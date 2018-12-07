VinFast
As Vietnam's first-ever domestic automaker of note, VinFast may seem like an underdog, but the company is actually part of Vingroup, a massive Vietnamese conglomerate led by billionaire founder Pham Nhat Vuong. Accordingly, there's been no shortage of investment since VinFast's inception in 2017, which explains why, just a few years later, VinFast is poised to enter the US market with two fully electric crossover SUVs.
