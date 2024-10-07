- The ins and outs of the 2025 Ford Expedition
- What's up with Vinfast?
- Another Cyrbertruck recall
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Another Cybertruck Recall Plus Ford Expedition & Vinfast
The duo talk about the new Expedition, Vinfast's future and the latest Cybertruck recall.
This week's episode covers another recall for the Tesla Cybertruck and the new Ford Expedition. The duo also discusses Vinfast's future.
Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.