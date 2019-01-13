Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars of Manhattan - New York / New York

Build Data Included Package Convenience Package 360 Surround View Camera Homelink Digital Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror Interior High Level Illumination Grocery Bag Holder Park Assist Pilot Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles V90 Cross Country Standard Features Subscriber Identity Module* USA Market Specification Inscription USA Market Specification Additional Options Eye Glass Holder* Load Bars* Protective Grill Steel* Trailer Hitch* Integrated End Pipes Mud Flaps* Protective Grille Steel XSCUFF 20' 10-Spoke Tech Grey Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels Integrated End Pipes* Protection Package Premier* Side Scuff Plate* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Looking for a one-owner vehicle? You've found it. CARFAX shows this vehicle was owned by the original buyer. This is a Certified Volvo V90 Cross Country, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Volvo V90 Cross Country equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. One of the best things about this Volvo V90 Cross Country is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo V90 Cross Country. With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. The interior of this Volvo V90 Cross Country has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. A vehicle as well-maintained as this Volvo V90 Cross Country almost doesn't need a warranty, but you rest easier knowing it comes covered with the Volvo factory warranty. This vehicle comes with upgraded wheels for improved performance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

VIN: YV4A22NL3J1028302

Stock: U1850

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 03-18-2020