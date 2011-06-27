I finally decided to get economical and go with a commuter. Since my wife and I ride together to work and the kids are grown, we decided on a coupe. Choices were the TC, Honda Civic and Hyundai Veloster. The Civic was comparable in gas mileage but was $3K higher. The Veloster was better in gas mileage by 5 miles/gal and was comparable in price for the base. But the TC had much more power due to its 2.5L 4-cyl. The front passenger seat has so much room it leaves ample space for a rear passenger up to 6' (my wife is 5'6"). In my opinion, it also looked better than the Civic and the Veloster. Our avg. mileage in the city and highway has been 28 mpg. UPDATE: After 2 1/2 years of owning the car, the materials proved to be inferior. The front shroud of the engine bay came loose and rattled and chattered. The dealer was never able to fix. I ended up using 6 self tapping screws. The water pump went out at 30K but can still smell antifreeze to this day. Dealer says it is residual from the leak but still smell after engine cleaning. Interior plastics have scuff marks everywhere and wont come off, even with Wipe New. The condensation reservoir for the ac gets clogged every few months and leaked into the passenger front carpet. The drain hose must be disconnected and cleaned every few months. Dealer says this is normal. Traded the car for a Silverado pichup last month since gas is cheaper now.

