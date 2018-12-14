2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
What’s new
- Updated functionality for the Intellisafe system
- New Harman Kardon audio system option
- More standard features included on all-wheel-drive T5 trim level
- Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Interior is upscale and stylish
- Plenty of cargo capacity
- Front seats are very comfortable
- More off-road capability than regular wagons
- Harsher ride than we expect from a luxury car
- Noisier cabin than competitors
Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
A luxury wagon with modest off-road capability isn't likely to top most buyers' lists. Not when there are SUVs that can do the same trick better, anyway. Yet here we have the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country. It's high-end utility for the SUV-averse.
It helps that the Cross Country offers plenty to like. In addition to its sharp looks and modern design, it offers a serene interior, exceptionally comfortable seats, an array of tech features and Volvo's legendary driver safety aids. As a vessel for the daily shuffle of family activities, the Cross Country is a standout.
That said, we've dinged the Volvo Cross Country for a harsher ride and louder cabin than we'd expect at this price point. And despite the name and taller ride height, the Cross Country doesn't offer much more capability off-road than the standard V90 wagon. The all-wheel-drive system makes it functional enough, but there is no unique hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions.
For supreme luxury off-roading, an SUV such as the Land Rover Discovery likely makes more sense. But if your travels mainly occur on pavement, with only occasional detours down a dirt road, the Cross Country is a solid choice.
2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country models
The 2019 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in three trim levels, starting with the well-equipped but less powerful T5, moving up to the more powerful T6 and topping out at the specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race.
Two engines are available. The T5 comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the T6 and Ocean Race trims are equipped with a turbocharged and supercharged engine making 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All trim levels come standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the V90 Cross Country T5 includes LED headlights with automatic high beams, 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers and heated washer nozzles, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a hands-free liftgate, and proximity entry with push-button start.
Inside, the T5 comes with power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch customizable digital gauge cluster. Infotainment duties fall to a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, navigation, two USB inputs, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Standard safety features and driver aids (Volvo's Intellisafe) for all trims include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, and an adaptive cruise control system that forms the basis of Pilot Assist, Volvo's name for its self-steering, semi-automated driving system.
The T6 upgrades include 19-inch alloy wheels, noise-insulating laminated side windows and a heated steering wheel.
The T6 Volvo Ocean Race trim adds a score of visual tweaks including 20-inch wheels, white paint and orange accents, unique interior trim with orange piping, a body-colored roof box, front parking sensors, waterproof floor mats, an air suspension, four-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and extra USB ports for the rear seats.
The T5 can be further upgraded with optional heated rear seats and heated steering wheel, as well as features from the optional Advanced package, which includes a parallel and perpendicular self-parking system, adaptive LED headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a surround-view camera, and a head-up display.
The optional Luxury package, available only for the T6, includes upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated and massaging front seats with thigh cushion extensions, front-seat position memory, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, ambient cabin lighting and rear sunshades.
Adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, the surround-view camera, and heated rear seats are also available as stand-alone options, along with other notable single options including premium Bowers & Wilkins and Harman Kardon sound systems, integrated rear booster seats, and an air suspension.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling6.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.5
Quality6.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing6.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|T5 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,550
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5500 rpm
|T6 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$56,350
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
|T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
|MSRP
|$60,500
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|316 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite V90 Cross Country safety features:
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Sees the road ahead, and if an oncoming car has crossed the center marking, the system warns the driver and can apply the brakes.
- Rear Collision Warning
- Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. Will flash the lights, tension the safety belts and apply brakes.
- Blind-Spot Information Assist
- Alerts the driver about vehicles in his or her blind spots. Also includes alerts when backing out of a parking space.
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. the competition
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Audi A4 Allroad
The A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan but with increased cargo capacity and a whiff of off-road flavor. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and rugged looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity. It's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. The Benz has been the default go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades, and that hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semiautonomous driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment. In the Volvo's favor are its lower price and enhanced off-road ability.
Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative and a good one at that. Where the Volvo hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. The Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards. The Jag also can't match the V90's level of advanced driver safety aids.
FAQ
Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country:
- Updated functionality for the Intellisafe system
- New Harman Kardon audio system option
- More standard features included on all-wheel-drive T5 trim level
- Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018
Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country reliable?
Is the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
The least-expensive 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country is the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,550.
Other versions include:
- T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,550
- T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $56,350
- T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $60,500
What are the different models of Volvo V90 Cross Country?
More about the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country Overview
The 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V90 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 V90 Cross Country.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 V90 Cross Country featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Related 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country info
