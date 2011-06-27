  1. Home
Used 2010 Volvo V50 2.4i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Preferred Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
160-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Dual Rear Integrated Child Booster Seatsyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
Nordic Light Oak Inlaysyes
Navigation System w/Real Time Trafficyes
Leather Seating Surfacesyes
Portable Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Dual Xenon Gas Discharge Headlights w/Active Bending Lightsyes
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3304 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length178.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume125 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.
Width69.7 in.
Rear track60.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Passion Red
  • Ice White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Barents Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leather
  • Off Black, leather
  • Dalaro Quartz, cloth
  • Dalaro Off Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 93V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
