Scheduled to debut stateside by the end of 2022, the model line will start with the VinFast VF 8, a smallish two-row crossover that's roughly the size of an Acura RDX. Per VinFast's preliminary specs, the VF 8 should pump out 402 horsepower and hit 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. The range target for the VF 8 is 317 miles on a single charge, but that's on the European WLTP cycle, which tends to skew higher than the EPA's estimated range here in the US. Still, a range of around 300 miles seems gettable for the VF 8, which would make it fully competitive with rivals such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Expect pricing to start in the low $40,000s.

Then there's the VinFast VF 9, a three-row crossover SUV that measures 201.5 inches stem to stern, or almost as long as a BMW X7. Seating capacity for the VF 9 will be either six or seven, depending on configuration. Carrying the same projected output of 402 hp as the VF 8, the larger VF 9 won't be as quick — VinFast estimates that the sprint to 60 mph will take 6.5 seconds. The range, however, is said to be a whopping 423 miles (WLTP) thanks to a larger battery pack. Pricing for the big-daddy VF 9 starts at a lofty $56,000.

Now, you might be wondering what gives us faith that VinFast won't end up being just another Faraday Future, which has promised a Tesla-fighting EV for years but never delivered the goods. There are a number of reasons to believe in VinFast, but perhaps the best one is that the company already makes actual automobiles for Vietnam and other markets. The pivot for the US market is simply to focus on SUVs and go all-electric from the start, whereas overseas VinFast offerings have featured internal combustion engines (including a 2.0-liter gasoline turbo four-cylinder licensed from BMW) and diverse body styles. This doesn't make VinFast's success inevitable on our shores, but it does indicate a level of business experience and know-how that many EV startups lack. We'll be watching VinFast closely and look forward to putting the VF 8 and VF 9 through their paces once we're able to get behind the wheel.