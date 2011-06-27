Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,068
|$17,283
|$19,527
|Clean
|$14,491
|$16,611
|$18,750
|Average
|$13,336
|$15,266
|$17,196
|Rough
|$12,181
|$13,921
|$15,642
Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,610
|$18,874
|$21,168
|Clean
|$15,973
|$18,139
|$20,325
|Average
|$14,701
|$16,671
|$18,641
|Rough
|$13,428
|$15,202
|$16,956
Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,113
|$20,467
|$22,855
|Clean
|$17,419
|$19,671
|$21,946
|Average
|$16,031
|$18,078
|$20,127
|Rough
|$14,643
|$16,486
|$18,308
Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,245
|$22,640
|$25,071
|Clean
|$19,470
|$21,759
|$24,073
|Average
|$17,918
|$19,998
|$22,078
|Rough
|$16,367
|$18,236
|$20,083
Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,526
|$18,820
|$21,146
|Clean
|$15,892
|$18,088
|$20,304
|Average
|$14,626
|$16,623
|$18,621
|Rough
|$13,360
|$15,159
|$16,938
Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,347
|$21,747
|$24,182
|Clean
|$18,605
|$20,901
|$23,219
|Average
|$17,123
|$19,208
|$21,295
|Rough
|$15,640
|$17,516
|$19,370
Estimated values
2016 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,976
|$21,353
|$23,763
|Clean
|$18,249
|$20,522
|$22,817
|Average
|$16,795
|$18,860
|$20,926
|Rough
|$15,341
|$17,199
|$19,035