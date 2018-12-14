  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90 Cross Country
  4. 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo V90
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us

2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country

What’s new

  • Updated functionality for the Intellisafe system
  • New Harman Kardon audio system option
  • More standard features included on all-wheel-drive T5 trim level
  • Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is upscale and stylish
  • Plenty of cargo capacity
  • Front seats are very comfortable
  • More off-road capability than regular wagons
  • Harsher ride than we expect from a luxury car
  • Noisier cabin than competitors
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$52,550
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 V90
T5 R-Design, T5 Inscription, T6 R-Design and T6 Inscription

msrp 

$51,450
starting price
See All Trims
VolvoCars.us
Build & price

Which V90 Cross Country does Edmunds recommend?

The T6 is our choice because of its smooth, strong engine and handful of extra features. The optional air suspension is worth adding. It can help smooth out the ride, which remains one of the V90's weaknesses. The Luxury package is also worth considering since it adds massaging seats with extra adjustments and several interior trim upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

A luxury wagon with modest off-road capability isn't likely to top most buyers' lists. Not when there are SUVs that can do the same trick better, anyway. Yet here we have the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country. It's high-end utility for the SUV-averse.

It helps that the Cross Country offers plenty to like. In addition to its sharp looks and modern design, it offers a serene interior, exceptionally comfortable seats, an array of tech features and Volvo's legendary driver safety aids. As a vessel for the daily shuffle of family activities, the Cross Country is a standout.

That said, we've dinged the Volvo Cross Country for a harsher ride and louder cabin than we'd expect at this price point. And despite the name and taller ride height, the Cross Country doesn't offer much more capability off-road than the standard V90 wagon. The all-wheel-drive system makes it functional enough, but there is no unique hardware to help the car cope with primitive conditions.

For supreme luxury off-roading, an SUV such as the Land Rover Discovery likely makes more sense. But if your travels mainly occur on pavement, with only occasional detours down a dirt road, the Cross Country is a solid choice.

2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country models

The 2019 Volvo V90 is an all-wheel-drive station wagon with seating for five. It's available in three trim levels, starting with the well-equipped but less powerful T5, moving up to the more powerful T6 and topping out at the specialized T6 Volvo Ocean Race.

Two engines are available. The T5 comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the T6 and Ocean Race trims are equipped with a turbocharged and supercharged engine making 316 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. All trim levels come standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the V90 Cross Country T5 includes LED headlights with automatic high beams, 18-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers and heated washer nozzles, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a hands-free liftgate, and proximity entry with push-button start.

Inside, the T5 comes with power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch customizable digital gauge cluster. Infotainment duties fall to a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, navigation, two USB inputs, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Standard safety features and driver aids (Volvo's Intellisafe) for all trims include blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system, and an adaptive cruise control system that forms the basis of Pilot Assist, Volvo's name for its self-steering, semi-automated driving system.

The T6 upgrades include 19-inch alloy wheels, noise-insulating laminated side windows and a heated steering wheel.

The T6 Volvo Ocean Race trim adds a score of visual tweaks including 20-inch wheels, white paint and orange accents, unique interior trim with orange piping, a body-colored roof box, front parking sensors, waterproof floor mats, an air suspension, four-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and extra USB ports for the rear seats.

The T5 can be further upgraded with optional heated rear seats and heated steering wheel, as well as features from the optional Advanced package, which includes a parallel and perpendicular self-parking system, adaptive LED headlights, high-pressure headlight washers, a surround-view camera, and a head-up display.

The optional Luxury package, available only for the T6, includes upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated and massaging front seats with thigh cushion extensions, front-seat position memory, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, ambient cabin lighting and rear sunshades.

Adaptive LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, the surround-view camera, and heated rear seats are also available as stand-alone options, along with other notable single options including premium Bowers & Wilkins and Harman Kardon sound systems, integrated rear booster seats, and an air suspension.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD (twin-charged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
The V90 provides ample oomph for the daily commute along with predictable and confident stopping power. A soft ride makes for somewhat floaty handling, but you'd only notice it if you're trying to set a lap record. This smooth-operating luxury wagon delivers the driving experience you'd expect.

Acceleration

7.5
A turbo- and supercharged four-cylinder sounds complicated, but Volvo's runs effortlessly on the road. It reacts quickly when you hit the gas and delivers strong power at low engine speeds. The V90 has no problem merging onto the freeway or making a pass. In our testing, the Cross Country covered 0-60 mph in 6.2 seconds.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal reacts predictably, and the articulation of its short travel and light effort allows you to come to a stop without jerking back. During repeat simulated 60-0 mph emergency stops, this large, heavy and tall wagon had a little bit of nosedive but stayed stable and confident.

Steering

7.5
It's easy to keep the wheel straight at freeway speeds. Although there isn't much feedback, the wheel feels direct and accurate. Steering effort is light in Comfort mode and much heavier in Dynamic.

Handling

6.5
The V90 generally falls on the floaty side of the handling spectrum, but good turn-in response occasionally makes it seem nimble. It's taller than a typical wagon, but it only exhibits mild body roll and feels stable once the suspension takes a set. The tires loudly protest when pushed hard.

Drivability

7.5
You might get an occasional clunky gear change, but the V90 operates just as smoothly as you'd expect from a luxury car. Its stop-start system is generally smooth but can hesitate if you need to move quickly. At a more relaxed pace, the upshifts are so well-executed that they're nearly imperceptible.

Off-road

6.5
A bit more ground clearance and all-wheel drive mean the V90 Cross Country fares better on unpaved and slippery roads than do standard V90s. But don't expect to be able to tackle truly perilous terrain. A low-speed off-road setting adjusts throttle, brake and steering response along with power distribution.

Comfort

8.0
The feel of the interior matches the chic design, provided you tick the right options. We recommend premium leather, powerful seat massage and air suspension. But skip the 20-inch wheels if you prioritize ride quality over style.

Seat comfort

9.0
Excellent front seats provide a wide range of adjustments and a powerful massage feature with multiple settings. Dialing in the right settings is easy, and drivers of all shapes and sizes will find comfort over long drives. The center rear seat is upright and firm, best for little ones.

Ride comfort

7.0
The V90 rides smoothly over most surfaces, but you'll feel road vibrations. Big bumps jostle the interior and are accompanied by loud thunks. The optional air suspension likely helps smooth things over, but can only do so much when paired with optional 20-inch wheels. Stick with the smaller wheels.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Moderate to heavy accelerator pedal use brings some engine noise inside, but the sound doesn't inspire excitement. Wind, road and tire noise is kept to a minimum. The body and the interior make noise over rough roads and big bumps. There is a disappointing amount of it for a luxury car.

Climate control

8.5
While we typically don't like touchscreen controls, the V90's climate settings only need to be set once. The powerful system always keeps the interior at the right temperature — just set it and forget it. The seat ventilation makes some noise, but passengers will appreciate how well it works.

Interior

8.0
The unique design makes a good first impression, but glossy-black plastic quickly attracts smudges. Still, this is an elegant-looking and pleasing place to sit. The environment is bolstered by easy entry and exit, intuitive controls and a commanding view of the road ahead.

Ease of use

8.0
The V90 hosts a clean and intuitive instrument panel. The touchscreen manages most features and has an easy learning curve. The physical controls are logical. The cruise control interface will seem backward to some, changing by 5 mph increments when you tap and 1 mph increments when you hold.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The Cross Country is taller than a standard wagon, so you don't have to lower yourself as much while entering. The door aperture is large enough to accommodate most body sizes, though adults of average height will have to duck slightly to avoid bonking their heads against the top of the door frame.

Driving position

8.0
The wide range of seat and steering wheel adjustments means there's no compromise between comfort and visibility. All instrumentation and controls fall in reach and view. Manual tilt-and-telescoping adjustment is unusual for a vehicle at this price, but something most people will only notice once.

Roominess

8.0
The open cabin feels pretty spacious, a sensation backed up by the ample interior dimensions. Plenty of leg-, headroom and shoulder room means average-size adults won't have difficulty getting comfortable. A 6-foot rear passenger can comfortably fit in the back seat behind a driver of the same height.

Visibility

7.5
The Cross Country's taller ride height gives a more commanding view of traffic versus the standard V90. Rear headrests obscure some visibility, but they can be lowered electrically by the driver. It's easy to check around before changing lanes. Blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert are standard.

Quality

6.0
The interior makes a strong initial impression of quality, but our test car showed premature wear, including scuffs and discoloration on the interior door handles. Cream and white interiors can exacerbate these issues, but they shouldn't happen this early on a vehicle that costs this much.

Utility

8.0
The V90 delivers the versatility you expect from a wagon. It has SUV-rivaling storage space and a host of clever options, such as a grocery bag holder and a steel guard that protects passengers from sliding cargo. The optional two-height rear booster seats are a novel idea. Interior storage is adequate.

Small-item storage

7.0
Front occupants have access to a generously sized center console and cupholders. Rear passengers aren't as fortunate, with only a shallow cubby and flip-out cupholders in the center armrest. The door pockets and glovebox are adequate.

Cargo space

9.0
The V90's cargo area matches space in most large SUVs. The rear seats fold down electrically from the cargo area, expanding it to 53.9 cubic feet. The cargo cover rises with the liftgate, making loading easier. The optional flip-up grocery bag holder cleverly ensures your eggs won't break on the drive home.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The lower anchors sit behind prominent plastic covers. The somewhat narrow space between the rear seat and cargo area cover means a little squeeze when you're reaching for the seatback anchors.

Towing

6.5
A neat, power-retractable tow hitch is optional. When equipped, the V90's tow rating is 1,650 pounds for an unbraked trailer and 3,500 pounds for a braked trailer. But you'll need to install a trailer brake controller separately.

Technology

7.5
The digital displays are clear and legible, and phone integration is as simple as plugging in a cable. The high-end optional stereo system is among the finest we've sampled. Most advanced driver aids function well, but we had trouble with lane keeping assist and the auto parking system.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. Their displays occupy the touchscreen's lower half, which makes switching audio sources easier, so you can use your preferred navigation app while still listening to the radio. There are only two USB ports up front, however.

Driver aids

7.0
The adaptive cruise control works great, but lane keeping assist has the car bouncing around within the lane. Auto parking system has trouble differentiating between parallel and perpendicular parking but works great when it gets it right. The top-view camera is optional and lets you select views independently while parking.

Voice control

7.5
The system doesn't understand natural language, so you have to learn certain prefixes to make it work. After topping the learning curve, the system understood most of our commands without issue. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay voice commands work perfectly.
Ad
Build Your V90
190 people are viewing this car
MSRP$51,450 - $59,450
Features
Available in:
Available Colors

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    T5 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T5 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$52,550
    MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all for sale
    T6 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$56,350
    MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$60,500
    MPG 20 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite V90 Cross Country safety features:

    Oncoming Lane Mitigation
    Sees the road ahead, and if an oncoming car has crossed the center marking, the system warns the driver and can apply the brakes.
    Rear Collision Warning
    Warns you if an approaching car may cause a rear-end collision. Will flash the lights, tension the safety belts and apply brakes.
    Blind-Spot Information Assist
    Alerts the driver about vehicles in his or her blind spots. Also includes alerts when backing out of a parking space.

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. the competition

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Audi A4 Allroad

    The A4 Allroad is a luxury wagon that offers the driving manners of a sedan but with increased cargo capacity and a whiff of off-road flavor. The Allroad is the only wagon Audi currently offers, which means you'll need to accept its slightly taller height and rugged looks. While it costs less than the V90, the Audi is also smaller. The longer and wider V90 is more capable of SUV-like cargo capacity. It's best to think of the Allroad as a large hatchback.

    Compare Volvo V90 Cross Country & Audi A4 Allroad features

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    The Mercedes E-Class has become synonymous with the European luxury family wagon. The Benz has been the default go-to for buyers looking for a luxury wagon for decades, and that hasn't changed with today's E-Class wagon. Its exquisite interior, smooth and powerful engines, cavernous cargo space, and semiautonomous driver aids make the E-Class the leader in this segment. In the Volvo's favor are its lower price and enhanced off-road ability.

    Compare Volvo V90 Cross Country & Mercedes-Benz E-Class features

    Volvo V90 Cross Country vs. Jaguar XF

    The Jaguar XF Sportbrake is the newest luxury wagon alternative and a good one at that. Where the Volvo hews closely to the Mercedes template of cool luxury and advanced tech, the Jaguar takes a sportier approach. The Sportbrake excels in handling and driver engagement. But the interior fit and finish isn't up to the V90's standards. The Jag also can't match the V90's level of advanced driver safety aids.

    Compare Volvo V90 Cross Country & Jaguar XF features

    FAQ

    Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 V90 Cross Country both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Volvo V90 Cross Country fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V90 Cross Country gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V90 Cross Country has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V90 Cross Country. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country:

    • Updated functionality for the Intellisafe system
    • New Harman Kardon audio system option
    • More standard features included on all-wheel-drive T5 trim level
    • Part of the second V90 Cross Country generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo V90 Cross Country reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo V90 Cross Country is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V90 Cross Country. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V90 Cross Country's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 V90 Cross Country and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 V90 Cross Country is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    The least-expensive 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country is the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,550.

    Other versions include:

    • T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,550
    • T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $56,350
    • T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $60,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    If you're interested in the Volvo V90 Cross Country, the next question is, which V90 Cross Country model is right for you? V90 Cross Country variants include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A). For a full list of V90 Cross Country models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country

    2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country Overview

    The 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country is offered in the following submodels: V90 Cross Country Wagon. Available styles include T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Volvo Ocean Race 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 V90 Cross Country.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 V90 Cross Country featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    Which 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Countries are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 V90 Cross Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $62,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country.

    Can't find a new 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo V90 Cross Country for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,133.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,210.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volvo lease specials

    Related 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles