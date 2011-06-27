2008 Scion tC Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous standard equipment list, power and handling suitable for everyday driving, roomy backseat and cargo area.
- Limited headroom for taller drivers, not as involving to drive as some competitors.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With peppy performance, room for four, a kickin' stereo and a mild price, the 2008 Scion tC is a budget sports coupe with plenty of appeal and few compromises.
Vehicle overview
The best-selling Scion tC always seemed best aligned with the brand's youth-targeted focus. After all, nothing quite attracts the kids like a two-door body style, racy 17-inch wheels and a fairly muscular engine. The tC easily has enough performance to be a fun ride, even if it doesn't fit the traditional mold of a high-revving Japanese sport coupe.
But then, the 2008 Scion tC is more about achieving a balanced set of virtues. Thanks to a well-tuned suspension, its willing handling peacefully coexists with compliant ride quality. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood has meatier low-end torque than smaller-engined competitors like the Honda Civic coupe and maintains decent fuel economy, too. The interior feels well-crafted, and it's rare for a sport coupe to have a rear seat that's so accommodating.
Of course, being a Scion, there's plenty of opportunity for shaping the car to one's liking. While the tC's styling got spruced up for the year, dealers have a wide array of wheels, spoilers, graphics and interior trim pieces for creating one's own look. Even more notable is an optional supercharger that boosts horsepower up to 200 and puts the tC in closer competition against the Civic Si coupe, Mini Cooper S and Volkswagen GTI. However, the supercharger is rather pricey, especially when you include the additional labor costs of having it installed at your Scion dealer.
The 2008 tC's base price, on the other hand, is entirely reasonable. Starting at around 16 grand and not ranging much higher, the 2008 Scion tC represents a value even a full-grown adult can appreciate.
2008 Scion tC models
The 2008 Scion tC sport hatchback comes in two trims: the stripped-down Spec and the higher-grade base model. Standard features on the Spec trim include 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, split-folding and reclining rear seats, keyless entry, full power accessories and a Pioneer CD stereo with an auxiliary input jack. Step up to the base trim and the list grows to include 17-inch alloy wheels, a moonroof, cruise control and one-touch up/down windows. The only factory option is a package containing side airbags for front passengers and full-length curtain airbags for all side occupants.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Standard power for the Scion tC comes from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 161 hp and 162 pound-feet of torque. It provides acceleration that's ample though not outstanding. Sold as a dealer accessory, the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) supercharger takes you up to 200 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard on the tC, with a four-speed automatic optional.
Safety
The 2008 Scion tC comes with antilock disc brakes, a first aid kit and a driver knee airbag as standard equipment. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are optional. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal crash tests, the tC earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for front passenger protection. A Scion tC without the optional side airbags earned four stars for front and rear side impact testing.
Driving
Although not as sharp or engaging as newer rivals like the Civic or Mini Cooper, the 2008 Scion tC features flat, composed cornering and a nimble feel. Its aggressive 17-inch wheels provide plenty of grip, and its brakes are strong and fade-free. Ride quality is firm, yet compliant enough to absorb most bumps and ruts on battered city streets. The 2.4-liter engine has a nearly equal supply of horsepower and torque, resulting in relatively strong pull from both low and high speeds. We'd advise buyers to go with the manual transmission, as it has crisp shifting action and a smooth clutch. Automatic-equipped tCs are less enjoyable, as the four-speed can be hesitant and indecisive during enthusiastic runs on back roads.
Interior
Though the Scion tC is the size of an average compact car, its longish 106.3-inch wheelbase provides ample legroom for passengers in all seats. Rear riders will also enjoy the split seat backs that can individually recline up to 45 degrees, and owners will appreciate the wide hatchback opening and 35 cubic feet of cargo space (with the rear seats folded). The interior is mostly lined with high-quality materials, and the standard Pioneer sound system is both crisp and powerful. About the only downside to the tC's interior is its somewhat skimpy headroom.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2008 Scion tC.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the tC
Related Used 2008 Scion tC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons