Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan Consumer Reviews
i love this minivan since i buy it
i love my minivan great space nice to ride so far i don't have no mechanical problems but i have a recall about the ignition switch since then twice a week every time wen i start the van all the dash board lights go off like crazy i have to turn it off get the key out open the door and keep trying until it works fine other than that its a good vehicle
VW Routan Brake Problems
I purchased an 09 Routan, and have driven it for 33,000 miles since. The van is nice and is perhaps the nicest minivan ride based on my experience. However, there are a lot of design issues with it. I have replaced the brakes all around including rotors, pads, and calipers three times - this at no cost because I documented to VW of America this is a design issue. Similar vans from 2009 (Chrysler Town Country) had the same issues - my in-laws own it. As you know, the Routan is a brand-labeled T&C. Othe rissues pertain to transmission hoses. So far VW has taken care of me but it is definitely a lemon.
Do not buy a routan - big mistake!
Unless you want to spend a lot of time at the VW service dept, do not buy this minivan. We bought new 9 months ago and it has been serviced numerous times for same malfunctions: electrical, brake rotors, sensor failure, seats getting stuck, steering wheel vibration, and most importantly safety issues which VW and the dealership fail to recognize. The electric sliding door pinned our 2 year old son and the sensors failed to re-open the door. Others have experienced the same issue and yet VW keeps saying the doors are safe and the sensors work fine. Also, no alarm sounds if the doors are open and the car is in motion. This is quite unbelievable from a German manufacturer!
Consumes Oil
This is the first vehicle I have ever owned where I have to put in a quart of oil every 1,000 miles or the oil light will come on and the manufacturer considers that normal. There are other things that seemed minor, like side door catching etc. But all of the sudden after hitting 30,000 miles to have to start putting in a quart of oil every 1,000 miles (now at 45,000 miles) just seems ridiculous to be considered normal. Our other car is a VW Golf that we love ,and the Routan is just an all around disappointment. Wishing we had bought the Honda or Toyata minivan instead.
JUNK - CONSTANT RECALLS
This is a chrysler with a VW badge, no problem there. The interior has the VW refinements, thats what attracted us. The motor is very powerful and gas mileage ok for the power ratio. Bad news- Constant recalls, transmissions, door motor caught fire. Dealershio servcie is horrible. Basically car has to die before they will fix it. Then they fight about warranty coverage.
