Used 2015 Scion tC for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Dual Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Blizzard Pearl Dark Charcoal; Fabric Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Scion tC with 33,143mi. This Scion includes: DARK CHARCOAL, FABRIC UPHOLSTERY Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2015 Scion tC highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The 2015 Scion offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Scion tC 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This low mileage Scion tC has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Scion tC as it packs a beast under the hood. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Scion tC . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Scion is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2015 Scion tC: The 2015 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second-to-none in terms of comfort and ergonomics and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. With a base price under $20,000, the Scion tC is an affordable, stylish coupe that offers plenty of features and fun. This model sets itself apart with interior space and amenities, sporty character, affordability, and Endlessly customizable All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKJF5C70F3091196

Stock: F3091196

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020