Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

112 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V90 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 112 listings
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    24,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,988

    $3,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    21,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,998

    $4,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    18,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    $2,590 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    42,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,371

    $2,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    19,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,500

    $2,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    11,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,988

    $3,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    28,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,499

    $4,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    41,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,800

    $2,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    39,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,000

    $2,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    22,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $32,983

    $4,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    17,417 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $36,555

    $1,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    8,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,783

    $570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    10,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,900

    $1,782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    24,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,790

    $1,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in White
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    20,708 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,779

    $1,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    10,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $37,977

    $739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    certified

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    11,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $38,981

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    27,178 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $38,998

    $633 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V90 Cross Country searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 112 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90 Cross Country
  4. Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V90 Cross Country

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V90 Cross Country
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Luxury without waste
Vicente M,01/13/2019
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Loaded with features without reaching $50K. Most comfortable ride. Lower center of gravity than an SUV while still seating high off the ground. This can replace a minivan with all the cargo space unless you need >5 seats. 18-inch tires make for a comfortable ride but are not sporty. T5 is good enough, if you want to feel sportier flip it to “Performance” mode. MPG is decent, 25 to 27mpg with mixed city and highway. Infotainment system works fine despite all the reviews I read.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
V90 Cross Country
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo V90 Cross Country info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings