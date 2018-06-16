Used 2016 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Leather Seat Trim Silky Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Corpus Christi's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Kia Cadenza Premium with 67,649mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Kia Cadenza Premium. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Kia Cadenza. More information about the 2016 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, Standard features, build quality, and attractive styling and ergonomics AutoNation USA Corpus Christi is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Kia Cadenza Premium only has 67,649mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Cadenza Premium. Find the quickest driving route in this Kia Cadenza Premium using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Kia Cadenza is so immaculate it is practically new. This Kia Cadenza Premium comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Kia decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. The Kia Cadenza Premium is exactly what you would expect out of a Kia. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2016 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, Standard features, build quality, and attractive styling and ergonomics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALN4D78G5215732

Stock: G5215732

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020