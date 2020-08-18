Used 2015 Scion tC for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 33,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,956 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Dual Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Blizzard Pearl Dark Charcoal; Fabric Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Scion tC with 33,143mi. This Scion includes: DARK CHARCOAL, FABRIC UPHOLSTERY Cloth Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The CARFAX report for this 2015 Scion tC highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. The 2015 Scion offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Scion tC 's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This low mileage Scion tC has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Scion tC as it packs a beast under the hood. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Scion tC . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Scion is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2015 Scion tC: The 2015 Scion tC is a car designed and marketed at younger buyers. It offers sporty performance while also rewarding drivers with decent fuel economy. The interior is second-to-none in terms of comfort and ergonomics and the extensive array of factory accessories means the tC is basically a blank canvas that Scion encourages buyers to customize in to their liking. With a base price under $20,000, the Scion tC is an affordable, stylish coupe that offers plenty of features and fun. This model sets itself apart with interior space and amenities, sporty character, affordability, and Endlessly customizable All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70F3091196
Stock: F3091196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 73,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,271$1,795 Below Market
Honda of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
This 2015 Scion tC 2dr 2dr Hatchback Automatic features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Other interior. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Mirror, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Cloth Seats, Compact Spare Tire, Rear Head Air Bag, Side Head Air Bag Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77FJ013610
Stock: J013610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 95,505 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,500
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73FJ001812
Stock: T06346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,795$1,223 Below Market
John Youngblood Motors - Springfield / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74FJ003813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$626 Below Market
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
PANORAMIC SUNROOF We strive our very best to ensure all info is accurate online but options trim and body style may very. Call us and we will confirm the vehicle's equipment trim and condition. We do not guarantee vehicle options listed on the website. We finance with outside banks lenders and credit unions. We also offer third party warranty options. If you are active Military we provide a $150 Discount with Military ID. Please confirm the vehicle is in stock prior to driving as our inventory moves quickly.***On the window sticker please scan the QR Code to view the vehicle's options and history.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71FJ009505
Stock: 009505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,500$578 Below Market
MK Smith Chevrolet - Chino / California
**Wireless Phone Connection With Bluetooth**, **Remainder Of Factory Warranty Still Applies**, **Touch Screen Display**, **Panorama Sunroof**, **Keyless Remote Entry**, **Power Windows**, **Non-Smoker**, **Freshly Detailed**, **Dealer Serviced**, **Vehicle Includes 5 Gallons Of Fuel**, **Vehicle Sold As Equipped Including One Key, Additional Equipment Will Be At Purchasers Expense**, Call Us At 909.628.8961, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, License Plate Front Mount Package, Sunroof/Moonroof.Odometer is 12733 miles below market average!23/31 City/Highway MPG** To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just go to www.mksmithchevrolet.com because we are second to none since 1941 ** 909-628-8961.Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70F3093479
Stock: PPS231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 67,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,200$471 Below Market
Heritage Subaru Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *POWER SUNROOF*, *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *FRONT BUCKET SEATS*, *SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *GOOD CARFAX*, 12 MONTH 12000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Package, LOCAL TRADE IN, LOCAL OWNER. Clean CARFAX. 23/31 City/Highway MPG 2015 Scion tC 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Upholstery, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Pioneer, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Pioneer, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75F3094403
Stock: 5SU94403
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 64,606 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,695$308 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Dual Moonroof Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Scion TC was just serviced at House Of Imports 125 Point Inspection Oil and Filter Replacement Front Wipers Replaced Four Wheel Alignment Performed Headlamps Polished Vehicle Passed Smog All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77F3089073
Stock: F3089073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 60,571 milesFair Deal
$12,967$512 Below Market
Dick Hannah Nissan - Gladstone / Oregon
Safety inspection. New Battery - Oil change - Replaced air and cabin filters - New wiper blades - Professionally detailed. Features include: Panorama Roof - Bluetooth Wireless - Alloy Wheels - Air Conditioning - Keyless entry - MP3 CD Player - Power door locks, windows, and mirrors. *Speak to a Dick Hannah representative for more details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73FJ008503
Stock: Y2472T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 58,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,200$1,492 Below Market
Salem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C78FJ011364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,990$1,209 Below Market
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
Just Arrived*** This Charcoal 2015 Scion tC is powered by a 2.5L 4 cyls engine, and Automatic 6-Speed transmission. SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 31 MPG Hwy!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control... This Vehicle has less than 58k miles*** Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C70F3096026
Stock: C601791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 45,000 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
JAY AUTO SALES - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73FJ012910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,857 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,866$826 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Downtown Toyota Spokane - Spokane / Washington
IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 59,857 Miles! Delivers 31 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Scion tC delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this 6-Speed transmission. Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Split 5-Spoke Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Scion tC Features the Following Options *Tires: P225/45R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With its sporty design including projector beam headlamps and LED accent lights, and a variety of customizable options, the 2015 Scion tC is a coupe that should not be passed up. The tC is easily distinguishable by its unique design. Its panoramic glass roof with front power tilt and sliding moonroof is more than one could ask for in this sporty coupe. Additionally, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome-tipped exhaust ports, optional spoiler, mudguards, and fog lights can be added as well. The tC operates with a 2.5L DOHC 160-valve four-cylinder engine. With the power of 179 horses at 6,000RPM and 172lb-ft. of torque at 4,100RPM, the tC is without a doubt a fun ride. It also comes available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission with dynamic rev management allowing for downshifting with ease. Whether the tC is used for hauling people, cargo, or a combination of the two, its unique seats easily adjust to accommodate the need. Drivers will appreciate the memory setting for the seat that automatically adjusts back to previous settings after letting a passenger into the rear. The leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio controls ensure your hands will not leave the wheel. The 2015 tC offers enhanced shock damping, reduced noise and stability brackets. Optional interior features include an auto-dimming mirror, illuminated door sills, and Scion remote engine start. The 160-watt Pioneer Audio System with touch screen, standard in 2015, plays CDs, a wide variety of digital music and is iPod ready. For the audiophile, an upgrade to the BeSpoke audio system is available. The Scion tC also has a Star Safety System, airbags, and lower anchors and tethers for children.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Larry H. Miller Downtown Toyota Spokane, 1128 W 3rd Ave, Spokane, WA 99201.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C75F3089783
Stock: 67035B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 18,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,998
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C73FJ002491
Stock: 19397865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,999
Hepperly Auto Sales - Maryville / Tennessee
Good chance this is going to freak you out.2015 Scion tC Base 2D Coupe2.5L I4 Dual VVT-i 6-Speed AutomaticMust see! **FULLY SERVICED AND DETAILED**. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards: * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickProudly serving Maryville Knoxville and all of Tennessee since 1997! We now have 3 locations and over 400 in inventory. Guaranteed financing available with credit recovery programs. www.heppauto.com. Visit Hepperly Auto Sales East online at www.hepperlyautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 865-238-2967 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77FJ001778
Stock: 7780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,989$1,269 Below Market
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
This 2015 Scion tC, which includes features like braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, is a trusted choice for any driver looking for an upgrade. We've got it for $10,989. It also includes 7 years/100,000 miles of 24-hour roadside assistance, Free CARFAX vehicle history report, CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 7 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 160 -point inspection for condition and appearance. This safe and reliable liftback has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Drivers love the suave black exterior with a gray interior. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C74F3096840
Stock: 61205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,496
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: TC trim, DARK CHARCOAL, FABRIC UPHOLSTERY interior. CARFAX 1-Owner. EPA 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Quick acceleration; roomy and reclining rear seat; lots of standard features." -Edmunds.com. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C77F3092667
Stock: G200242C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 57,383 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,998$580 Below Market
Sunburst Auto Sales - Salt Lake City / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Scion tC with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTKJF5C71F3092910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Scion tC searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Scion tC
- 5(67%)
- 2(33%)
Related Scion tC info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Scion tC Boston MA
- Used Scion tC Spokane WA
- Used Scion xD Long Beach CA
- Used Scion tC Fort Worth TX
- Used Scion tC Greensboro NC
- Used Scion xD San Diego CA
- Used Scion xD Silver Spring MD
- Used Scion tC Birmingham AL
- Used Scion tC Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Scion xD Corona CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento