An entry in the growing, entry-level compact luxury sedan segment, the 2014 Acura ILX Hybrid presents itself as a cut above mainstream small sedans in regard to style, features and brand prestige. And since it's a hybrid, it promises fewer trips to the gas station. In theory, this should be a pretty nifty combination. But in practice, the ILX leaves us underwhelmed.

The ILX Hybrid, which is related to the Honda Civic Hybrid, earns an EPA-estimated 38 mpg combined. Compared to regular cars, this might seem pretty swell. But hybrid technology has been improving, and the reality is that the ILX's fuel economy pales in comparison to some roomier and more powerful full hybrid sedans that rate nearly 10 mpg higher. Furthermore, this Acura's total output is just 111 horsepower -- considerably less than other compact luxury cars.

Of course, the Acura ILX Hybrid is not without its charms. There are plenty of standard luxury features, and its smooth ride and steady handling should please most shoppers. But it's hard to recommend the 2014 Acura ILX Hybrid in the face of other vehicles that are frankly more appealing. For effectively the same money, consider loaded up versions of the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid or 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid , both of which deliver markedly better acceleration and fuel economy. Or, if a premium nameplate holds sway and you prefer a more compact size, the hybrid Lexus CT 200h offers hatchback utility to go along with its frugal fuel economy. Ultimately, there's nothing gravely wrong with the ILX Hybrid, but in this price range, it's simply not the best value.