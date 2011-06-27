2022 Acura NSX Type S Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2022 NSX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$169,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower600 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque492 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Lightweight Package w/Red Brake Calipers +$13,000
Lightweight Package w/Orange Brake Calipers +$13,000
Lightweight Package w/Silver Brake Calipers +$13,000
Lightweight Package w/Black Brake Calipers +$13,000
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
290 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Package +$2,500
SirusXM Satellite Radio +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Fiber Engine Cover +$3,600
Performance 5-Spoke Wheels w/Berlina Black High Gloss Finish +$1,500
Dimensions
Angle of approach9.2 degrees
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume59.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.8 in.
Height47.8 in.
Length178.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.3 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gotham Gray Matte
  • Long Beach Blue Pearl
  • 130R White
  • Nouvelle Blue Pearl
  • Berlina Black
  • Thermal Orange Pearl
  • Curva Red
  • Indy Yellow Pearl
  • Casino White Pearl
  • Valencia Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/alcantara
  • Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Orchid, premium leather/alcantara
  • Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
