More about the 2017 Lexus CT 200h

The 2017 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback isn't your average hybrid. Its sporty design and hatchback versatility make it look like a quick hybrid with ample storage space. In this case, however, looks are somewhat deceiving. With its sporty exterior, this four-door hatchback does have more exciting styling than other hybrids. Unfortunately, the sportiness of the CT 200h ends there. Though the transition between electric and gasoline modes is seamless, it seriously lacks power. The hybrid system consists of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a pair of electric motor/generators powered by a nickel-metal hydride battery pack. There hasn't been an increase in power since the CT 200h was introduced to the market in 2011, and Edmunds testing of the 134-horsepower hybrid revealed a lethargic 0-60 mph run of 10.5 seconds. The CT 200h does provide a smooth ride and athletic handling compared to other hybrids, but it's not the sporty, powerful hybrid Lexus claimed it would be. The CT 200h's interior may also leave you expecting more, considering its premium brand heritage. Seating in the front and rear is comfortable and supportive, but personal storage space is limited to a small glovebox, cupholders and door pockets. Compared to other similarly sized hatchbacks, it comes up short on cargo capacity: You'll find only 14.3 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. If eco-friendliness is high on your list when buying a hybrid, however, the CT 200h fits the bill. Recycled and sustainably sourced materials replace typical leather and wood trim whenever practical. It may not be what you expect when thinking of a luxury brand, but the cabin ends up feeling more refined than the run-of-the-mill hybrid. One category where the CT 200h absolutely excels is fuel efficiency. In its testing, Edmunds exceeded the EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined (43 city/40 highway), averaging 44.1 mpg during several hundred miles of daily commuting and an impressive 47.9 mpg on Edmunds' evaluation loop. There is one trim level, the CT 200h Hatchback, with options bundled into packages that vary by region. These include a Navigation package, Luxury package and the F Sport package, which has a host of unique styling tweaks inside and out. A few stand-alone options are available. Overall, the 2017 Lexus CT 200h delivers excellent real-world fuel efficiency, a smooth ride and a pleasing interior. When it comes to luxury-branded cars with this kind of fuel-sipping character, there aren't many options outside the CT 200h. Let Edmunds help you find the one that's perfect for you.

Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h is offered in the following submodels: CT 200h Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

