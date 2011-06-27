  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Routan
  4. Used 2009 Volkswagen Routan
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Volkswagen Routan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,141$4,821$5,898
Clean$3,004$4,609$5,611
Average$2,730$4,184$5,039
Rough$2,456$3,760$4,466
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,327$5,127$6,281
Clean$3,182$4,901$5,976
Average$2,892$4,449$5,366
Rough$2,602$3,998$4,756
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,295$5,066$6,200
Clean$3,151$4,842$5,899
Average$2,864$4,396$5,297
Rough$2,577$3,950$4,695
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,416$3,819$4,715
Clean$2,311$3,651$4,486
Average$2,100$3,315$4,028
Rough$1,890$2,978$3,570
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,814$4,392$5,401
Clean$2,692$4,199$5,139
Average$2,446$3,812$4,614
Rough$2,201$3,425$4,090
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL CARB 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,835$4,786$6,025
Clean$2,711$4,576$5,732
Average$2,464$4,154$5,147
Rough$2,217$3,732$4,562
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,934$4,569$5,615
Clean$2,806$4,368$5,343
Average$2,550$3,966$4,797
Rough$2,294$3,563$4,252
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,123$3,492$4,363
Clean$2,030$3,338$4,151
Average$1,845$3,031$3,727
Rough$1,660$2,723$3,304
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,184$3,183$3,828
Clean$2,089$3,043$3,642
Average$1,899$2,762$3,270
Rough$1,708$2,482$2,898
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,864$4,494$5,537
Clean$2,740$4,296$5,268
Average$2,490$3,901$4,730
Rough$2,240$3,505$4,192
Sell my 2009 Volkswagen Routan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Routan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Volkswagen Routan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,338 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Routan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,338 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Volkswagen Routan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Volkswagen Routan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,338 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Volkswagen Routan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Volkswagen Routan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Volkswagen Routan ranges from $1,660 to $4,363, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Volkswagen Routan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.