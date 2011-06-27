  1. Home
Used 1991 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 NSX
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best Car Period

NSX2NSX, 09/20/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I sell highline cars for a living and have driven almost EVERY car out there (except for the Lamborghini Murcialago, spelling might be off). This NSX is the best all around car you can buy. Unlike JohnJohn's post of all the girls that look at him, most of my admirers have been men. They have been in the 4yrs- 48yr. range.

Report Abuse

NSX = Fun For Driving Enthusiasts

Pat, 07/18/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for 2 years and never cease to have fun while driving it. It always pleases and never disappoints. Although it was 18 years old when purchased, after only a few maintenance items (suspension, brakes and dealer recommended engine maintenance) and a little TLC, the car runs and drives like new. It is now 20 years old and starts and drives like it came off the showroom floor. The engine has 119,000 miles and never skips a beat, even at the 8000 RPM red line. Incredible!

Report Abuse

One of the All-time Greats

phomat, 07/29/2011
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Best irrational decision I ever made. Does very well as a car (fast, handles great, quiet when it should be and sounds incredible above 5000 rpm. But it's not really a car--it's a big trophy. It gets stares and attention wherever I go, particularly from 20-somethings. The other day I parked it at the Porsche dealer, where it was surrounded by cars costing 5 times as much. A couple arrived and made a beeline to the NSX, ogling it and ignoring all the expensive toys nearby. The only problem with it is that it's too nice to drive in traffic or park in parking lots.

Report Abuse

One of the finest exotic cars even built

sbfnsx, 03/09/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A premier exotic. It's origin has kept it from the respect it deserves. Reviewers agree it is one of the best exotics ever made. It willbe superceded by a 2nd version, as it has had an long life span. This car will become a collector's item and will be a rare find in the future. Even with only summer driving, occasional road trips or track events, the car is well worth having in your stable. It can be used as a daily driver, but some, only enjoy it's excellence on special occasions. It will perform flawlessly. This is one exotic that won't need $1000 oil changes! If you are lucky enough to drive or own an NSX, you will never be disappointed!

Report Abuse

Amazing Bang for the Buck

Ninjaneer, 04/19/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has the highest fun factor of any I have owned in 40 years of driving. It's beautiful looks turns heads wherever I go and it is a LOT of fun at the track or on the street. It is amazing that a car nearly 20 years old can compete in every meaningful way with some of the very best of today. The handling is superb, ergonomics excellent, and the sound of that engine revving to 8000+ rpm right behind your head intoxicating! While I may buy additional cars, I can't see myself ever selling my NSX.

Report Abuse
