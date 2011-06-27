Used 2006 Volvo V50 Consumer Reviews

Good overall Jeff , 06/01/2017 2.4i 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I got the 2.4 (non-turbo) V50 at carmax years ago for a very low price (great deal- esp compared to other european carmakers, i.e., BMW, Audi). It has been outstanding in terms of reliability- with one exception, the A/C compressor had to be replaced - around $700; otherwise, great - engine transmission, electronics etc, all solid. The front seats are very comfortable for a smaller wagon. Mine is not leather - wish it was - the cloth seats show stains too easily (mine are a light grey color). I added a bluetooth unit which works great (but that was an aftermarket addition). Love the cargo in the back with the seats down- excellent space. The ride is very comfortable and relatively quiet for an inexpensive Volvo wagon. I wish I had a bigger wagon by Volvo bc i'm sure it would be even more comfortable and have an even better ride. Handling is just okay-but it's a wagon, not a sports car anyway. Acceleration is adequate even in the non-turbo 2.4 - again, it's not a sports car but it has enough power to motor past grandma if needbe. fuel economy is not great for a wagon that's not AWD. It is FWD just in case you didn't know - some torque steer but it's tolerable to me. And I don't need AWD here in southern CA. Can't recall what i paid or date of purchase Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good Value LA Commuter , 07/23/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Traded in my Jag XJ8 VDP for a silver station wagon and so far has little regrets. Better gas mileage (23 MPG average) compensates for luxury features, and the V50 is a very fine looking car from almost all angles. What surprised me is how well the car handles. The downside is ride quality (can feel lots of LA street bumps), and how A/C can draw down gas mileage significantly. The space behind center controls looks neat, but not very functional. Overall, a happy owner. The silver color also means fewer car washes because it doesn't look dirty, as long as you Windex the windows.

4 Years of Monthly Warranty Repairs Renee , 10/06/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle just under 4 yrs. Beginning around 10k miles started having issues. Door locks worked intermittently, small stones would get caught in the rotors,making an awful metal on metal sound, the battery died/car needed towed to dealer at 25k miles, door locks worked sometimes, other times got locked in and had to crawl across passenger seat to get out, a piece of the roof rack would fall off during car washes, and the gas gasket went. Many of things were unable to be fixed and needed multiple service appts. This was my first and probably last Volvo. I just traded this in for a new Honda, mostly due to the reliability. But I'll miss driving this. It was a blast to drive.

Best Sport Wagon Chris Brown , 01/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Options: premium package with leather and roof. I'm certainly not a wagon fan, and I hate SUV's even more, the big ones are the worst. This car is just plain sexy. It looks great, it drives great, and it's so practical. Ride and handling is better than my C240 trade-in, and in acceleration there's no comparison. I like an upscale car, Volvo is one of the top-tier brands, and I was drawn to it for something with more utility than my sedan. I also have a 3-series convertible and it's fantastic, but the 3-series wagon is pretty plain-jane, and so is the Mercedes wagons. Besides, the Volvo is at least 6 or 8 grand less with comparable equipment. Highly recommended.