget-friendly small sedan now, you can search for 2021 Acura TLX models in your area.