Used 2016 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me
355 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,539 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,999$3,307 Below Market
- 23,203 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,097$2,018 Below Market
- 39,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,241$2,226 Below Market
- 52,666 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,388$2,120 Below Market
- 33,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,395$2,502 Below Market
- 35,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$1,993 Below Market
- 35,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,998$1,009 Below Market
- 78,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,595$1,574 Below Market
- 26,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,477$2,043 Below Market
- 21,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999$1,499 Below Market
- 16,212 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
- 67,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,417
- certified
2016 Kia Cadenza Premium23,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,888$269 Below Market
- 30,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,287$562 Below Market
- 20,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000
- 34,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900
- 15,344 miles
$18,288
- 30,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998$425 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Cadenza searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Cadenza
Read recent reviews for the Kia Cadenza
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.25 Reviews
Report abuse
Yvonne Huff,06/16/2018
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
KIA will screw you,when they get the chance. I bought a brand new 2016 Cadenza loaded,worst car,worst service,worst experience with a new car period.....Long story short,my car was in the shop 4 different times for the same problem over a period of just after purchase to a yr and a half. They finally kept it for 3mos and had to supposedly put a new engine in it. Little did I know they put a 2014 remanufactured engine in my 2016,,and then the same thing happens to it again. The escalation dept basically told me oh well cant ant wont do anything. I had an attorney look at it and because I signed a deal thinking my car had been repaired properly with a new engine,there is nothing that could be done any further. The dealership I bought it at wouldnt even take it in trade for a new one because they knew the history,and told me to my face they wouldnt take it and why.So now Im stuck with a car I cant drive and still owe alot on and have to have a new car for work because I commute over a 100 mi rd trip daily. So you can see why I need a reliable vehicle. This car had left me stranded 5 times the first time was three days after buying it!! So Im done with KIA!! I WOULD NOT RECCOMEND THEM FOR ANYTHING NOR THE DEALERSHIPS IN LONGVIEW,TYLER,ROCKWALL TX!!!
Related Kia Cadenza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Columbus OH
- Used Kia Soul Midland TX
- Used Kia Soul Cincinnati OH
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Los Angeles CA
- Used Kia Sportage Naperville IL
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Mesa AZ
- Used Kia Sedona San Jose CA
- Used Kia Sedona Lafayette LA
- Used Kia Soul Cleveland OH
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Orange CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS