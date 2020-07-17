Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 23,916 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,995
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
SPECIAL-ORDER AWD ** 1-OWNER ** DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE ** ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION ** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with STOP- -GO ** ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT ** SIDE TOP-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ** SOFT-CLOSE DOORS ** COMFORT ACCESS ** ADAPTIVE FULL LED HEADLIGHTS ** EXECUTIVE PACKAGE * HEAD-UP DISPLAY ** FORWARD COLLISION WARNING ** PEDESTRIAN WARNING * CITY COLLISION MITIGATION * TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION with SPEED-LIMIT INFO ** NAVIGATION SYSTEM ** POWER REAR SUNSHADE * SIDE-REAR SUNSHADES * NAPPA LEATHER SEATS with CONTRAST STITCHING * LEATHER-UPHOLSTERED INSTRUMENT PANEL * HEATED VENTILATED ACTIVE FRONT MULTICONTOUR COMFORT SEATS * HEATED REAR SEATS * HEATED ALPINA HAND-STITCHED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC SHIFT BUTTONS * 600-HP * 3.4 SEC 0-TO-60 MPH * 200-MPH TOP-SPEED ** BLUE ALPINA INSTRUMENT FACES * GLOSS-BLACK CERAMIC-COATED CONTROLS SWITCHGEAR * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER GLASS SUNROOF * ANTHRACITE ALCANTARA HEADLINER * ALPINA MYRTLE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM * PATTERNED STAINLESS DRIVER PEDALS * ALPINA PRODUCTION PLAQUE * ALPINA-LOGO BLUE-LIGHT ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS ** HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE DOLBY DIGITAL SURROUND SOUND AM/FM HD-RADIO SIRIUSXM IN-DASH CD USB BLUETOOTH PHONE STREAMING AUDIO CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES ECALL INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALLING REMOTE SUPPORT TELESERVICES ** ALPINA AERODYNAMIC FRONT SPOILER APRON with INTEGRATED SPLITTER * ALPINA HOOD with CHARACTER CHINES * ALPINA LARGE-DIAMETER PERFORMANCE BRAKES with BLUE CALIPERS * NACA AIR CHANNELS FOR BRAKE COOLING ** ALPINA-CALIBRATED ADAPTIVE DRIVE CHASSIS with ACTIVE ROLL STABILIZATION DYNAMIC DAMPER CONTROL ** VALVED ACTIVE ALPINA SPORT FULL-STAINLESS EXHAUST SYSTEM with ELLIPTICAL TIPS ** AUTO-DIMMING INT/EXT MIRRORS * INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE/HOME REMOTE *** ALPINA-TUNED 600-HP 4.4L DOHC N63T TWIN-TURBO V8 * LARGE DIAMETER ALPINA SINGLE SCROLL TURBOCHARGERS * 1.2 BAR/17.1 PSI MAX BOOST * HIGH-PERFORMANCE WATER-AIR INTERCOOLERS * MAHLE PISTONS * ALPINA-TUNED ZF SWITCH-TRONIC 8-SPEED AUTO TRANS * ALPINA-CALIBRATED FULL-TIME XDRIVE AWD SYSTEM * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. 1-OWNER CARFAX. BMW-dealer maintained by BMW of Southampton, NY and BMW of Greenwich, CT. A glorious machine, this. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C53GGK18134
Stock: 9657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 38,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,000
Port City Nissan - Portsmouth / New Hampshire
Recent Arrival! At Port City Nissan, ALL* of our Pre-Owned vehicles 6 model years or newer with less than 80,000 miles include OUR EXCLUSIVE 10 year/150,000 mile Limited WARRANTY! *Some exclusions apply. WE ALSO INCLUDE: Your 1st and 2nd oil change, 1st tire rotation and your 1st and 2nd NH State Inspection too! See dealer for details.'ACCIDENT FREE' AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT!, 20 Alpina C11 Wheels, Original MSRP $132,195, 6 Series ALPINA B6, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, ALPINA Piano Black Interior Trim, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Ceramic Control, Driver Assistance Plus, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Executive Package, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Head-Up Display, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Side & Top View Cameras, Smartphone Integration, Speed Limit Info.At Port City Nissan, we do Whatever It Takes! to ensure that you have a Truly Exceptional buying experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C54GGK18272
Stock: PA7010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 37,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,997
Sheehy Auto Outlet of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Ruby Black Metallic 2016 BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo 6 Series ALPINA B6, 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Front Seats, Alcantara Headliner In Upholstery Color, ALPINA Myrtle Wood Interior Trim, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, BMW Individual Full Merino Leather Upholstery, Ceramic Control, Driver Assistance Plus, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Executive Package, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detection, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Side & Top View Cameras, Speed Limit Info, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Fr & 20" x 10.0" Rr w/AS Tires.Recent Arrival!Certification Program Details: Type your description hereAsk about our SPECIAL FINANCING!! We work with ALL TYPES OF CREDIT!! Join our VIP Club to take advantage of oil changes, tire rotations and many more great services offered by Sheehy!! Please call 571-292-8300 and ask for Hudson or Omar with any questions!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C59GGK18185
Stock: ZP4500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 39,102 miles
$41,900
Kearns Motor Car Co - Johnson Creek / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C56GG387791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,995$2,859 Below Market
LA City Cars - Inglewood / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C38HG745604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,777
BMW of Bayside - Douglaston / New York
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 10,601! Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, Turbo READ MORE!PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryOPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Control, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Sunroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Turbocharged, Factory Warranty, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Active Suspension System, Power Passenger Seat. Rear Air, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Seat Memory. BMW ALPINA B6 xDrive with ALPINA Blue Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6000 RPM*.Pricing analysis performed on 7/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C51HGK18392
Stock: UB11593F
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 19,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,999
South Bay BMW - Torrance / California
: BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 19,374 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST. EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof OPTION PACKAGES: EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "With style, power BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan WHY BUY FROM US: Welcome to South Bay BMW! Family owned for over 14 years. The McKenna promise provides you not only with a great price but also great service. Come to the store directly, chat with us online or call us on the phone you will be treated like family Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C33HG745557
Stock: U30541LR
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 23,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$66,250
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Strongsville - Strongsville / Ohio
2017 BMW 6 Series Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe AWD 8-Speed Automatic Sport 4.4L V8 32V TwinPower Turbo4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Ceramic Controls, Driver Assistance Plus, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Ventilated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, Rain sensing wipers, Side & Top View Cameras, Soft-Close Automatic Doors. CARFAX One-Owner.Please call before coming to check availability. Ask us about our quick and easy financing and extended service contracts. We take trades and ship vehicles nationwide. Visit www.alfaohio.com or call 440-334-2155 for your one of a kind experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C36HG745584
Stock: P7318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 33,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$68,580
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 33,987! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST... BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEMOPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Control, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANTSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection plan, Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid deliveryWHO WE AREAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C34HG745602
Stock: B72914
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 34,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,714
Tulley Buick GMC - Nashua / New Hampshire
BMW Certified ALPINA B6! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 34,879! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Front/Rear Leather Seats/Steering Wheel, SAFETY: BLIND SPOT DETECTION, ASSISTED CRUISE CONTROL, SIDE/TOP VIEW CAMERA, SPEED LIMIT INFO., Soft Close Automatic Doors, Auto High Beams, Rear Sunshades, Turbo Charged, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSIST, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, Serviced here. CLICK NOW! Safety equipment includes Blind Spot Monitor VEHICLE FEATURES Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Control, Heated Rear Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Active Front Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Windowshades, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Info, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, ACC STOP & GO + ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle) , Trip interruption benefits are included Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C33HG745591
Stock: PA7267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 31,634 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C54FD899950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,959
Birmingham Broker - Birmingham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6B4C52FD899963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive35,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$78,895
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
This CPO qualifies for BMW Financial Services No Payments for 3 Months Promotion!....CPO financing rates as low as 1.90% available thru BMW Financial Services!... ...Best CPO Selection in all of Southern California!!!....Please call for all the details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C55JG945878
Stock: P70343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,950
Passport Motors - Plano / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C50JG945884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive24,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,498
BMW of Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
We are excited to offer this 2019 BMW 660 i xDrive Gran Coupe ALPINA B6 Certified Pre Owned This BMW includes: DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Adaptive Cruise Control PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC WHEELS: 20 Aluminum Wheels ALPINA MYRTLE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim AMARO BROWN, BMW INDIVIDUAL FULL MERINO LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Heads-Up Display Blind Spot Monitor TIRES: 255/35R20 FRONT Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2019 BMW 6 Series comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This is a Certified Pre-owned vehicle, so you can feel rest assured that it has been meticulously inspected from top to bottom. Quality and prestige abound with this BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO*. Once you see this BMW, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this BMW 6 Series's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO*. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Previous service records are included, making this BMW 6 Series extra special. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO* as it packs a beast under the hood. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This BMW 6 Series ALPINA B6 xDrive *BMW CPO* has them all. No matter the season or weather conditions, the tires on this BMW 6 Series can handle the job. The first thing anyone notices about your car is the paint job and this car's is near perfect. This hard-to-find gem is an exquisite example of meticulous attention to detail and rich refinements. The upgraded wheels on this vehicle offer improved handling and an attractive appearance. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from South Carolina to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA6D6C12KG945920
Stock: KG945920
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
