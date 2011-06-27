  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V50
  4. Used 2010 Volvo V50
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Volvo V50 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 V50
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all V50s for sale
List Price Range
$7,994 - $13,598
Used V50 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

2010 Volvo v50

Jay, 08/12/2016
2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A)
3 of 11 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all V50s for sale

Related Used 2010 Volvo V50 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles