Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged VOLVO CERTIFIED, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX...NO ACCIDENTS!. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * It's the only large luxury wagon available with a raised ride height for enhanced off-road ability understated but exceptionally well-crafted cabin. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV4A22NL5H1005906

Stock: VP7685

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-08-2020