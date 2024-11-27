2025 VinFast VF 9 First Drive: A Rough First Impression

Interior impressions

Much like a Tesla, the VF 9 eschews an instrument cluster and most buttons, though thankfully, traditional stalks remain for the turn signals and wipers. The 15.6-inch central screen is where you'll look to find all of your info. The screen in my test SUV was responsive, and I was pleased to note that wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, to give users some functionality that Rivian, Tesla and Fisker lack. I was also able to quickly find the controls to adjust the mirrors and steering wheel, and it was reasonably intuitive.

The quality of materials in my test car appeared decent at first glance, but I should note that my drive also took place after dark so it was hard to get a good look at the overall build quality of the vehicle. That said, I didn't notice any overt squeaks or rattles from behind the wheel, or while sitting in the third row on the way back.

Charging capability for devices is a mixed bag. There's a wireless charging pad and USB-C ports up front, but once you get to the second row there are weirdly two USB-A ports (along with one USB-C port), and in the third row all you get is a pair of USB-As. However, I did note that the USB-C port in the second row was labeled with a small icon that said "90 Watts," and that's a very interesting development because, even if that power supply is shared between all of the ports, that's enough juice to charge a MacBook Pro.

Interior room in the first two rows was great and the front massaging seats were good. However, the third row was disappointing in terms of both room and access. In the Plus mode, the captain's chairs can move and tilt forward, but that doesn't grant access to the third row. The way to get back there is to fold the seatback down and climb over it to reach the third row. You can't make it between the seats because there's a large armrest in the way. Once you clamber back there, you'll find a surprising amount of headroom but you discover that it's because the seat bottom is only about 5 to 6 inches from the floor, which makes sitting back there a tough proposition even for children. Both the EV9 and R1S offer significantly more room for passengers and cargo alike, as the VF 9 only has 7.5 cubic feet of space in the rear with all of the seats up.