Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,141
|$4,821
|$5,898
|Clean
|$3,004
|$4,609
|$5,611
|Average
|$2,730
|$4,184
|$5,039
|Rough
|$2,456
|$3,760
|$4,466
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,327
|$5,127
|$6,281
|Clean
|$3,182
|$4,901
|$5,976
|Average
|$2,892
|$4,449
|$5,366
|Rough
|$2,602
|$3,998
|$4,756
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL Premium 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,295
|$5,066
|$6,200
|Clean
|$3,151
|$4,842
|$5,899
|Average
|$2,864
|$4,396
|$5,297
|Rough
|$2,577
|$3,950
|$4,695
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,416
|$3,819
|$4,715
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,651
|$4,486
|Average
|$2,100
|$3,315
|$4,028
|Rough
|$1,890
|$2,978
|$3,570
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,814
|$4,392
|$5,401
|Clean
|$2,692
|$4,199
|$5,139
|Average
|$2,446
|$3,812
|$4,614
|Rough
|$2,201
|$3,425
|$4,090
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL CARB 4dr Minivan w/Rear Seat Entertainment (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,835
|$4,786
|$6,025
|Clean
|$2,711
|$4,576
|$5,732
|Average
|$2,464
|$4,154
|$5,147
|Rough
|$2,217
|$3,732
|$4,562
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL CARB 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,934
|$4,569
|$5,615
|Clean
|$2,806
|$4,368
|$5,343
|Average
|$2,550
|$3,966
|$4,797
|Rough
|$2,294
|$3,563
|$4,252
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan S 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,123
|$3,492
|$4,363
|Clean
|$2,030
|$3,338
|$4,151
|Average
|$1,845
|$3,031
|$3,727
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,723
|$3,304
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$3,183
|$3,828
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,043
|$3,642
|Average
|$1,899
|$2,762
|$3,270
|Rough
|$1,708
|$2,482
|$2,898
Estimated values
2009 Volkswagen Routan SEL 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,864
|$4,494
|$5,537
|Clean
|$2,740
|$4,296
|$5,268
|Average
|$2,490
|$3,901
|$4,730
|Rough
|$2,240
|$3,505
|$4,192