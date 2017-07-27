Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 41,069 milesNo accidents, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,990$3,992 Below Market
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
VOLVO V90 ALL WHEEL DRIVE FIVE YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! LEATHER SEATS SUNROOF NAVIGATION AND ALOT MORE !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL4H1001944
Stock: V60268A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 43,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,750$2,772 Below Market
University Volvo Cars - Charlotte / North Carolina
2017 VOLVO V90T6 AWD CROSS COUNTRY loaded with Bowers and Wilkins sound, air suspension, heads up display and convenience package. Navigation, 360 degree backup camera, blind spot info system, hitch. CERTIFIED BY VOLVO with special financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL2H1001313
Stock: P4093
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 34,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,440$2,428 Below Market
Niello Volvo Cars Sacramento - Sacramento / California
++++ONE OWNER AND CERTIFIED++++ALL WHEEL DRIVE+++AVAILABLE 10 YEAR UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY, SPECIAL CPO INTEREST RATES AVAILABLE+++ SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CPO benefits include: Roadside assistance, Complimentary Volvo On call subscription, $0 deductible for covered repairs, 170+ Point inspection, and a 5 year / unlimited mile certified warranty. CARFAX 1-Owner KEY PACKAGES INCLUDE ***LUXURY AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGES***BOWERS AND WILKINS AUDIO, AIR SUSPENSION*** OPTION PACKAGES LUXURY PACKAGE: Fully Color Coordinated Sills Bumpers, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, cooled glovebox, Leather Dashboard Door Panels, Front Seat Power Side Support Cushion Extension, Rear Side Door Sun Curtains, Power Operated Load Cover, Heated Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, 4-way power lumbar support, 8-way power driver seat w/memory and 8-way power passenger seat, Front Seat Backrest Massage, RADIO: BOWERS WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: Park Assist Pilot, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Grocery Bag Holder, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, High Level Interior Illumination, Heated Washer Nozzles, HomeLink, REAR AIR SUSPENSION ACTIVE CHASSIS (FOUR-C), GRAPHICAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), MAPLE BROWN METALLIC, BLOND, NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES W/TWO-TONE INTERIOR. Volvo V90 Cross Country with Maple Brown Metallic exterior and Blond interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 316 HP at 5700 RPM*. ADDITIONAL VEHICLE INFO Painted beautiful Maple Brown Metallic with a Blond Nappa Leather interior, this V90's most notable features include Heated and Ventilated seats, Massaging front seats, Surround view cameras, Heads Up Display, Autonomous Adaptive cruise control and All wheel drive. Original MSRP of $68,640!!! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL0H1003268
Stock: 21021P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 50,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,689$2,826 Below Market
Volvo Cars Hudson Valley - Wappingers Falls / New York
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD VOLVO CERTIFIED 5YR/UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, GPS NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, 360 DEGREE SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, PILOT ASSIST W/ SEMI-AUTONOMOUS DRIVING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, CITY SAFETY COLLISION AVOIDANCE/AUTOBRAKE TECHNOLOGY, BLIS BLIND SPOT MONITORING, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEPING AID W/ ONCOMING MITIGATION, DRIVER ALERT SYSTEM, RUN OFF ROAD PROTECTION AND MITIGATION, LUXURY PACKAGE, MOONROOF, OPTIONAL NAPPA SOFT LEATHER, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, OPTIONAL POWER FRONT SEAT CUSHION EXTENSIONS, OPTIONAL TAILORED DASHBOARD AND UPPER DOOR PANELS, 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARK ASSIST PILOT-PARALLEL PARKS BY ITSELF!, ACTIVE BENDING LED HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS DRIVE, HANDS FREE TAILGATE AND KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, BOWERS AND WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND, 330W PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, SIRIUS.XM SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH/USB PORT/AUX INPUT, WIFI HOTSPOT, PREMIUM AIR SUSPENSION IN REAR, ACCIDENT FREE CLEAN CARFAX, ONLY 1 OWNER, JUST SERVICED, COVERED BY VOLVO NEW CAR WARRANTY IN ADDITION TO VOLVO CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, FULLY INSPECTED, EXCELLENT CONDITION, LOW MILES!, V90 Cross Country T6 AWD, 4D Wagon, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Maple Brown Metallic, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Front Seat Backrest Massage, Front Seat Power Side Support Cushion Extension, Fully Color Coordinated Sills Bumpers, Heated Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Leather Dashboard Door Panels, Luxury Package, Power Operated Load Cover, Radio: Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System, Rear Side Door Sun Curtains. Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Roadside Assistance Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Reviews: * It's the only large luxury wagon available with a raised ride height for enhanced off-road ability understated but exceptionally well-crafted cabin. Source: Edmunds 22/30 City/Highway MPG I4 Supercharged Automatic with Geartronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL6H1001573
Stock: 309877U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 29,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,000$1,551 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Crystal White Pearl, Blond w/Leather Seating Surfaces w/Two-Tone Interior, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Power moonroof. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Pearl22/30 City/Highway MPG 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/cmq4a T6 AWD CERTIFIED AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)Reviews: * It's the only large luxury wagon available with a raised ride height for enhanced off-road ability; understated but exceptionally well-crafted cabin. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL5H1006456
Stock: V0236
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 21,301 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$39,950$484 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Exeter - Exeter / New Hampshire
360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Front Seat Backrest Massage, Front Seat Power Side Support Cushion Extension, Fully Color Coordinated Sills Bumpers, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Leather Dashboard Door Panels, Luxury Package, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Load Cover, Radio: Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System, Rear Side Door Sun Curtains, Wheels: 20' 10-Spoke Tech Grey Diamond Cut Alloy. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Osmium Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD 4D Wagon AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged 22/30 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) Volvo Cars of Exeter offers an extensive inventory of QUALITY pre-owned vehicles for LESS! We go the extra mile during our reconditioning process to ensure that our vehicles meet the highest standard of QUALITY. We offer a wide selection of vehicles of different makes, models, styles, and colors to satisfy most buyers. If you don't see it...we could find it! If this vehicle doesn't meet all YOUR criteria, reach out to the Sales Department to speak with a pre-owned specialist to discuss all YOUR transportation needs! With access to hundreds of quality pre-owned vehicles, we can find the perfect car for YOU! Get the best bang for YOUR buck at Volvo Cars of Exeter! We can be reached at 1-877-648-6586, or visit our showroom located at 140 Portsmouth Avenue, Exeter, NH 03833. We look forward to putting the right vehicle in YOUR driveway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NLXH1007764
Stock: 007764
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 5,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$43,659
McDonald Volvo Cars - Littleton / Colorado
$68640 ORIGINAL MSRP!LUXURY PACKAGE! CROSS COUNTRY! CONVENIENCE PACKAGE! BOWERS WILKINS PREMIUM SOUND! HEAD UP DISPLAY! PREMIUM AIR SUSPENSION! McDonald Volvo has one of Colorado's largest selection of pre-owned Certified by Volvo vehicles. 170+ point inspection. 5 years/unlimited miles from original in-service date and zero miles. $0 Warranty Deductible. 3-month free trial to SiriusXM radio and Volvo roadside assistance. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Front Seat Backrest Massage, Front Seat Power Side Support Cushion Extension, Fully Color Coordinated Sills Bumpers, Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Leather Dashboard Door Panels, Luxury Package, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Load Cover, Radio: Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System, Rear Air Suspension Active Chassis (Four-C), Rear Side Door Sun Curtains. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) McDonald Volvo specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Volvo vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4733 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL5H1001578
Stock: VPH1001578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$38,950$1,408 Below Market
Ken Garff Volvo Cars - Salt Lake City / Utah
One Owner!! Low MIles!! AWD!! Certified by Volvo 5-Year Unlimited Mile Warranty from Original Purchase Date!! Leather Interior!! Sunroof!! Heated Seats!! Navigation System!! Surround View Camera!! Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System!! Hands Free Power Tailgate!! Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)!! Keyless Drive!! Bluetooth!! Sirius/XM Radio!! Super Clean!! Great Value!! Call our sales team at 888-598-5227.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL3H1001739
Stock: 1VU2687
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 23,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,980$1,565 Below Market
Patrick Mazda - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL7H1007589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,538 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,900
World Imports Lotus of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NLXH1007392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,000$1,207 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Osmium Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Graphical Head-Up Display (HUD), Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Park Assist Pilot, Radio: Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound System, Rear Air Suspension Active Chassis (Four-C), Wheels: 19' 6-Double Spoke Matt Tech Black Alloy. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement - ** 2018 Volvo Excellence Award Winning Dealership - ** 2018 New and CPO Volume Volvo Dealer in Georgia - ** 2019 Volvo CPO Volume Dealer in Southern Region - ** 2019 Top 100 Most Reputable Dealers in US - ** 2019 Best of Gwinnett - Auto Dealers - ** 2019 and 2020 Dealer Rater Georgia Volvo Dealer of the Year - ** Jim Ellis Automotive Group ** Winner of Consumer Choice Award for 15 Consecutive Years Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia is located in Gwinnett County at 3626 Buford Dr, Buford GA 30519. We are located between I-85 and I-985 near Mall of Georgia. All advertising selling price includes $699 Dealer Documentation Fee. Call today to experience for yourself why everyone is going to Jim Ellis Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia for all their automotive needs. 888-471-7056.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL9H1000871
Stock: LW19002A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 29,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,500$250 Below Market
Lehman Volvo Cars York - York / Pennsylvania
VERY NICE 1-Owner 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 All Wheel Drive with Certified by Volvo Warranty Coverage. This Volvo V90 Cross Country has the Convenience Package with 360-degree camera, park pilot, heated headlight washers, heated front seats and steering wheel, Blind Spot Information System, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Drive, Hands-Free Power Tailgate, Leather Interior and MORE. UNLIMITED Mileage warranty coverage through 7/04/2022. Call our Sales Department at 717-755-7676 for more information or to schedule your test drive. 10 REASONS TO CHOOSE A CERTIFIED BY VOLVO VEHICLE: 1. 5-year, unlimited mile warranty, upgradeable up to 10 years* 2. Volvo Certified Comprehensive Inspection, covering more than 170+ points 3. Volvo Roadside Assistance-24/7/365 protection for the length of your warranty 4. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee 5. No deductible for Certified by Volvo warranty visits 6. Fully transferable 7. Volvo Genuine Service 8. Strict eligibility rules 9. Higher inspection and reconditioning standards 10. IIHS Recommended Used Vehicles for Teen - 'Best Choices'** *Calculated from the original in-service date and zero miles. See dealership for cost and options **For the following models: Volvo S80 (2007 and newer), Volvo S60 (2011 and newer), Volvo V60 (2015 and newer), Volvo XC90 (2005 and newer), Volvo XC60 (2013 and newer). Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. April 12, 2017. ***With approved credit through Volvo Cars Financial Services. See dealer for details. Offer ends 12.31.19
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL6H1008331
Stock: YP2230
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- 31,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,661$215 Below Market
Volvo Cars Marin - Corte Madera / California
NICE ONE OWNER....V90 T6 AWD.....VOLVO CPO COVERAGE....LUXURY PACKAGE...* Comfort Seats - Ventilated Nappa Soft Leather Upholstery ... 4-Zone Electronic Climate Control Cooled Glove Box ....Power-Operated Load Cover.... Rear Sun Curtains, Rear Side Doors * Backrest Massage, Front Seats ...Fully Color Coordinated Sills Bumpers ... Heated Rear Seats, Outer Positions ....Power Cushion Extensions, Front Seats....Tailored Dashboard and Upper Door Panels...CONVENIENCE PACKAGE....Heated Washer Nozzles.... 360(0) Surround View Camera ... Homelink? ....Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror Park Assist Pilot and Park Assist Front (Rear std) * High-Level Interior Illumination...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL1H1004591
Stock: P7890
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 60,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$33,250$932 Below Market
Patty Peck Honda - Ridgeland / Mississippi
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bargain Buster !!, V90 Cross Country T6 AWD, I4 Supercharged, Brown, Amber w/Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Seat Backrest Massage, Front Seat Power Side Support & Cushion Extension, Fully automatic headlights, Fully Color Coordinated Sills & Bumpers, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Grocery Bag Holder, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Leather Dashboard & Door Panels, Luxury Package, Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Panic alarm, Park Assist Pilot, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power Operated Load Cover, Radio: Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Side Door Sun Curtains, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 22/30 City/Highway MPGPatty Peck Honda - Mississippi's #1 Volume Honda Dealer - Large inventory of Honda Certified vehicles along with a great selection of other quality used cars, SUVs, Mini Van and Trucks. We offer Perfect Prices, Incredible Inventory and Superior Service. Come in and see for yourself how we make your car buying experience different. We are a Jackson MS area Honda Dealer located in Ridgeland.Reviews:* It's the only large luxury wagon available with a raised ride height for enhanced off-road ability; understated but exceptionally well-crafted cabin. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL2H1007368
Stock: P15506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 19,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$36,900
Smythe Volvo Cars - Summit / New Jersey
Certified. ***ONE OWNER***. Crystal White 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged Odometer is 10667 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NLXH1008154
Stock: 2583
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 45,134 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,995
Volvo Cars of Austin - Austin / Texas
We deliver!! Browse our website at www.volvoaustin.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We ll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership. rE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged VOLVO CERTIFIED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX...NO ACCIDENTS!. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Reach us at 512-452-0266 Monday through Saturday 9 am to 7 pm or email/chat with us on VolvoAustin.com anytime. Our inventory changes daily so be sure to check back often. Take advantage of our excellent deals today! While we make every effort to present accurate information, we cannot guarantee a vehicle is still available based on a listing. If another client is in the process of purchasing a vehicle, they are given first right to complete the purchase. Please contact us to confirm availability. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Reviews: * It's the only large luxury wagon available with a raised ride height for enhanced off-road ability understated but exceptionally well-crafted cabin. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL5H1005906
Stock: VP7685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 27,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,550
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas proudly offers this Volvo V90 Cross Country with 27541 miles. Osmium Gray Metallic over Charcoal, this V90 Cross Country was ordered with highly desirable factory features like: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning System, Collision Warning System, Heated Seats, CarPlay, Android Auto, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror, Convenience Package, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Washer Nozzles, High Level Interior Illumination, HomeLink, Park Assist Pilot, Wheels: 20'' 10-Spoke Tech Grey Diamond Cut Alloy. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History Certified. AWD I4 Supercharged Automatic with Geartronic 5-Day Return Period Guidelines: You must request a vehicle return prior to the 5th day after the date and time of delivery. Requesting a vehicle return must be completed with an authorized Findlay Volvo dealer representative. The vehicle return request must occur within five (5) days and have no more than 250 miles added to odometer, from the date and time of delivery. The vehicle must be scheduled to be returned to Findlay Volvo by the end of the following business day of the request. You are responsible for returning the vehicle. The vehicle must be free of all liens other than the lien created by the retail installment contract of purchase. The vehicle must be: 1) In
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL1H1007877
Stock: C1247
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 25,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,500
Steingold Volvo Cars - Pawtucket / Rhode Island
*Price shown above includes the 'Certified by Volvo' Warranty - 5 Years/Unlimited Miles! *Calculated from original in-service date. PERFORMANCE2.0L Super Turbo-Charged, Direct Inject Engine316 HP @ 5700 RPM and 295 lb-ft Torque @ 2200 RPM8-Speed Geartronic Auto. Trans w/ Start-StopAll-Wheel-Drive with Instant TractionDouble Wishbone Front Rear Integral Axle SuspAdjustable Drive-mode settingsAnti-Lock Braking Sys (ABS) w/ Hill Start AssistAdvanced Electronic Stability Control (ESC)Electric Power Assisted Steering19' Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires AUDIO TECHNOLOGYSensus with Integrated 9' TouchscreenSensus Connect w/ WiFi Hotspot and Complimentary Subscription (up to 6-Mo or 3 GB Data)Volvo On-Call with 6-Mo Complimentary Subscription Incl Mobile App featuring Engine Remote StartSensus Navigation330W High Performance Audio System w/ 10 SpeakersHD Radio / AUX Input and USB PortBluetooth Hands Free w/ Audio StreamingSIRIUS Radio w/6-Month Complimentary Subscription12.3' Digital Instrument Display SAFETY SECURITYCity Safety - Low Speed Collision Avoidance SystemPedestrian Cyclist Large Animal DetectionPilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive SystemRun-off Road Protection Run-off Road MitigationSupplemental Restraint System (Airbags): Driver Adaptive Front Passenger Dual Stage Driver/Front Passenger Dual Chamber Side-Impact Inflatable Curtain Head Side-Impact (Incl. Rear)Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)Whiplash Protection System (WHIPS) in Driver and Front Passenger SeatsUnibody High Strength Steel Safety CageFive, 3-Point Safety Belts w/ PretensionersRoad Sign InformationLane Departure Warning Driver Alert ControlLower Anchors and Tethers for ChildrenChild Safety Locks in Rear DoorsTire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)10 Year Emergency Crash NotificationLED Headlights Fog Lamps w/ Corner Illumination LUXURY CONVENIENCELaminated Panoramic Moonroof w/Power SunshadeCross Country Leather Upholstery-Seating SurfacesHeated Front Seats Steering Wheel10-way, Power Front Seats Driver Seat MemoryKeyless Entry Drive w/ Hands-free Power TailgateRear Park Assist Rear Park Assist Camera2-zone Electronic Climate ControlTinted Windows, Rear Cargo BayDual Integrated TailpipesFront Grille, High Gloss Black w/ Chrome DotsDoor Handle IlluminationLeather Wrapped Tilt Telescopic Steering WheelDark Walnut Wood Inlays Convenience Package Grocery Bag Holder Homelink� Interior High Level Illumination Park Assist Pilot Digital Compass in Inner Rear View Mirror Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles 360� Surround View Camera V90 Cross Country Features Subscriber Identity Module USA Market Specification Metallic Paint Metallic Paint Osmium Grey Metallic 20' 10-Spoke Tech Grey Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers plenty of power and excellent gas mileage! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. With just over 25,000 miles on the odometer, you'll be sure to appreciate this model's condition and value. Volvo prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated seats, rain sensing wipers, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL5H1007753
Stock: 4924
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V90 Cross Country searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 5(63%)
- 3(13%)
- 1(25%)
Related Volvo V90 Cross Country info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K5 2011
- Used Audi A4 2013
- Used Audi SQ5 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2014
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2013
- Used INFINITI Q60 2017
- Used Jaguar XF 2017
- Used Kia Soul 2012
- Used Audi A6 2017
- Used Mazda CX-3 2017
- Used Audi A3 2016
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2010
- Used Lexus LS 500 2010
- Used Cadillac XTS 2013
- Used Nissan Maxima 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S80 Frederick MD
- Used Volvo S60 Tupelo MS
- Used Volvo C70 Columbus OH
- Used Volvo C30 Arlington TX
- Used Volvo XC40 Brooklyn NY
- Used Volvo C30 Cincinnati OH
- Used Volvo XC40 Ontario CA
- Used Volvo S60 South Portland ME
- Used Volvo S80 Rockville MD
- Used Volvo S60 Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica