Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

112 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V90 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 112 listings
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Dark Brown
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    41,069 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $36,990

    $3,992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    43,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,750

    $2,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Dark Brown
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    34,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,440

    $2,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Dark Brown
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    50,958 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,689

    $2,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    29,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,000

    $1,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    21,301 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $39,950

    $484 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    5,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $43,659

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    27,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,950

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Silver
    used

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    23,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $34,980

    $1,565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    27,538 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    66,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,000

    $1,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    29,340 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,500

    $250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    31,012 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $38,661

    $215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    60,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $33,250

    $932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    19,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $36,900

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Black
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    45,134 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    27,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,550

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6

    25,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $38,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V90 Cross Country searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 112 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V90 Cross Country
  4. Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V90 Cross Country

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V90 Cross Country
Overall Consumer Rating
3.88 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 1
    (25%)
A sporty luxury masculine wagon! Finally!
DJA in LVPA,07/27/2017
T6 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Loved it when I first saw the ads. Grined ear-to-ear as I sat into it for the test drive. Often watch curious and envious eyes follow me driving by. After a long trip from the east coast to northern Michigan; the smooth ride, responsive power, generous space, and accessible convenience and technologies of the v90 cross country leaves me a proud and satisfied customer. As this is my second Volvo wagon, I'm confidently committed to the brand and more so to this stunning peice of art and engineering.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
V90 Cross Country
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo V90 Cross Country info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings