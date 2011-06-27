Used 1991 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

Best Car Period NSX2NSX , 09/20/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I sell highline cars for a living and have driven almost EVERY car out there (except for the Lamborghini Murcialago, spelling might be off). This NSX is the best all around car you can buy. Unlike JohnJohn's post of all the girls that look at him, most of my admirers have been men. They have been in the 4yrs- 48yr. range. Report Abuse

NSX = Fun For Driving Enthusiasts Pat , 07/18/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 2 years and never cease to have fun while driving it. It always pleases and never disappoints. Although it was 18 years old when purchased, after only a few maintenance items (suspension, brakes and dealer recommended engine maintenance) and a little TLC, the car runs and drives like new. It is now 20 years old and starts and drives like it came off the showroom floor. The engine has 119,000 miles and never skips a beat, even at the 8000 RPM red line. Incredible!

One of the All-time Greats phomat , 07/29/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best irrational decision I ever made. Does very well as a car (fast, handles great, quiet when it should be and sounds incredible above 5000 rpm. But it's not really a car--it's a big trophy. It gets stares and attention wherever I go, particularly from 20-somethings. The other day I parked it at the Porsche dealer, where it was surrounded by cars costing 5 times as much. A couple arrived and made a beeline to the NSX, ogling it and ignoring all the expensive toys nearby. The only problem with it is that it's too nice to drive in traffic or park in parking lots.

One of the finest exotic cars even built sbfnsx , 03/09/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A premier exotic. It's origin has kept it from the respect it deserves. Reviewers agree it is one of the best exotics ever made. It willbe superceded by a 2nd version, as it has had an long life span. This car will become a collector's item and will be a rare find in the future. Even with only summer driving, occasional road trips or track events, the car is well worth having in your stable. It can be used as a daily driver, but some, only enjoy it's excellence on special occasions. It will perform flawlessly. This is one exotic that won't need $1000 oil changes! If you are lucky enough to drive or own an NSX, you will never be disappointed!