Used 2014 Acura ILX Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 ILX Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)39/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)514.8/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Torque127 lb-ft @ 1000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower111 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,900
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,900
front seatback storageyes
rear view with wide-angle and top view camerayes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Reverse tilt driver mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.0 cu.ft.
Length179.1 in.
Curb weight2959 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
EPA interior volume99.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Silver Moon
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Bellanova White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,900
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
