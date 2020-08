Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me

Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington

SPECIAL-ORDER AWD ** 1-OWNER ** DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE ** ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION ** ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with STOP- -GO ** ACTIVE DRIVING ASSISTANT ** SIDE TOP-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ** LANE DEPARTURE WARNING ** SOFT-CLOSE DOORS ** COMFORT ACCESS ** ADAPTIVE FULL LED HEADLIGHTS ** EXECUTIVE PACKAGE * HEAD-UP DISPLAY ** FORWARD COLLISION WARNING ** PEDESTRIAN WARNING * CITY COLLISION MITIGATION * TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION with SPEED-LIMIT INFO ** NAVIGATION SYSTEM ** POWER REAR SUNSHADE * SIDE-REAR SUNSHADES * NAPPA LEATHER SEATS with CONTRAST STITCHING * LEATHER-UPHOLSTERED INSTRUMENT PANEL * HEATED VENTILATED ACTIVE FRONT MULTICONTOUR COMFORT SEATS * HEATED REAR SEATS * HEATED ALPINA HAND-STITCHED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL with ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC SHIFT BUTTONS * 600-HP * 3.4 SEC 0-TO-60 MPH * 200-MPH TOP-SPEED ** BLUE ALPINA INSTRUMENT FACES * GLOSS-BLACK CERAMIC-COATED CONTROLS SWITCHGEAR * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL * POWER GLASS SUNROOF * ANTHRACITE ALCANTARA HEADLINER * ALPINA MYRTLE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM * PATTERNED STAINLESS DRIVER PEDALS * ALPINA PRODUCTION PLAQUE * ALPINA-LOGO BLUE-LIGHT ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS ** HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE DOLBY DIGITAL SURROUND SOUND AM/FM HD-RADIO SIRIUSXM IN-DASH CD USB BLUETOOTH PHONE STREAMING AUDIO CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES ECALL INTELLIGENT EMERGENCY CALLING REMOTE SUPPORT TELESERVICES ** ALPINA AERODYNAMIC FRONT SPOILER APRON with INTEGRATED SPLITTER * ALPINA HOOD with CHARACTER CHINES * ALPINA LARGE-DIAMETER PERFORMANCE BRAKES with BLUE CALIPERS * NACA AIR CHANNELS FOR BRAKE COOLING ** ALPINA-CALIBRATED ADAPTIVE DRIVE CHASSIS with ACTIVE ROLL STABILIZATION DYNAMIC DAMPER CONTROL ** VALVED ACTIVE ALPINA SPORT FULL-STAINLESS EXHAUST SYSTEM with ELLIPTICAL TIPS ** AUTO-DIMMING INT/EXT MIRRORS * INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE/HOME REMOTE *** ALPINA-TUNED 600-HP 4.4L DOHC N63T TWIN-TURBO V8 * LARGE DIAMETER ALPINA SINGLE SCROLL TURBOCHARGERS * 1.2 BAR/17.1 PSI MAX BOOST * HIGH-PERFORMANCE WATER-AIR INTERCOOLERS * MAHLE PISTONS * ALPINA-TUNED ZF SWITCH-TRONIC 8-SPEED AUTO TRANS * ALPINA-CALIBRATED FULL-TIME XDRIVE AWD SYSTEM * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. 1-OWNER CARFAX. BMW-dealer maintained by BMW of Southampton, NY and BMW of Greenwich, CT. A glorious machine, this. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA6D6C53GGK18134

Stock: 9657

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020