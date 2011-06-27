Estimated values
2006 Volvo V50 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,812
|$2,847
|$3,428
|Clean
|$1,627
|$2,555
|$3,071
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,972
|$2,358
|Rough
|$885
|$1,388
|$1,645
Estimated values
2006 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,483
|$4,221
|Clean
|$1,944
|$3,126
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,412
|$2,904
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,698
|$2,026
Estimated values
2006 Volvo V50 T5 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,934
|$2,993
|$3,587
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,686
|$3,214
|Average
|$1,340
|$2,072
|$2,468
|Rough
|$944
|$1,459
|$1,722