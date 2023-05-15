Available in two trim levels — Eco and Plus — the VF 8 starts at $46,000 and $51,800, respectively, not including destination and handling charges. The company does note, however, that the prices above include the battery, which seems obvious until you realize that, at one time, VinFast dabbled with the idea of selling the battery separately. Both lease and purchase options are available for the vehicle; VinFast specifies that “qualified customers can lease the VF 8 with a minimum term of 36 months and loan with a minimum term of 60 months.”

Those who opted to lease the VF 8 City Edition and find the range disappointing can request a trade for the new longer-range models after a full year. Knowing it has a disadvantage as a startup, VinFast came out of the gate with a warranty exceeding that of its South Korean competitors: 10 years/125,000 miles for the vehicle, a 10-year warranty for the battery with unlimited mileage, and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance within the warranty period.

VinFast is the car manufacturing arm of VinGroup, a Vietnamese conglomerate with billions of dollars at its disposal. That means it has room to make mistakes and adjust accordingly, and it has done so a few times already in regard to the pricing and leasing/selling structure. It’s scrabbling to find its footing in a competitive market, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get there. But early reviews of the unappealing VF 8 might just mean that VinFast is going to experience some intense growing pains for some time yet.