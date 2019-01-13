Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
- 24,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,988$3,055 Below Market
Ray Skillman Hoosier Ford - Martinsville / Indiana
EPA 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Excellent Condition, Ray Skillman Certified, ONLY 24,214 Miles! Sunroof, NAV, Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Volvo V90 Cross Country with Onyx Black Metallic exterior and Blond interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 5500 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCERay Skillman hand-picked certified vehicles include an exclusive 4 month/4,000 mile warranty. This limited powertrain warranty provided by Ray Skillman is on all hand-picked certified pre-owned, Long term protection plans are available. 100+ point inspection where we go over our used cars and t, That means we're picky. After all, not every vehicle gets to be a hand-picked used car. Vehicle history report completed by CARFAX or Autocheck.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt Ray Skillman Hoosier Ford, we are commited to our customers in Martinsville, Bloomington, and Mooresville. We want to ease the potential stress of the car buying process and make it easy and enjoyable. Our friendly sales team listens to each customer's needs and helps identify the right car for you, and with so many new and used vehicles to choose from, drivers are sure to find what they're looking for at Ray Skillman.All above offers do not include tax, title, or $199.50 doc/compliance fee. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling u
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK2J1017790
Stock: P5900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 21,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,998$4,196 Below Market
Berlin City Chevrolet GMC Buick - Gorham / New Hampshire
CLEAN CARFAX, RECENT TRADE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, V90 Cross Country T5, 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Onyx Black Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior. 2018 Volvo T5 V90 Cross Country AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Onyx Black Metallic Recent Arrival! We are a Lexus Plus dealership. Haggle free value based pricing, one dedicated non commissioned sales person from start to finish. A much more transparent and efficient buying process where youre best interest is in mind. At Berlin City Lexus you can buy with confidence knowing all of our vehicles undergo a rigorous reconditioning process and come with a 2 month 2,000 mile warranty. We offer door to door delivery anywhere in the country. Were proud to give back a portion of each car sale to local schools with our Drive For Education Program. We work with all types of credit levels from exceptional to bad as well as all types of different financial and life situations. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. All figures are estimates only and are not guaranteed as accurate. Dealer document processing charge of $699 not included in quoted price. Sales tax or other taxes, tag, title, registration fees and government fees are not included in quoted price. All vehicles subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK7J1020068
Stock: T4096804A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 18,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$37,998$2,590 Below Market
CarMax Norcross - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Norcross / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL0J1029018
Stock: 19112749
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,371$2,474 Below Market
Land Rover Mt. Kisco 299 - Mount Kisco / New York
Osmium Grey Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Charcoal; Leather Seating Surfaces W/Charcoal Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK7J1024119
Stock: J1024119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 19,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,500$2,714 Below Market
Don Beyer Volvo Cars of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Don Beyer Volvo of Falls Church presents this One Owner, VOLVO CERTIFIED, V90 T5 Cross Country Momentum Plus AWD 100% loaded with: Sensus Navigation, Distance Pacing Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist Semi Autonomous Drive System, Convenience Package with Blind Spot Info System, 360 Degree Camera System, Park Assist Pilot and Power Trunk Lid, 19inch Diamond Cut Wheel Package, Heated Leather Seating and Steering Wheel Package, Plus Package with Auto High Beam LED Signature Headlights and Digital Driver Display, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Power Trunklid and much more! Volvo dealership maintained and serviced. CERTIFIED BY VOLVO! Call our courteous and professional sales staff to schedule your test drive today! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Onyx Black Metallic 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 19' 5-Double Spoke Black/Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, *** VOLVO CERTIFIED ***, AWD, 12.3' Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Grocery Bag Holder, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Navigation System, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Plus Package, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Wheels: 19' 5-Double Spoke Glossy Black Alloy. We are America's favorite Volvo dealership! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 1991 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date We will BUY your car, even if you don't BUY ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK5J1029609
Stock: 22206V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 11,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,988$3,430 Below Market
Jim Smolich Volvo Cars - Bend / Oregon
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Luxury redefined! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon just recently passed the 10,000 mile mark! Volvo prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: rain sensing wipers, cruise control, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK7J1028140
Stock: P028140
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 28,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,499$4,136 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Danbury - Danbury / Connecticut
2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD VOLVO CERTIFIED 5YR/UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GPS NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, PILOT ASSIST: SEMI-AUTONOMOUS DRIVE SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CITY SAFETY COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM WITH AUTOBRAKE TECHNOLOGY, BLIS BLIND SPOT DETECTION, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING AID, MOONROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HANDS FREE TAILGATE OPENING W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, 12.3 DRIVER DISPLAY, TOUCH SCREEN, 330W PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, SIRIUS.XM SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY/GOOGLE-ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH/USB/AUX PORTS, WIFI HOTSPOT, REMOTE START, 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS, ONLY 1 OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CARFAX, COVERED BY VOLVO NEW CAR WARRANTY IN ADDITION TO VOLVO CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!, COMPLETE 100+ POINT INSPECTION AND SAFETY CHECK, JUST SERVICED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, LOW MILES!, WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!, V90 Cross Country T6 AWD, 4D Wagon, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Osmium Gray Metallic. Certified. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)* Transferable Warranty* 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 170+ Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance22/29 City/Highway MPG Automatic with Geartronic The Premier Collection is a Private Family of Retailers Dedicated to Providing our Customers with Premier Service & Value.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NLXJ1022433
Stock: 405759U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 41,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,800$2,189 Below Market
Johnson Volvo Cars Durham - Durham / North Carolina
***5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***VOLVO CERTIFIED***HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE***NAVIGATION***360 CAMERA***POWER LIFTGATE***APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO***BLUETOOTH***PARK ASSIST PILOT***PANORAMIC SUNROOF***PILOT ASSIST***BLIND SPOT***LED HEADLIGHTS***Denim Blue 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.Recent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL9J1016798
Stock: VDP0146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 39,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,000$2,086 Below Market
Don Beyer Volvo Cars of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Don Beyer Volvo of Falls Church presents this One Owner, VOLVO CERTIFIED, V90 T6 Cross Country INSCRIPTION AWD loaded with: Sensus Navigation, Distance Pacing Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist Semi Autonomous Drive System, Convenience Package with Blind Spot Info System, 360 Degree Camera System, Park Assist Pilot and Power Trunk Lid, 20inch VOLVO Diamond Cut Wheel Package, Heated Leather Seating and Steering Wheel Package, Auto High Beam LED Signature Headlights and Digital Driver Display, Integrated Child Booster Seat Package, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Power Trunklid and much more! Volvo dealership maintained and serviced. CERTIFIED BY VOLVO! Call our courteous and professional sales staff to schedule your test drive today! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Onyx Black Metallic 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged MARYLAND INSPECTION GUARANTEED, Leather Upholstery (Seating Surfaces), Laminated Panoramic Moonroof w/Power Sunshade, CONVENIENCE PKG!!!, Smartphone Integ. (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Bluetooth Hands Free w/ Audio Streaming, VOLVO CERTIFIED WARRANTY!!!, VOLVO OF FALLS CHURCH!!!, 2 Step Booster Cushions, Outer Positions, 20' Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights Fog Lamps w/ Corner Illumination, Heated Front Seats Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry Drive w/ Hands-free Power Tailgate, Rear Park Assist Rear Park Assist Camera, Front Grille, High Gloss Black w/ Chrome Dots, Door Handle Illumination Power Folding Mirrors, Volvo Aluminium Sill Plates, Lane Keeping Aid, SIRIUS, 12.3' Digital Instrument Display, Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Wheels: 20' 10-Spoke Tech Matte Black Alloy. Beyer Volvo Falls Church 703-237-5000 See the rest of our fine Pre Owned selection at: https://www.fallschurchdonbeyervolvo.com/used-inventory/index.htm Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 170+ Point Inspection We will BUY your car, even if you don't BUY ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL8J1019367
Stock: 22828V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 22,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$32,983$4,113 Below Market
Crossroads Ford of Wake Forest - Wake Forest / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner, Clean CARFAX. 2018 Volvo Denim Blue Metallic V90 Cross Country T5, Navigaton, Panoramic moon-roof, Heated leather seats, Rear view camera, Power lift-gate, Blind spot monitor!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK8J1020130
Stock: S570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 17,417 milesNo accidents, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$36,555$1,299 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Volvo On-Call Emergency Sos, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Rear Child Safety Locks. Know the Volvo V90 Cross Country is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Aid/Run-Off Road Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Aid/Run-Off Road Mitigation Lane Departure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dstc/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC), Driver knee airbag, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, City Safety and Cross Traffic Alert, BLIS Blind Spot Sensor, Back-up camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK1J1015562
Stock: 4340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-27-2018
- 8,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$40,783$570 Below Market
Capital Volvo Cars - Tallahassee / Florida
360-Degree Surround View Camera, Convenience Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Integrated Outer Position 2nd Row Booster Cushions. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic 4D Wagon 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD I4 Supercharged Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection 22/29 City/Highway MPG All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL3J1019390
Stock: J1019390
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 10,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,900$1,782 Below Market
Volvo Cars White Plains - Elmsford / New York
Sales will be conducted 100% online and over the phone, with in person, no-contact vehicle delivery By Appointment Only. The Premier Collection of White Plains invites you to visit 'THE LOFT'. Our indoor climate controlled Pre-Owned Showroom. With 100's of vehicle's to choose from, you can shop for your next Pre-Owned Vehicle in comfort and style. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Onyx Black Metallic 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Odometer is 16920 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK0J1029663
Stock: V1435U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 24,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$36,790$1,937 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Manhattan - New York / New York
Volvo Cars Manhattan is excited to offer this 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country . Build Data Included Package Plus Package 12.3' Digital Instrument Display 4-zone Electronic Climate Control w/Glovebox Cooling Active Bending Lights Headlight High Pressure Cleaning Convenience Package 360 Surround View Camera Homelink Digital Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror Interior High Level Illumination Grocery Bag Holder Park Assist Pilot Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles Heated Front Seats/Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Metallic Paint Metallic Paint V90 Cross Country Standard Features Subscriber Identity Module* USA Market Specification T5 Cross Country USA Market Specification Additional Options Protection Package Premier* 19' 5-Double Spoke Black/Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels Protection Package Premier* Metallic Paint Sim Card Mud Flaps* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Volvo V90 Cross Country has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. This Volvo V90 Cross Country is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this VolvoV90 Cross Country cannot be beat. This Volvo V90 Cross Country's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. The V90 Cross Country is well maintained and has just 24,123mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Volvo V90 Cross Country is in a league of its own This Volvo V90 Cross Country is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. Previous service records are included, making this Volvo V90 Cross Country extra special. This Volvo V90 Cross Country is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal 'wear and tear'. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2018 V90 Cross Country . This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Volvo factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK3J1021315
Stock: U2023
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 20,708 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,779$1,357 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Manhattan - New York / New York
Thank you for visiting another one of Volvo Cars Manhattan's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country with 20,708mi. Build Data Included Package Convenience Package 360 Surround View Camera Homelink Digital Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror Interior High Level Illumination Grocery Bag Holder Park Assist Pilot Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles V90 Cross Country Standard Features Subscriber Identity Module* USA Market Specification Inscription USA Market Specification Additional Options Eye Glass Holder* Load Bars* Protective Grill Steel* Trailer Hitch* Integrated End Pipes Mud Flaps* Protective Grille Steel XSCUFF 20' 10-Spoke Tech Grey Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels Integrated End Pipes* Protection Package Premier* Side Scuff Plate* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. This is a Certified Volvo V90 Cross Country, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Volvo V90 Cross Country equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. One of the best things about this Volvo V90 Cross Country is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo V90 Cross Country . Let's be honest, not everyone wants to set a course blindly into the dark. For those of us that don't, there are vehicles like this with stellar navigation systems. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. The interior of this Volvo V90 Cross Country has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. A vehicle as well-maintained as this Volvo V90 Cross Country almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the Volvo factory warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Volvo V90 Cross Country as it packs a beast under the hood. This is your chance to own the very rare Volvo V90 Cross Country. This vehicle comes with upgraded wheels for improved performance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL3J1028302
Stock: U1850
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- 10,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$37,977$739 Below Market
Imperial Ford - Mendon / Massachusetts
Sunroof / Moonroof, Power Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Aluminum Wheels. Black 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 T5 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged AWD Automatic with Geartronic23/31 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 15613 miles below market average!MORE ABOUT US: Imperial Cars Purchase With Confidence: 1) Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available for all our vehicles online. 2) Our vehicles are Imperial Certified and go through a rigorous 125-Point vehicle inspection. 3) Bottom line pricing. 4) 5-Day or 200 Mile Vehicle Exchange Program for your total confidence. If you are not happy with it bring it back within 5 days or 200 miles and we'll give you a credit of your full purchase price toward the purchase of another vehicle. (Excludes Renewed for You vehicles.)Price does not include tax, title, registration, documentation fee or other applicable fees, and includes our Imperial Trade Assistance Bonus of $1,000 for qualifying 2010 or newer retailable trades. To receive advertised promotional price, the vehicle must be paid in full and take same day delivery from dealer stock. Call or email our phone and internet team for the most current information and Imperial discounts. Price cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions and is subject to change based on market value at any time without notice, customer must mention promo code in order to qualify for internet special discount. MENTION PROMO CODE: INTERNET1. The information contained herein is deemed reliable but not guaranteed, dealer not responsible for any misprint involving the price or description of the vehicle, it's the sole responsibility of buyer to physically inspect and verify such information prior to purchasing. Transparency is our goal. Call 800-526-AUTO (2886) to receive your personalized buy for price. NO WHOLESALERS OR DEALERS! Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle’s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK6J1017629
Stock: TM2673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 11,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,981
Ramsey Volvo Cars - Ramsey / New Jersey
***LOW MILES***Certified. 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 Bright Silver Metallic 4D Wagon 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Automatic with Geartronic AWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ++ 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, ++ CERTIFIED BY VOLVO (CPO), ++ 170+ POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION/RECONDITIONING, ++ STRINGENT INSPECTION AND RECONDITIONING STANDARDS, ++ 5 YEARS UNLIMITED MILEAGE BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UPGRADABLE TO 8 YEARS, ++ VOLVO ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE 24/7/365 INCLUDING LOCKOUT, TOWING AND MORE..., ++ CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH BUYBACK GUARANTEE, ++ NO DEDUCTIBLE FOR CERTIFIED BY VOLVO VISITS, ++ FULLY TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY, ++ 3-MONTH SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS PACKAGE, 12.3" Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Cooled Glovebox, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Plus Package.Recent Arrival! 23/31 City/Highway MPGVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* 170+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK2J1028496
Stock: VOU2249
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 27,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$38,998$633 Below Market
CarMax Naples - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Naples / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL2J1019428
Stock: 18995058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
