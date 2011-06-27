Vehicle overview

The best-selling Scion tC always seemed best aligned with the brand's youth-targeted focus. After all, nothing quite attracts the kids like a two-door body style, racy 17-inch wheels and a fairly muscular engine. The tC easily has enough performance to be a fun ride, even if it doesn't fit the traditional mold of a high-revving Japanese sport coupe.

But then, the 2008 Scion tC is more about achieving a balanced set of virtues. Thanks to a well-tuned suspension, its willing handling peacefully coexists with compliant ride quality. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood has meatier low-end torque than smaller-engined competitors like the Honda Civic coupe and maintains decent fuel economy, too. The interior feels well-crafted, and it's rare for a sport coupe to have a rear seat that's so accommodating.

Of course, being a Scion, there's plenty of opportunity for shaping the car to one's liking. While the tC's styling got spruced up for the year, dealers have a wide array of wheels, spoilers, graphics and interior trim pieces for creating one's own look. Even more notable is an optional supercharger that boosts horsepower up to 200 and puts the tC in closer competition against the Civic Si coupe, Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen GTI. However, the supercharger is rather pricey, especially when you include the additional labor costs of having it installed at your Scion dealer.

The 2008 tC's base price, on the other hand, is entirely reasonable. Starting at around 16 grand and not ranging much higher, the 2008 Scion tC represents a value even a full-grown adult can appreciate.