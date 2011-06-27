Estimated values
2014 Acura ILX Hybrid Technology Package 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,416
|$14,722
|$16,818
|Clean
|$11,787
|$13,962
|$15,926
|Average
|$10,530
|$12,443
|$14,140
|Rough
|$9,272
|$10,923
|$12,355
Estimated values
2014 Acura ILX Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,678
|$12,836
|$14,794
|Clean
|$10,137
|$12,173
|$14,008
|Average
|$9,056
|$10,848
|$12,438
|Rough
|$7,974
|$9,523
|$10,868