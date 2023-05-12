Driven: 2023 VinFast VF 8 City Edition Falls Short of the Mark

How comfortable is the VF 8 City Edition?

The seats received mixed reviews among those of us who drove the VF 8. Most agreed the padding was too stiff, but some found the overall shape to be comfortable and supportive. Others felt the seats were awkward, with too much lumbar and not enough thigh support. Heated, power-adjustable front seats are standard on all VF 8 City Editions, and the Plus model adds ventilated seats. Both work well, as does the climate control system. It's relatively easy to use and keeps the car cool even if the fans are a bit loud.

How's the VF 8 City Edition's interior?

There's two ways to look at the VinFast's interior. It's nicer inside than you might initially expect. We're not talking Mercedes-Benz or Lexus levels of design and feel, but synthetic leather covers parts of the doors, dash and center console, giving it a slightly premium feel. The design is boring but clean. The buttons and knobs don't feel particularly cheap either, and parts like the turn signal and wiper control stalks are straight from a BMW parts bin. The latter is no surprise given that VinFast's first two cars — the Lux A2.0 and Lux SA2.0 — were slightly revised and rebadged versions of the BMW 5 Series and X5.

But there are still some serious build-quality issues to address. These are early production cars, but we noticed a buzz from the sunroof in a VF 8 City Edition Plus. The car had around 700 miles on the odometer, and given the poor suspension tuning, we wonder how many more rattles might crop up down the line. Edmunds' long-term Tesla Model Y Performance feels like it's shaking itself apart after 25,000 miles, and we suspect the VF 8 City Edition might do the same.

How's the VF 8 City Edition's tech?

This is easily one of the VinFast's highlights. Cribbing straight from Tesla, the VF 8 City Edition uses a single center-mounted screen that features everything from the speedometer to the climate controls to the navigation system. Additionally, all VF 8s come standard with a head-up display, so you don't have to glance to the right to check your speed or adjust the cruise control. Well, unless you're wearing polarized sunglasses. VinFast, like quite a few other automakers, has a HUD that can't be seen while wearing polarized sunglasses.

The interface is fairly easy to navigate, and voice commands can help you do things like adjust the climate control or radio. We even asked the VF 8 how to adjust the mirrors, and it helped direct us to the right menu. Even better, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, as is a wireless charging pad.

The VF 8 also comes standard with a full suite of driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking and traffic sign recognition. Adaptive cruise is easy to activate or adjust, and the VF 8 holds a reasonably tight gap and adjusts speed smoothly. But the aids beep incessantly, and while you can turn them off, settings reset when the car gets parked. We also had a couple of notifications pop up, including something about the regenerative braking being reduced and an automatic driving error. As with just about every new EV, VinFast will offer over-the-air updates and plans to add more driver aids like smart parking and summon features.

How economical is the VF 8 City Edition?

The VF 8 City Edition has an EPA-estimated range of 207 miles in Eco trim and 191 miles in its Plus trim. Those are some of the lowest figures of any EV on sale today, though we suspect it might outperform those EPA figures in the Edmunds real-world EV range test. The VF 8 City Edition is capable of fast charging, with a peak rate of 150 kW. VinFast says it can charge from 10% to 70% in around 25 minutes, though it's odd to get a time for 70% capacity rather than the 10% to 80% charging time given by other automakers.

You're able to search for charging stations through the VinFast app or the touchscreen. VinFast says you'll be able to pay through its own app at Electrify America, EVgo, Blink and a few other stations. If you're having charging or payment issues (far too common at public chargers), you can contact VinFast and it will talk to the respective company.