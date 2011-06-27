Estimated values
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,913
|$23,999
|$27,400
|Clean
|$19,098
|$22,992
|$26,217
|Average
|$17,467
|$20,979
|$23,853
|Rough
|$15,837
|$18,966
|$21,488
Estimated values
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,528
|$21,125
|$24,119
|Clean
|$16,811
|$20,239
|$23,079
|Average
|$15,376
|$18,467
|$20,997
|Rough
|$13,941
|$16,695
|$18,915
Estimated values
2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,013
|$22,913
|$26,161
|Clean
|$18,234
|$21,952
|$25,032
|Average
|$16,678
|$20,030
|$22,774
|Rough
|$15,121
|$18,108
|$20,517