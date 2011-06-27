Estimated values
2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,795
|$16,788
|$19,706
|Clean
|$13,178
|$16,024
|$18,787
|Average
|$11,944
|$14,496
|$16,949
|Rough
|$10,710
|$12,969
|$15,111
Estimated values
2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,696
|$13,195
|$15,632
|Clean
|$10,217
|$12,595
|$14,903
|Average
|$9,260
|$11,394
|$13,444
|Rough
|$8,304
|$10,193
|$11,986
Estimated values
2015 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,875
|$13,331
|$15,725
|Clean
|$10,389
|$12,724
|$14,991
|Average
|$9,416
|$11,511
|$13,525
|Rough
|$8,443
|$10,298
|$12,058
Estimated values
2015 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,709
|$16,804
|$19,822
|Clean
|$13,096
|$16,039
|$18,897
|Average
|$11,869
|$14,510
|$17,048
|Rough
|$10,643
|$12,981
|$15,199
Estimated values
2015 Volvo V60 T5 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,752
|$14,043
|$16,280
|Clean
|$11,226
|$13,404
|$15,521
|Average
|$10,175
|$12,127
|$14,002
|Rough
|$9,124
|$10,849
|$12,483
Estimated values
2015 Volvo V60 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,255
|$13,846
|$16,373
|Clean
|$10,752
|$13,216
|$15,610
|Average
|$9,745
|$11,956
|$14,082
|Rough
|$8,738
|$10,696
|$12,555